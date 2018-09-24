Former ATL Mayor Bill Campbell Talks Politics, Racism, Freaknik and More in Exclusive Interview With Rashad Richey

Mayor Bill Campbell, in his first major interview in more than 16 years, opened up in front of a packed crowd at Atlanta’s Beulah Heights University for a transparent, passionate & heartfelt discussion with V-103 and WAOK’s Rashad Richey. Watch as the 1990s Atlanta mayor talks race, his federal case, people attempting to erase him from Atlanta history, his legacy as mayor and much more.

