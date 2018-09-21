Pharrell And Tyler, The Creator Update A Holiday Classic

Pharrell and Tyler, the Creator will help bring The Grinch to a modern audience this holiday season. Pharrell will narrate the remake of the classic Dr. Seuss story and Tyler, the Creator will put his spin on “You’re a Mean One, Mr. Grinch.”

Both artists confirmed their roles on social media.

Excited to continue my relationship with @IllumEnt and announce that I've joined the @grinchmovie fam --! Incredibly honored and proud to narrate this timely adaptation of Dr. Seuss' beloved classic. ---- In theaters November 9th. pic.twitter.com/R3PEFx99vG — Pharrell Williams (@Pharrell) September 18, 2018

really hyped to remake “youre a mean one” for the movie, fun — Tyler, The Creator (@tylerthecreator) September 18, 2018

Other actors who are lending their voices to the movie include Benedict Cumberbatch as the Grinch and Angela Lansbury as the mayor of Whoville.

The Grinch will open in theaters on November 9th. Check out the new trailer.