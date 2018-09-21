Pharrell And Tyler, The Creator Update A Holiday Classic

The two artists will help modernize 'The Grinch'

September 21, 2018
Bob Diehl
Pharrell and Taylor, the Creator

Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports / Jay Calderon/The Desert Sun via USA TODAY NETWORK

Pharrell and Tyler, the Creator will help bring The Grinch to a modern audience this holiday season. Pharrell will narrate the remake of the classic Dr. Seuss story and Tyler, the Creator will put his spin on “You’re a Mean One, Mr. Grinch.”

Both artists confirmed their roles on social media.

Other actors who are lending their voices to the movie include Benedict Cumberbatch as the Grinch and Angela Lansbury as the mayor of Whoville.

The Grinch will open in theaters on November 9th. Check out the new trailer.

Pharrell
Tyler The Creator

