Childish Gambino Officially Sidelined By Apparent Injury

Singer left stage early Sunday night in Dallas

September 26, 2018
Bob Diehl
Childish Gambino aka Donald Glover performs Terrified during the 60th Annual Grammy Awards

Childish Gambino needs to take some time off. The multi-talented artist also known as Donald Glover was forced to postpone tonight’s concert at the Forum in Inglewood, California.

His manager says that some other upcoming dates will also be postponed, but that Childish Gambino will be back on-stage sometime in the next few months.

Childish Gambino left the stage early during his performance in Dallas on Sunday night. TMZ reported that he may have aggravated a preexisting injury and broken his foot. His management hasn’t confirmed anything other than he was in pain.

The singer has said that after another album the Childish Gambino era would be coming to a close for Donald Glover. His This is America Tour was scheduled to wrap up next month.

 

