Casting Call: Become a Doctor or Nurse this week w/o the hassle of medical school
What's Filming Around Atlanta, and Who They're Looking For
Here's a current list of job opportunities as an "Extra" for the week of May 30th - June 6th
Greg’s email: [email protected]com.com
Follow the link to find out: How to Submit Yourself
Get the latest street closings due to filming by following: The City of Atlanta's Office of Film & Entertainment Twitter account.
“IMPORTANT INFO” – New Child Labor Laws
Parents need to get a Certificate Number from the “Georgia Department of Labor” for your child (or any minor) to work in Georgia. Minors can’t work on any film/tv set without a Certificate Number from the Georgia DOL
dol.state.ga.us/public/es/mie/minor/login
Tammy Smith Casting
“Mule” (Film)
(Directed by Clint Eastwood)
* Latino Men to portray Gangsters 18 – 60yrs
* Shoots in Atlanta
* Put “Gangster” in subject line
Central Casting Georgia
“Heaven” (TV)
* Seeking: Men & Women w/an Upscale Business and Eveningwear Wardrobe
* All Ethnicities 18yrs & Older
* Put “Upscale Wardrobe” in subject line.
Central Casting Georgia
“Heaven” (TV)
* Seeking: Twin or Single Caucasian “Newborn Babies” – 6 Months or Younger
* Put “Newborn Baby or Newborn Twins” in subject line.
Central Casting Georgia
“Kansas City” (TV Pilot)
* Seeking: Males & Females to portray Students – MUST have a valid Drivers License
* All Ethnicities 18yrs & Older
* Put “Male, or Female Student” in subject line.
Central Casting Georgia
“Kansas City” (TV Pilot)
* Seeking: Males & Females to portray Students w/an SUV, Truck, or Mid-Sized Car
* All Ethnicities 18yrs & Older
* Put “Male, or Female Student w/Vehicle” in subject line.
Central Casting Georgia
“Kansas City” (TV Pilot)
* Seeking: Well kept “Vehicles” – SUV’s, Trucks, or Mid-Sized Vehicles
* Put “SUV, Truck, or Mid-Sized Car” in subject line.
Central Casting Georgia (Casting Multiple Projects)
* To enter their database – Stop by their offices weekdays at 10:00am & 2:00pm
235 Peachtree St. NE – Suite 217 – Atlanta, GA. 30303
* Headshots will be taken at their Office.
* Visit website for info & list of documents to bring: CentralCasting.com
Get Scene Studios & Gray Studios
“Kids (Film) Summer Camp”
* Here’s a chance for your child to spend a week w/Gray Studios making a MOVIE!
* Every child receives IMDB credit, Footage for their Reel, and a Red Carpet screening
* For more info & to sign up…email: [email protected]
Get Scene Studios (Local Acting Studio)
* Register for: The “GSS” JUNE Special Offer – FREE Acting Class
* Send Email: w/Name, Age, Contact Info to: [email protected]
* ALSO – Their website offers Classes of ALL levels, How to meet Industry Insiders,
and Info regarding registration for upcoming Summer Camps & Workshops.
* Be sure to put “CASTING CALL” in subject Line
Extras Casting Atlanta
“Goosebumps: Haunted Halloween” (Film)
* Men/Women of ALL Shapes, Sizes, Ethnicities to portray Town Folks 18yrs & Older
* Put “Town Folks” in subject line.
Extras Casting Atlanta
“Untitled TV Show” (TV)
* Seeking Skinny Men & Women (All Ethnicities) 18yrs & Older
* Put “Skinny Female, or Skinny Male” in subject line.
Destination Casting
“TV Movie Of The Week” #1
(HOSPITAL)
* Seeking: Men & Women to portray Hospital Staff – MUST have scrubs!
* All Ethnicities 18yrs & Older
* SUBMIT: Name / Age / Height / Weight / Phone number / 3 CURRENT photos
* Submissions without all required info will not be considered. See you on set!
* Must have open availability between May 30th – June 24th
* Put “HOSPITAL STAFF” in subject line
Destination Casting
“TV Movie Of The Week” #1
(Beautiful Blonde)
* Seeking: In-Shape 5’6” or Taller Blonde Caucasian Female Model type 18 – 30yrs
* MUST have a Upscale Wardrobe
* SUBMIT: Name / Age / Height / Weight / Phone number / 3 CURRENT photos
* Submissions without all required info will not be considered. See you on set!
* Must have open availability between May 30th – June 24th
* Put “Blonde” in subject line
Destination Casting
“TV Movie Of The Week” #1
(GQ MALE)
* In-Shape Male Model type w/a Upscale Wardrobe (All Ethnicities) 21 – 30yrs
* SUBMIT: Name / Age / Height / Weight / Phone number / 3 CURRENT photos
* Submissions without all required info will not be considered. See you on set!
