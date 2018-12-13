Def Leppard, Radiohead, Janet Jackson Among Rock Hall Inductees

A British pop metal powerhouse, reluctant alt heroes and one of the most successful female pop stars ever lead this year’s inductees into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame.

Def Leppard, Radiohead and Janet Jackson will be enshrined during a ceremony at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn on March 29th. Joining them will be Stevie Nicks, The Cure, Roxy Music and The Zombies.

The 2019 nominees who didn’t make the cut were Rage Against the Machine, Todd Rundgren, LL Cool J, Devo, MC5, Kraftwerk and John Prine.

Def Leppard was rewarded in their first year on the ballot, after being snubbed for a nomination for nearly two decades. The band thanked its fans in a Twitter post.

It’s official, we are 2019 @rockhall Inductees. THANK YOU to all of our fans & the Rock Hall committee! What a way to wrap up an incredible year. #RockHall2019 #DefLeppard pic.twitter.com/zLd1JRHv6U — Def Leppard (@DefLeppard) December 13, 2018

There’s no doubting Radiohead’s influence on modern music, but band members hadn’t exactly embraced the possibility of being in the hall of fame leading up to today. Guitarist Ed O’Brien told Rolling Stone he didn’t understand it and thought it might be “a quintessentially American thing.”

Janet Jackson’s induction is considered long overdue by many. She escaped the shadow of her brother, Michael, with her 1986 breakout album, Control. She also used social media to thank her fans.

We did it u guys -- Thank U for all your love and support. #RockHall2019 pic.twitter.com/1APrRJdmTv — Janet Jackson (@JanetJackson) December 13, 2018

Stevie Nicks will become the first woman to be inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame twice. She’s already enshrined as a member of Fleetwood Mac.

British alt favorites The Cure got in on a string of ‘80s and ‘90s hits, including “Just Like Heaven” and “Friday I’m in Love.” They were also known for moody, atmospheric goth tracks like "Pictures of You."

Roxy Music is perhaps best known for launching influential producer Brian Eno’s career.

The Zombies were part of the British Invasion with hits like “She’s Not There” and “Time of the Season.”