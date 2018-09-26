Childish Gambino Officially Sidelined By Apparent Injury

Childish Gambino needs to take some time off. The multi-talented artist also known as Donald Glover was forced to postpone tonight’s concert at the Forum in Inglewood, California.

Tomorrow’s Childish Gambino show at the Forum has been postponed. Tickets will be valid at the newly scheduled date when announced. Thank you. — The Forum (@theforum) September 25, 2018

His manager says that some other upcoming dates will also be postponed, but that Childish Gambino will be back on-stage sometime in the next few months.

This is America tour is postponed, not cancelled. My guy played through the pain, but has to sit some dates out. Back before the years over. — Fam Rothstein (@famlikefamily) September 26, 2018

Childish Gambino left the stage early during his performance in Dallas on Sunday night. TMZ reported that he may have aggravated a preexisting injury and broken his foot. His management hasn’t confirmed anything other than he was in pain.

The singer has said that after another album the Childish Gambino era would be coming to a close for Donald Glover. His This is America Tour was scheduled to wrap up next month.