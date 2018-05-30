Casting Call: Become a Doctor or Nurse this week w/o the hassle of medical school

What's Filming Around Atlanta, and Who They're Looking For

May 30, 2018
Casting Call with Greg Clarkson

Carrie Cochran-USA TODAY NETWORK

Categories: 
Casting Call

Here's a current list of job opportunities as an "Extra" for the week of May 30th - June 6th

Greg’s email: [email protected]com.com

Follow the link to find out: How to Submit Yourself

Get the latest street closings due to filming by following: The City of Atlanta's Office of Film & Entertainment Twitter account. 

 

“IMPORTANT INFO” – New Child Labor Laws    

Parents need to get a Certificate Number from the “Georgia Department of Labor” for your child (or any minor) to work in Georgia. Minors can’t work on any film/tv set without a Certificate Number from the Georgia DOL

dol.state.ga.us/public/es/mie/minor/login

 

Tammy Smith Casting

“Mule”  (Film)  

[email protected]

  (Directed by Clint Eastwood)

* Latino Men to portray Gangsters   18 – 60yrs           

* Shoots in Atlanta

* Put “Gangster” in subject line

 

 

Central Casting Georgia   

“Heaven” (TV) 

[email protected]

* Seeking: Men & Women w/an Upscale Business and Eveningwear Wardrobe   

* All Ethnicities  18yrs & Older           

* Put “Upscale Wardrobe” in subject line.

 

 

Central Casting Georgia   

“Heaven” (TV) 

[email protected]

* Seeking: Twin or Single Caucasian “Newborn Babies” – 6 Months or Younger

* Put “Newborn Baby or Newborn Twins” in subject line.

 

 

Central Casting Georgia   

“Kansas City” (TV Pilot)  

[email protected]

* Seeking: Males & Females to portray Students – MUST have a valid Drivers License 

* All Ethnicities   18yrs & Older           

* Put “Male, or Female Student” in subject line.

 

 

Central Casting Georgia   

“Kansas City” (TV Pilot)  

[email protected]

* Seeking: Males & Females to portray Students w/an SUV, Truck, or Mid-Sized Car 

* All Ethnicities  18yrs & Older           

* Put “Male, or Female Student w/Vehicle” in subject line.

 

 

Central Casting Georgia   

“Kansas City” (TV Pilot)  

[email protected]

* Seeking: Well kept “Vehicles” – SUV’s, Trucks, or Mid-Sized Vehicles 

* Put “SUV, Truck, or Mid-Sized Car” in subject line.

 

 

Central Casting Georgia   (Casting Multiple Projects)

 * To enter their database – Stop by their offices weekdays at 10:00am & 2:00pm

    235 Peachtree St. NE – Suite 217 – Atlanta, GA. 30303

* Headshots will be taken at their Office. 

* Visit website for info & list of documents to bring: CentralCasting.com

 

 

Get Scene Studios & Gray Studios 

 “Kids (Film) Summer Camp”

* Here’s a chance for your child to spend a week w/Gray Studios making a MOVIE!

* Every child receives IMDB credit, Footage for their Reel, and a Red Carpet screening

* For more info & to sign up…email: [email protected]

 

Get Scene Studios (Local Acting Studio)  

* Register for: The “GSS” JUNE Special Offer – FREE Acting Class

* Send Email: w/Name, Age, Contact Info to: [email protected]

* ALSO – Their website offers Classes of ALL levels, How to meet Industry Insiders,

and Info regarding registration for upcoming Summer Camps & Workshops.  

* Be sure to put “CASTING CALL” in subject Line

 

 

Extras Casting Atlanta

“Goosebumps: Haunted Halloween” (Film)

[email protected]

* Men/Women of ALL Shapes, Sizes, Ethnicities to portray Town Folks   18yrs & Older           

* Put “Town Folks” in subject line.

 

 

Extras Casting Atlanta

“Untitled TV Show” (TV) 

[email protected]

* Seeking Skinny Men & Women  (All Ethnicities)  18yrs & Older           

* Put “Skinny Female, or Skinny Male” in subject line.

 

 

Destination Casting   

“TV Movie Of The Week” #1   

[email protected]

    (HOSPITAL)

* Seeking: Men & Women to portray Hospital Staff – MUST have scrubs!

* All Ethnicities  18yrs & Older

* SUBMIT: Name / Age / Height / Weight / Phone number / 3 CURRENT photos 

* Submissions without all required info will not be considered. See you on set!

* Must have open availability between  May 30th – June 24th        

* Put “HOSPITAL STAFF” in subject line

 

 

Destination Casting   

“TV Movie Of The Week” #1   

[email protected]

  (Beautiful Blonde)

* Seeking: In-Shape 5’6” or Taller Blonde Caucasian Female Model type   18 – 30yrs

* MUST have a Upscale Wardrobe

* SUBMIT: Name / Age / Height / Weight / Phone number / 3 CURRENT photos 

* Submissions without all required info will not be considered. See you on set!

* Must have open availability between  May 30th – June 24th  

* Put “Blonde” in subject line

 

 

Destination Casting   

“TV Movie Of The Week” #1 

[email protected]

  (GQ MALE)

* In-Shape Male Model type w/a Upscale Wardrobe  (All Ethnicities)   21 – 30yrs

* SUBMIT: Name / Age / Height / Weight / Phone number / 3 CURRENT photos 

* Submissions without all required info will not be considered. See you on set!

