Offset Teases New Album with Video of Cardi B Giving Birth

Release date announced with home videos

February 11, 2019
Bob Diehl
Offset and Cardi B arrive at the 61st Annual Grammy Awards

Offset included video of Cardi B delivering their baby to deliver on his promise that his debut solo album was coming “too soon.”

In a social media post announcing the release of his long-awaited project on February 22nd, the Migos member included a montage of family videos that includes the moment that already has people talking – the “Bodak Yellow” singer giving birth to Kulture.

The album was originally scheduled to be released on December 14th. Last week, Offset posted “A L B U M TOO S O O N” on Instagram.

