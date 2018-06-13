Casting Call has a simple question: Do you wanna be a Zombie on The Walking Dead?

Here's a current list of job opportunities as an "Extra" for the week of June 13 - 20th

Greg’s email: [email protected]

Follow the link to find out: How to Submit Yourself

Get the latest street closings due to filming by following: The City of Atlanta's Office of Film & Entertainment Twitter account.

“IMPORTANT INFO” – New Child Labor Laws

Parents need to get a Certificate Number from the “Georgia Department of Labor” for your child (or any minor) to work in Georgia. Minors can’t work on any film/tv set without a Certificate Number from the Georgia DOL

dol.state.ga.us/public/es/mie/minor/login

Extras Casting Atlanta

“The Walking Dead” (TV)

[email protected]

* Seeking Skinny Men & Women (All Ethnicities) 18yrs & Older

* Put “Skinny Female, or Skinny Male” in subject line.

Extras Casting Atlanta

“Stan Against Evil” (TV)

[email protected]

* Men & Women of ALL Shapes, Sizes, and Ethnicities 18yrs & Older

* Put “3 word description: Short White Male or Tall Black Female” in subject line.

CAB Casting

“Little” (Film)

[email protected]

* Seeking: Girls & Boys // Ht. 4’8 – 5’3 // 12 – 14yrs // ALL Ethnicities

* SUBMIT: Name (minor & parent), Age, Height, Weight, Cell#, 2 pics (1head, 1full)

* ALL minors must have a Certificate Number from the “Georgia Department of Labor”

* Must have open availability between June 19th – July 12th

* Put “Little Students” in subject line

Hylton Casting

“Couples Court with The Cutlers” (Season 2)

* Apply now to be a PAID Studio Audience Member for this Daytime Court TV Show

* Shoots: Thur October 2018 (All Ethnicities) 18yrs & Older

* More info & how to submit, please visit:

http://hyltoncasting.com/submissions/couplescourtaudience/

Hylton Casting

“REAL COUPLES in ATLANTA” (Docu–Series)

* Seeking: “Real Atlanta Couples” that are dating – but their families disapprove.

* ALSO SEEKING: “Parents” who disapprove of their Children’s Spouse.

* Reasons for disapproval: Religion, Interracial, Age Difference, Political Views,

Sexual Orientation, In-Shape or Out of Shape, etc. ALL STORIES WELCOME

* Experts will work w/you & your family to remove the barriers & find common ground.

* TO SUBMIT YOUR STORY – USE THE LINK & FILL OUT APPLICATION:

http://hyltoncasting.com/couplesdocuseries/

Get Scene Studios & Gray Studios

“Kids (Film) Summer Camp”

* Here’s a chance for your child to spend a week w/Gray Studios making a MOVIE!

* Every child receives IMDB credit, Footage for their Reel, and a Red Carpet screening

* For more info & to sign up…email: [email protected]

Get Scene Studios (Local Acting Studio)

* Register for: The “GSS” JUNE Special Offer – FREE Acting Class

* Send Email: w/Name, Age, Contact Info to: [email protected]

* ALSO – Their website offers Classes of ALL levels, How to meet Industry Insiders,

and Info regarding registration for upcoming Summer Camps & Workshops.

* Be sure to put “CASTING CALL” in subject Line

Casting TaylorMade

“Stranger Things” (Netflix)

* Attractive Female Dancer types (All Ethnicities) 18yrs & Older

* To Submit: visit our website & click on the Netflix 80’s Show button

CastingTaylorMade.com

Casting TaylorMade

“Stranger Things” (Netflix)

* Attractive Men who can recreate that 1980’s BIG Hair look

* All Ethnicities 18yrs & Older

* To Submit: visit our website & click on the Netflix 80’s Show button

CastingTaylorMade.com

Casting TaylorMade

“Stranger Things” (Netflix)

* Seeking Classic Cars from “1960 – 1986”

