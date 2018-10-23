Ella Mai Announces "The Debut" Tour

Ella Mai’s first album just debuted at #5 on the Billboard 200, now she’s bringing her music to the people.

The 23-year-old British singer-songwriter announced a 2-month world tour called “The Debut.” It begins in her home country on January 8th, and makes some other stops in Europe before heading to North America in February. Tickets go on-sale Friday, October 26th at 10am local time. Click here for details.

Ella Mai has quickly made a name for herself with hits like “Boo’d Up” and “Trip.” You can see what all the fuss is about at a concert hall near you this winter.