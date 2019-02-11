Offset Teases New Album with Video of Cardi B Giving Birth

Offset included video of Cardi B delivering their baby to deliver on his promise that his debut solo album was coming “too soon.”

In a social media post announcing the release of his long-awaited project on February 22nd, the Migos member included a montage of family videos that includes the moment that already has people talking – the “Bodak Yellow” singer giving birth to Kulture.

A L B U M & D O C

C O M I N G 2/22/19 pic.twitter.com/W93YSkOo3g — OFFSET (@OffsetYRN) February 11, 2019

The album was originally scheduled to be released on December 14th. Last week, Offset posted “A L B U M TOO S O O N” on Instagram.