* To Submit: visit our website & click on the Netflix 80’s Show button

CastingTaylorMade.com

Marion Designs

Book Cover Models (Photo Shoot Opportunity – Pays More $$$)

* Seeking Males w/Green, Blue, and Hazel Eyes (All Ethnicities) 18 – 35yrs

* Submit: 2 Photos (Head & Full Body) w/Stats and Contact Info to: [email protected]

Tammy Smith Casting

“Mule” (Film)

[email protected]

(Directed by Clint Eastwood)

* A REAL Stenographer who own a Stenography Machine 18yrs & Older

* Put “Stenographer” in subject line

Tammy Smith Casting

“Mule” (Film)

[email protected]

(Directed by Clint Eastwood)

* Latino Men &Women to portray Gang Members 18 – 40yrs

* Put “Gangster” in subject line

Tammy Smith Casting

“Elixir” (Film)

[email protected]

(Dwayne Johnson & Emily Blunt)

* Caucasian Women & Men w/beards for a “Turn of the Century” scene 25 – 65yrs

* Men MUST be willing to have their beard & mustache shaped to fit the period.

* Put “20th Century Women, or Man” in subject line

Catrett & Associates Casting

“Poms” (Film)

[email protected]

(Starring: Diane Keaton)

* Seeking: Senior Citizens w/a Skill or Talent – Singing, Dancing, Jogging, Biking, etc

* All Ethnicities 55 – 80yrs

* Put “Senoir Citizen” in subject line

Catrett & Associates Casting

“Poms” (Film)

[email protected]

(Starring: Diane Keaton)

* A REAL High School Cheerleaders & Dance Teams (All Ethnicities) 15 – 19yrs

* Put “Cheerleaders or Dance Team” in subject line

Catrett & Associates Casting

“Levitation” (Film)

[email protected]

* Seeking: Younger Males & Females of All Shapes, Sizes, and Ethnicities 18 – 21yrs

* Shoots: Lake Oconee area

* Put “Younger Female or Younger Male” in subject line

Central Casting Georgia

“Heaven” (TV)

[email protected]

* Seeking: Men & Women w/an Upscale Business and Eveningwear Wardrobe

* All Ethnicities 18yrs & Older

* Put “Upscale Wardrobe” in subject line.

Central Casting Georgia (Casting Multiple Projects)

* To enter their database – Stop by their offices weekdays at 10:00am & 2:00pm

235 Peachtree St. NE – Suite 217 – Atlanta, GA. 30303

* Headshots will be taken at their Office.

* Visit website for info & list of documents to bring: CentralCasting.com

Destination Casting

“TV Movie Of The Week” #1

[email protected]

(Beautiful Blonde)

* Seeking: In-Shape 5’6” or Taller Blonde Caucasian Female Model type 18 – 30yrs

* MUST have a Upscale Wardrobe

* SUBMIT: Name / Age / Height / Weight / Phone number / 3 CURRENT photos

* Submissions without all required info will not be considered. See you on set!

* Must have open availability between NOW – June 24th

* Put “Blonde” in subject line

Destination Casting

“TV Movie Of The Week” #1

[email protected]

(HIP LGBT CLUB PATRONS)

* Males & Females w/Trendy, Hip & Stylish Wardrobe (All Ethnicities) 18 – 30yrs

* SUBMIT: Name / Age / Height / Weight / Phone number / 3 CURRENT photos

* Submissions without all required info will not be considered. See you on set!

* Shoots: Must have open availability between NOW – June 22nd

* Put “CLUB GOERS” in subject line

Destination Casting

“TV Movie Of The Week” #1

[email protected]

(BALLROOM GUESTS)

* Men & Women w/an Upscale, High Society wardrobe (All Ethnicities) 21yrs & Older

* MUST have BLACK TIE & EVENING GOWN attire!

* SUBMIT: Name / Age / Height / Weight / Phone number / 3 CURRENT photos

* Submissions without all required info will not be considered. See you on set!

