WATCH: Traci Steele Claps Back At Stevie J For Calling Her A One Night Stand
Interesting Details Of Their Secret Relationship Inside...
April 24, 2018
When rumors of DJ Traci Steele & Stevie J having a secret relationship flooded the internet, Tigger reported it. Moments after, Stevie J himself called into the Big Tigger Show to "clarify" things...but when he referred to Traci Steele as a one night stand she had something to say!!! So what did she do? She called in too! Listen to her call below & in case you missed Stevie, listen -----> HERE .