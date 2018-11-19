Disney's New 'Star Wars' Theme Parks Will Blow Fans Away

Take a closer look at two of the attractions

November 19, 2018
Bob Diehl
actor Mark Hamill visits Galaxy's Edge, the new Star Wars-themed land

Photo by Joshua Sudock/Disneyland Resort via Getty Images

Star Wars fans aren’t going to be able to contain themselves when they get to step into the universe they’ve been watching on the big screen for all these years.

Disney is updating the progress on its ambitious new theme park: Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge. One will open at Disneyland in California in the summer of 2019, and another one will open at Disney’s Hollywood Studios in Florida a few months later in the fall.

Oscar-winning composer John Williams is creating new and original Star Wars music for the theme parks.  A new video previews the score, and shows the construction of the massive attractions.

Disney is also giving fans a closer look at two of the attractions fans can expected to see at Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge. Millennium Falcon: Smugglers Run will put guests behind the controls of Han Solo’s ride.

The second attraction we’re getting a sneak peak at is Star Wars: Rise of the Resistance. It will put guests in the middle of a fierce battle between the Resistance and the First Order.

Tags: 
Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge
Star Wars
Disney