* Shoots: Must have open availability between NOW – June 22nd

* Put “BALLROOM” in subject line

Destination Casting

“TV Movie Of The Week” #1

[email protected]

(POLICE OFFICERS)

* Men & Women to portray COPS (Must have Black Boots) 21yrs & Older

* Men: No larger than 38” waist….All Ethnicities

* SUBMIT: Name / Age / Height / Weight / Phone number / 3 CURRENT photos

* Submissions without all required info will not be considered. See you on set!

* Shoots: Must have open availability between NOW – June 22nd

* Put “POLICE” in subject line

Destination Casting

“TV Movie Of The Week” #1

[email protected]

(GQ MALE)

* In-Shape Male Model type w/a Upscale Wardrobe (All Ethnicities) 21 – 30yrs

* SUBMIT: Name / Age / Height / Weight / Phone number / 3 CURRENT photos

* Submissions without all required info will not be considered. See you on set!

* Must have open availability between NOW – June 24th

* Put “GQ MALE” in subject line

Destination Casting

“TV Movie Of The Week” #2

[email protected]

(MRS WILLIS)

* Older Black Women – Please submit pics wearing your Sunday Best 75yrs & Older

* SUBMIT: Name / Age / Height / Weight / Phone number / 3 CURRENT photos

* Submissions without all required info will not be considered. See you on set!

* Must have open availability between NOW – June 24th

* Put “MRS WILLIS” in subject line

Destination Casting

“TV Movie Of The Week” #2

[email protected]

(CONGREGATION MEMBERS)

* Seeking: Black Men & Women to portray Church Members 18yrs & Older

* MUST submit pictures wearing your Sunday Best

* SUBMIT: Name / Age / Height / Weight / Phone number / 3 CURRENT photos

* Submissions without all required info will not be considered. See you on set!

* Must have open availability between NOW – June 24th

* Put “CONGREGATION” in subject line

Destination Casting

“TV Movie Of The Week” #2

[email protected]

(LADY OF THE NIGHT)

* Females of All Ethnicities – MUST have sexy attire 18 – 34yrs

* SUBMIT: Name / Age / Height / Weight / Phone number / 3 CURRENT photos

* Submissions without all required info will not be considered. See you on set!

* Must have open availability between NOW – June 24th

* Put “NIGHT LADY” in subject line

Destination Casting

“TV Movie Of The Week” #2

[email protected]

(POLICE OFFICERS)

* Men & Women of All Ethnicities to portray COPS (Must have Black Boots)

* Men: No larger than 38” waist – Military & Police background a Plus! 21yrs & Older

* SUBMIT: Name / Age / Height / Weight / Phone number / 3 CURRENT photos

* Submissions without all required info will not be considered. See you on set!

* Shoots: Must have open availability between NOW – June 22nd

* Put “POLICE” in subject line

Destination Casting

“TV Movie Of The Week” #2

[email protected]

(TIGHT DRESS GIRL)

* Seeking: Black Females to portray attractive Video-Girl types 18 – 23yrs

* MUST have fitted short dress

* SUBMIT: Name / Age / Height / Weight / Phone number / 3 CURRENT photos

* Submissions without all required info will not be considered. See you on set!

* Must have open availability between NOW – June 24th

* Put “TIGHT DRESS GIRL” in subject line

Rose Locke Casting

“Brooklyn” (HBO)

[email protected]

(TALL WOMEN)

* Tall Fit Female – Can’t be Claustrophobic, will be wearing a mask 18yrs & Older

* Shoots: June 18th & 19th, or 19th Only

* Put “TALL” in subject line





Rose Locke Casting

“Brooklyn” (HBO Pilot)

[email protected]

(UNIQUE PEOPLE)

* Men & Women w/Unique Facial/Physical Features – Scars, Misshapen, etc.

* ALL Ethnicities 18yrs & Older

* Shoots: June 18th & 19th, or 19th Only

* Put “UNIQUE” in subject line

