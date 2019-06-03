Jay-Z Is the First Hip Hop Artist to Become a Billionaire

Champagne, art, real estate, and oh yeah - music. It all adds up to ten figures for Jay-Z. A new Forbes cover story reports that Mr. Everything is the first hip hop artist to become a billionaire.

“If he’s a billionaire now, imagine what he’s about to be,” producer Swizz Beatz told the magazine. “Because he’s only just starting.”

According to Forbes’ math, Jay-Z reached billionaire status by diversifying like any shrewd businessman. Shawn Carter is in the champagne business to the tune of $310 million, his cash and investments are worth an estimated $220 million, add $100 million for his foray into the cognac world, $100 million for Tidal, $75 million for his entertainment company Roc Nation, $75 million for his music catalog, and $120 million for art and real estate inventory. Not bad for a 49-year-old.

As if all of that wasn’t enough to keep him busy, he still finds plenty of time for family and causes. Jay-Z and Beyoncé were recently honored for their role in supporting the LGBTQ community when they delivered an emotional acceptance speech.

The power couple is also famously the proud parents of three children – Blue Ivy and twins Rumi and Sir.