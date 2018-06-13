Casting Call has a simple question: Do you wanna be a Zombie on The Walking Dead?
What's Filming Around Atlanta, and Who They're Looking For
Here's a current list of job opportunities as an "Extra" for the week of June 13 - 20th
Greg’s email: [email protected]
Follow the link to find out: How to Submit Yourself
Get the latest street closings due to filming by following: The City of Atlanta's Office of Film & Entertainment Twitter account.
“IMPORTANT INFO” – New Child Labor Laws
Parents need to get a Certificate Number from the “Georgia Department of Labor” for your child (or any minor) to work in Georgia. Minors can’t work on any film/tv set without a Certificate Number from the Georgia DOL
dol.state.ga.us/public/es/mie/minor/login
Extras Casting Atlanta
“The Walking Dead” (TV)
* Seeking Skinny Men & Women (All Ethnicities) 18yrs & Older
* Put “Skinny Female, or Skinny Male” in subject line.
Extras Casting Atlanta
“Stan Against Evil” (TV)
* Men & Women of ALL Shapes, Sizes, and Ethnicities 18yrs & Older
* Put “3 word description: Short White Male or Tall Black Female” in subject line.
CAB Casting
“Little” (Film)
* Seeking: Girls & Boys // Ht. 4’8 – 5’3 // 12 – 14yrs // ALL Ethnicities
* SUBMIT: Name (minor & parent), Age, Height, Weight, Cell#, 2 pics (1head, 1full)
* ALL minors must have a Certificate Number from the “Georgia Department of Labor”
* Must have open availability between June 19th – July 12th
* Put “Little Students” in subject line
Hylton Casting
“Couples Court with The Cutlers” (Season 2)
* Apply now to be a PAID Studio Audience Member for this Daytime Court TV Show
* Shoots: Thur October 2018 (All Ethnicities) 18yrs & Older
* More info & how to submit, please visit:
http://hyltoncasting.com/submissions/couplescourtaudience/
Hylton Casting
“REAL COUPLES in ATLANTA” (Docu–Series)
* Seeking: “Real Atlanta Couples” that are dating – but their families disapprove.
* ALSO SEEKING: “Parents” who disapprove of their Children’s Spouse.
* Reasons for disapproval: Religion, Interracial, Age Difference, Political Views,
Sexual Orientation, In-Shape or Out of Shape, etc. ALL STORIES WELCOME
* Experts will work w/you & your family to remove the barriers & find common ground.
* TO SUBMIT YOUR STORY – USE THE LINK & FILL OUT APPLICATION:
http://hyltoncasting.com/couplesdocuseries/
Get Scene Studios & Gray Studios
“Kids (Film) Summer Camp”
* Here’s a chance for your child to spend a week w/Gray Studios making a MOVIE!
* Every child receives IMDB credit, Footage for their Reel, and a Red Carpet screening
* For more info & to sign up…email: [email protected]
Get Scene Studios (Local Acting Studio)
* Register for: The “GSS” JUNE Special Offer – FREE Acting Class
* Send Email: w/Name, Age, Contact Info to: [email protected]
* ALSO – Their website offers Classes of ALL levels, How to meet Industry Insiders,
and Info regarding registration for upcoming Summer Camps & Workshops.
* Be sure to put “CASTING CALL” in subject Line
Casting TaylorMade
“Stranger Things” (Netflix)
* Attractive Female Dancer types (All Ethnicities) 18yrs & Older
* To Submit: visit our website & click on the Netflix 80’s Show button
Casting TaylorMade
“Stranger Things” (Netflix)
* Attractive Men who can recreate that 1980’s BIG Hair look
* All Ethnicities 18yrs & Older
* To Submit: visit our website & click on the Netflix 80’s Show button
Casting TaylorMade
“Stranger Things” (Netflix)
* Seeking Classic Cars from “1960 – 1986”
* To Submit: visit our website & click on the Netflix 80’s Show button
Marion Designs
Book Cover Models (Photo Shoot Opportunity – Pays More $$$)
* Seeking Males w/Green, Blue, and Hazel Eyes (All Ethnicities) 18 – 35yrs
* Submit: 2 Photos (Head & Full Body) w/Stats and Contact Info to: [email protected]
Tammy Smith Casting
“Mule” (Film)
(Directed by Clint Eastwood)
* A REAL Stenographer who own a Stenography Machine 18yrs & Older
* Put “Stenographer” in subject line
Tammy Smith Casting
“Mule” (Film)
(Directed by Clint Eastwood)
* Latino Men &Women to portray Gang Members 18 – 40yrs
* Put “Gangster” in subject line
Tammy Smith Casting
“Elixir” (Film)
(Dwayne Johnson & Emily Blunt)
* Caucasian Women & Men w/beards for a “Turn of the Century” scene 25 – 65yrs
* Men MUST be willing to have their beard & mustache shaped to fit the period.
* Put “20th Century Women, or Man” in subject line
Catrett & Associates Casting
“Poms” (Film)
(Starring: Diane Keaton)
* Seeking: Senior Citizens w/a Skill or Talent – Singing, Dancing, Jogging, Biking, etc
* All Ethnicities 55 – 80yrs
* Put “Senoir Citizen” in subject line
Catrett & Associates Casting
“Poms” (Film)
(Starring: Diane Keaton)
* A REAL High School Cheerleaders & Dance Teams (All Ethnicities) 15 – 19yrs
* Put “Cheerleaders or Dance Team” in subject line
Catrett & Associates Casting
“Levitation” (Film)
* Seeking: Younger Males & Females of All Shapes, Sizes, and Ethnicities 18 – 21yrs
* Shoots: Lake Oconee area
* Put “Younger Female or Younger Male” in subject line
Central Casting Georgia
“Heaven” (TV)
* Seeking: Men & Women w/an Upscale Business and Eveningwear Wardrobe
* All Ethnicities 18yrs & Older
* Put “Upscale Wardrobe” in subject line.
