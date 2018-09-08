What We Know About So Far About Cardi B And Nicki Minaj's Fashion Week Altercation
Lumps Received, Shoes Thrown And More
So yes, Cardi B confronted Nicki Minaj last night at a Harper's Bazaar party thrown for New York Fashion Week. It's true.
But what else is true? Well, here's what we know so far:
Nicki Minaj may or may not have stepped on Cardi B's dress train, causing it to rip.
Cardi B wanted the smoke. The phrase "B*tch, come here," was uttered several times as the "Bodak Yellow" rapper attempted to get through both female rappers' security details.
A shoe was apparently thrown, from Cardi B, towards Nicki Minaj.
Cardi B left the party with a ripped dress and a lump on her forehead, just above her left eye. If she was hurt, she certainly didn't appear to be in pain. Nicki has been posting several photos of herself at the party, making no mention of the incident.
Cardi B released an Instagram post explaining her side of things, and accusing Nicki Minaj of having "copped the plea" every time Cardi has secretly confronted her.
Nicki Minaj posed for papparazzi on a car before leaving the event.
Nicki Minaj leaving after getting in a fight with Cardi B pic.twitter.com/a9truUUBja
Nicki Minaj leaving after getting in a fight with Cardi B pic.twitter.com/a9truUUBja— La Diabla (@realstephy) September 8, 2018
Cardi B also looked great in her red dress, and also got a shot in with LaLa Anthony and Kelly Rowland.
Cardi B, Kelly Rowland and LALA Attends Harpers Bazaar Icons Party
We'll have more on this as it develops.
Lord have mercy.