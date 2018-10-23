Ella Mai Announces "The Debut" Tour

The "Boo'd Up" singer is ready to shine

October 23, 2018
Bob Diehl
Ella Mai. 2018 American Music Awards - Arrivals

© Admedia, Inc

Ella Mai’s first album just debuted at #5 on the Billboard 200, now she’s bringing her music to the people.

Related: Watch Ella Mai Shine On 'The Tonight Show' With "Trip"

The 23-year-old British singer-songwriter announced a 2-month world tour called “The Debut.” It begins in her home country on January 8th, and makes some other stops in Europe before heading to North America in February. Tickets go on-sale Friday, October 26th at 10am local time. Click here for details.

Ella Mai has quickly made a name for herself with hits like “Boo’d Up” and “Trip.” You can see what all the fuss is about at a concert hall near you this winter.

Tags: 
Ella Mai

Recent Podcast Audio
City Councilman Dickens on Gulch redevelopment. "A lot is at stake right now." WVEEFM: On-Demand
DNC Chair Tom Perez calls it "the most important election of our lifetime." WVEEFM: On-Demand
Beaten, Bruised, and Stabbed. Survivors open up about their abuse. WVEEFM: On-Demand
NWS Meteorologist In Charge Keith Stellman WVEEFM: On-Demand
Richard Rose Talks GA Voter Registration Record Shattered WVEEFM: On-Demand
Candidate Carolyn Bordeaux Emphasizes Her Concerns with Healthcare WVEEFM: On-Demand
View More Episodes