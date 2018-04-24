DJ Traci Steele

Photo Courtesy of Prince Williams/ Getty Images

WATCH: Traci Steele Claps Back At Stevie J For Calling Her A One Night Stand

Interesting Details Of Their Secret Relationship Inside...

April 24, 2018
The Big Tigger Show

When rumors of DJ Traci Steele & Stevie J having a secret relationship flooded the internet, Tigger reported it. Moments after, Stevie J himself called into the Big Tigger Show to "clarify" things...but when he referred to Traci Steele as a one night stand she had something to say!!! So what did she do? She called in too! Listen to her call below & in case you missed Stevie, listen -----> HERE . 

