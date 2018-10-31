Gucci Mane, Bruno Mars, And Kodak Black Share "Wake Up In The Sky" Video

Gucci Mane, Bruno Mars and Kodak Black just released a new video for their song, “Wake Up in the Sky.”

The trio is living the good life in the extravagant clip that celebrates expensive clothes, jewelry and champagne.

“Wake Up in the Sky” is the first single from Gucci Mane’s forthcoming album Evil Genius. It is expected to be released by the end of the year.