* Must have open availability between May 30th – June 24th
* Put “GQ MALE” in subject line
Destination Casting
“TV Movie Of The Week” #2
(HOSPITAL)
* Seeking: Men & Women to portray Hospital Staff – MUST have scrubs!
* All Ethnicities 18yrs & Older
* SUBMIT: Name / Age / Height / Weight / Phone number / 3 CURRENT photos
* Submissions without all required info will not be considered. See you on set!
* Must have open availability between May 30th – June 24th
* Put “HOSPITAL STAFF” in subject line
Destination Casting
“TV Movie Of The Week” #2
(CONGREGATION MEMBERS)
* Seeking: Black Men & Women to portray Church Members 18yrs & Older
* MUST submit pictures wearing your Sunday Best
* SUBMIT: Name / Age / Height / Weight / Phone number / 3 CURRENT photos
* Submissions without all required info will not be considered. See you on set!
* Must have open availability between May 30th – June 24th
* Put “CONGREGATION” in subject line
Destination Casting
“TV Movie Of The Week” #2
(TIGHT DRESS GIRL)
* Seeking: Black Females to portray attractive Video-Girl types 18 – 23yrs
* MUST have fitted short dress
* SUBMIT: Name / Age / Height / Weight / Phone number / 3 CURRENT photos
* Submissions without all required info will not be considered. See you on set!
* Must have open availability between May 30th – June 24th
* Put “TIGHT DRESS GIRL” in subject line
Destination Casting
“TV Movie Of The Week” #2
(MRS WILLIS)
* Older Black Women – Please submit pics wearing your Sunday Best 75yrs & Older
* SUBMIT: Name / Age / Height / Weight / Phone number / 3 CURRENT photos
* Submissions without all required info will not be considered. See you on set!
* Must have open availability between May 30th – June 24th
* Put “MRS WILLIS” in subject line
Destination Casting
“TV Movie Of The Week” #2
(LADY OF THE NIGHT)
* Females of All Ethnicities – MUST have sexy attire 18 – 34yrs
* SUBMIT: Name / Age / Height / Weight / Phone number / 3 CURRENT photos
* Submissions without all required info will not be considered. See you on set!
* Must have open availability between May 30th – June 24th
* Put “NIGHT LADY” in subject line
Casting TaylorMade
“Stranger Things” (Netflix)
(Be Sure To Check Out Current Casting on Website)
* Men & Women who can recreate a 1980’s Look (All Ethnicities) 18yrs & Older
* To Submit: visit our website & click on the Netflix 80’s Show button
Casting TaylorMade
“Stranger Things” (Netflix)
(Be Sure To Check Out Current Casting on Website)
* Seeking Classic Cars from “1960 – 1986”
* To Submit: visit our website & click on the Netflix 80’s Show button
Hylton Casting
“Couples Court with The Cutlers” (Season 2)
* Apply now to be a PAID Studio Audience Member for this Daytime Court TV Show
* Shoots: Thur October 2018 (All Ethnicities) 18yrs & Older
* More info & how to submit, please visit:
http://hyltoncasting.com/submissions/couplescourtaudience/
Hylton Casting
“REAL COUPLES in ATLANTA” (Docu–Series)
* Seeking: “Real Atlanta Couples” that are dating – but their families disapprove.
* ALSO SEEKING: “Parents” who disapprove of their Children’s Spouse.
* Reasons for disapproval: Religion, Interracial, Age Difference, Political Views,
Sexual Orientation, In-Shape or Out of Shape, etc. ALL STORIES WELCOME
* Experts will work w/you & your family to remove the barriers & find common ground.
* TO SUBMIT YOUR STORY – USE THE LINK & FILL OUT APPLICATION:
http://hyltoncasting.com/couplesdocuseries/
Rose Locke Casting
“STUBER” (Film)
(TATTOO HISPANICS)
* Seeking Tough looking Hispanic Men & Women w/TATTOOS 18yrs & Older
* Shoots: June 11th & 12th (in East Point)
* Put “TATTOO HISPANIC” in subject line
Rose Locke Casting
“Brooklyn” (HBO Pilot)
(Macon Electric Cars)
* Seeking Men & Women w/Electric Cars
* Shoots: June 6th (in Macon)
* There will be a $60.00 car bump
* Put “ELECTRIC” in subject line
Rose Locke Casting
“STUBER” (Film)
(ART SHOW)
* Seeking Upscale Hipsters, Fashion Forward People (All Ethnicities) 18yrs & Older
* Looking for all kinds of Fun Eclectic Types.
* Shoots: June 18th & 19th – Must be available BOTH DAYS
* Put “ART SHOW” in subject line