Central Casting Georgia (Casting Multiple Projects)
* To enter their database – Stop by their offices weekdays at 10:00am & 2:00pm
235 Peachtree St. NE – Suite 217 – Atlanta, GA. 30303
* Headshots will be taken at their Office.
* Visit website for info & list of documents to bring: CentralCasting.com
Destination Casting
“TV Movie Of The Week” #1
(Beautiful Blonde)
* Seeking: In-Shape 5’6” or Taller Blonde Caucasian Female Model type 18 – 30yrs
* MUST have a Upscale Wardrobe
* SUBMIT: Name / Age / Height / Weight / Phone number / 3 CURRENT photos
* Submissions without all required info will not be considered. See you on set!
* Must have open availability between NOW – June 24th
* Put “Blonde” in subject line
Destination Casting
“TV Movie Of The Week” #1
(HIP LGBT CLUB PATRONS)
* Males & Females w/Trendy, Hip & Stylish Wardrobe (All Ethnicities) 18 – 30yrs
* SUBMIT: Name / Age / Height / Weight / Phone number / 3 CURRENT photos
* Submissions without all required info will not be considered. See you on set!
* Shoots: Must have open availability between NOW – June 22nd
* Put “CLUB GOERS” in subject line
Destination Casting
“TV Movie Of The Week” #1
(BALLROOM GUESTS)
* Men & Women w/an Upscale, High Society wardrobe (All Ethnicities) 21yrs & Older
* MUST have BLACK TIE & EVENING GOWN attire!
* SUBMIT: Name / Age / Height / Weight / Phone number / 3 CURRENT photos
* Submissions without all required info will not be considered. See you on set!
* Shoots: Must have open availability between NOW – June 22nd
* Put “BALLROOM” in subject line
Destination Casting
“TV Movie Of The Week” #1
(POLICE OFFICERS)
* Men & Women to portray COPS (Must have Black Boots) 21yrs & Older
* Men: No larger than 38” waist….All Ethnicities
* SUBMIT: Name / Age / Height / Weight / Phone number / 3 CURRENT photos
* Submissions without all required info will not be considered. See you on set!
* Shoots: Must have open availability between NOW – June 22nd
* Put “POLICE” in subject line
Destination Casting
“TV Movie Of The Week” #1
(GQ MALE)
* In-Shape Male Model type w/a Upscale Wardrobe (All Ethnicities) 21 – 30yrs
* SUBMIT: Name / Age / Height / Weight / Phone number / 3 CURRENT photos
* Submissions without all required info will not be considered. See you on set!
* Must have open availability between NOW – June 24th
* Put “GQ MALE” in subject line
Destination Casting
“TV Movie Of The Week” #2
(MRS WILLIS)
* Older Black Women – Please submit pics wearing your Sunday Best 75yrs & Older
* SUBMIT: Name / Age / Height / Weight / Phone number / 3 CURRENT photos
* Submissions without all required info will not be considered. See you on set!
* Must have open availability between NOW – June 24th
* Put “MRS WILLIS” in subject line
Destination Casting
“TV Movie Of The Week” #2
(CONGREGATION MEMBERS)
* Seeking: Black Men & Women to portray Church Members 18yrs & Older
* MUST submit pictures wearing your Sunday Best
* SUBMIT: Name / Age / Height / Weight / Phone number / 3 CURRENT photos
* Submissions without all required info will not be considered. See you on set!
* Must have open availability between NOW – June 24th
* Put “CONGREGATION” in subject line
Destination Casting
“TV Movie Of The Week” #2
(LADY OF THE NIGHT)
* Females of All Ethnicities – MUST have sexy attire 18 – 34yrs
* SUBMIT: Name / Age / Height / Weight / Phone number / 3 CURRENT photos
* Submissions without all required info will not be considered. See you on set!
* Must have open availability between NOW – June 24th
* Put “NIGHT LADY” in subject line
Destination Casting
“TV Movie Of The Week” #2
(POLICE OFFICERS)
* Men & Women of All Ethnicities to portray COPS (Must have Black Boots)
* Men: No larger than 38” waist – Military & Police background a Plus! 21yrs & Older
* SUBMIT: Name / Age / Height / Weight / Phone number / 3 CURRENT photos
* Submissions without all required info will not be considered. See you on set!
* Shoots: Must have open availability between NOW – June 22nd
* Put “POLICE” in subject line
Destination Casting
“TV Movie Of The Week” #2
(TIGHT DRESS GIRL)
* Seeking: Black Females to portray attractive Video-Girl types 18 – 23yrs
* MUST have fitted short dress
* SUBMIT: Name / Age / Height / Weight / Phone number / 3 CURRENT photos
* Submissions without all required info will not be considered. See you on set!
* Must have open availability between NOW – June 24th
* Put “TIGHT DRESS GIRL” in subject line
Rose Locke Casting
“Brooklyn” (HBO)
(TALL WOMEN)
* Tall Fit Female – Can’t be Claustrophobic, will be wearing a mask 18yrs & Older
* Shoots: June 18th & 19th, or 19th Only
* Put “TALL” in subject line
Rose Locke Casting
“Brooklyn” (HBO Pilot)
(UNIQUE PEOPLE)
* Men & Women w/Unique Facial/Physical Features – Scars, Misshapen, etc.
* ALL Ethnicities 18yrs & Older
* Shoots: June 18th & 19th, or 19th Only
* Put “UNIQUE” in subject line