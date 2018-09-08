What We Know About So Far About Cardi B And Nicki Minaj's Fashion Week Altercation

So yes, Cardi B confronted Nicki Minaj last night at a Harper's Bazaar party thrown for New York Fashion Week. It's true.

Video of Cardi B Gets Lump on Head, Attacks Nicki Minaj, Throws Shoe, &#039;Calls Her P***y

But what else is true? Well, here's what we know so far:

Nicki Minaj may or may not have stepped on Cardi B's dress train, causing it to rip.

Cardi B wanted the smoke. The phrase "B*tch, come here," was uttered several times as the "Bodak Yellow" rapper attempted to get through both female rappers' security details.

A shoe was apparently thrown, from Cardi B, towards Nicki Minaj.

Cardi B left the party with a ripped dress and a lump on her forehead, just above her left eye. If she was hurt, she certainly didn't appear to be in pain. Nicki has been posting several photos of herself at the party, making no mention of the incident.

#NYFW A post shared by Barbie® (@nickiminaj) on Sep 7, 2018 at 10:41pm PDT

Cardi B released an Instagram post explaining her side of things, and accusing Nicki Minaj of having "copped the plea" every time Cardi has secretly confronted her.

Nicki Minaj posed for papparazzi on a car before leaving the event.

Nicki Minaj leaving after getting in a fight with Cardi B pic.twitter.com/a9truUUBja — La Diabla (@realstephy) September 8, 2018

Cardi B also looked great in her red dress, and also got a shot in with LaLa Anthony and Kelly Rowland.

We'll have more on this as it develops.

Lord have mercy.