* Must have open availability between  May 30th – June 24th      

* Put “GQ MALE” in subject line

 

 

Destination Casting   

“TV Movie Of The Week” #2   

[email protected]   

    (HOSPITAL)

* Seeking: Men & Women to portray Hospital Staff – MUST have scrubs!

* All Ethnicities   18yrs & Older      

* SUBMIT: Name / Age / Height / Weight / Phone number / 3 CURRENT photos 

* Submissions without all required info will not be considered. See you on set!

* Must have open availability between  May 30th – June 24th      

* Put “HOSPITAL STAFF” in subject line

 

 

Destination Casting   

“TV Movie Of The Week” #2   

[email protected]  

    (CONGREGATION MEMBERS)

* Seeking: Black Men & Women to portray Church Members  18yrs & Older

* MUST submit pictures wearing your Sunday Best     

* SUBMIT: Name / Age / Height / Weight / Phone number / 3 CURRENT photos 

* Submissions without all required info will not be considered. See you on set!

* Must have open availability between  May 30th – June 24th      

* Put “CONGREGATION” in subject line

 

 

Destination Casting   

“TV Movie Of The Week” #2   

[email protected]

   (TIGHT DRESS GIRL)

* Seeking: Black Females to portray attractive Video-Girl types   18 – 23yrs

* MUST have fitted short dress

* SUBMIT: Name / Age / Height / Weight / Phone number / 3 CURRENT photos 

* Submissions without all required info will not be considered. See you on set!

* Must have open availability between  May 30th – June 24th      

* Put “TIGHT DRESS GIRL” in subject line

 

 

Destination Casting   

“TV Movie Of The Week” #2   

[email protected]

   (MRS WILLIS)

* Older Black Women – Please submit pics wearing your Sunday Best   75yrs & Older

* SUBMIT: Name / Age / Height / Weight / Phone number / 3 CURRENT photos 

* Submissions without all required info will not be considered. See you on set!

* Must have open availability between  May 30th – June 24th      

* Put “MRS WILLIS” in subject line

 

 

Destination Casting   

“TV Movie Of The Week” #2   

[email protected]  

   (LADY OF THE NIGHT)

* Females of All Ethnicities – MUST have sexy attire   18 – 34yrs 

* SUBMIT: Name / Age / Height / Weight / Phone number / 3 CURRENT photos 

* Submissions without all required info will not be considered. See you on set!

* Must have open availability between  May 30th – June 24th      

* Put “NIGHT LADY” in subject line

 

 

Casting TaylorMade

“Stranger Things” (Netflix) 

   (Be Sure To Check Out Current Casting on Website)

* Men & Women who can recreate a 1980’s Look  (All Ethnicities)  18yrs & Older           

* To Submit: visit our website & click on the Netflix 80’s Show button

 CastingTaylorMade.com

 

 

Casting TaylorMade    

“Stranger Things” (Netflix) 

   (Be Sure To Check Out Current Casting on Website)

* Seeking Classic Cars from “1960 – 1986”    

* To Submit: visit our website & click on the Netflix 80’s Show button

CastingTaylorMade.com

 

 

Hylton Casting

“Couples Court with The Cutlers”  (Season 2)  

* Apply now to be a PAID Studio Audience Member for this Daytime Court TV Show

* Shoots: Thur October 2018   (All Ethnicities)  18yrs & Older          

* More info & how to submit, please visit:

http://hyltoncasting.com/submissions/couplescourtaudience/

 

 

Hylton Casting   

 “REAL COUPLES in ATLANTA” (Docu–Series)     

* Seeking: “Real Atlanta Couples” that are dating – but their families disapprove.

* ALSO SEEKING: “Parents” who disapprove of their Children’s Spouse. 

* Reasons for disapproval: Religion, Interracial, Age Difference, Political Views,

   Sexual Orientation, In-Shape or Out of Shape, etc.  ALL STORIES WELCOME

 * Experts will work w/you & your family to remove the barriers & find common ground.

* TO SUBMIT YOUR STORY – USE THE LINK & FILL OUT APPLICATION:   

http://hyltoncasting.com/couplesdocuseries/

 

 

Rose Locke Casting   

“STUBER”  (Film)  

[email protected]

   (TATTOO HISPANICS)

* Seeking Tough looking Hispanic Men & Women w/TATTOOS   18yrs & Older      

* Shoots: June 11th & 12th (in East Point)

* Put “TATTOO HISPANIC” in subject line
 

 

 

Rose Locke Casting

 “Brooklyn”  (HBO Pilot)  

[email protected]

   (Macon Electric Cars)

* Seeking Men & Women w/Electric Cars   

* Shoots: June 6th (in Macon)

* There will be a $60.00 car bump

* Put “ELECTRIC” in subject line
 

 


Rose Locke Casting   

“STUBER”  (Film)  

[email protected]

   (ART SHOW)

* Seeking Upscale Hipsters, Fashion Forward People  (All Ethnicities)  18yrs & Older        

* Looking for all kinds of Fun Eclectic Types. 

* Shoots: June 18th & 19th – Must be available BOTH DAYS

* Put “ART SHOW” in subject line
 


 

 

Tags: 
casting call
Greg Clarkson
Ramona DeBreaux
Rashad Richey
films
movies
television
TV