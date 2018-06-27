Casting Call has a simple question this week. Wanna work with this dude?
What's Filming Around Atlanta, and Who They're Looking For
Here's a current list of job opportunities as an "Extra" for the week of June 27th - July 4th
“IMPORTANT INFO” – New Child Labor Laws
Parents need to get a Certificate Number from the “Georgia Department of Labor” for your child (or any minor) to work in Georgia. Minors can’t work on any film/tv set without a Certificate Number from the Georgia DOL
dol.state.ga.us/public/es/mie/minor/login
Hylton Casting
“Untitled TV Movie”
* We are currently casting the following extra roles:
* Male & Female Hip, Stylish, Instagram Model types - ALL Ethnicities) Ages 20s – 30s
* “Hipsters” of All Ethnicities 18yrs & Older
* Executive types of All Ethnicities 21yrs & Older
* Kids of All Shapes, Sizes, and Ethnicities Ages 8 –15yrs
* Men & Women w/Bartending and Server Experience - All Ethnicities 21yrs & Older
* Experienced Hair Dressers and Stylists All Ethnicities 18yrs & Older
* Security Guard types - All Ethnicities 18yrs & Older
* Experienced DJ w/Equipment – All Ethnicities 18yrs & Older
* Everyday looking People of All Shapes, Sizes, and Ethnicities 18yrs & Older
* Shoots: July – August 2018
* To submit, please visit: http://hyltoncasting.com/submissions/extras/
Hylton Casting
“Lauren Lake’s Paternity Court” (Season 6)
* Apply now to be a PAID Studio Audience Member for this Daytime Court TV Show
* Shoots: Thru September 2018 (All Ethnicities) 18yrs & Older
* More info & how to submit, please visit: www.HyltonCasting.com/Audience
Hylton Casting
“Couples Court with The Cutlers” (Season 2)
* Apply now to be a PAID Studio Audience Member for this Daytime Court TV Show
* Shoots: Thur October 2018 (All Ethnicities) 18yrs & Older
* More info & how to submit, please visit:
http://hyltoncasting.com/submissions/couplescourtaudience/
Get Scene Studios & Gray Studios
“Kids (Film) Summer Camp”
* Here’s a chance for your child to spend a week w/Gray Studios making a MOVIE!
* Every child receives IMDB credit, Footage for their Reel, and a Red Carpet screening
* For more info & to sign up…email: [email protected]
Get Scene Studios (Local Acting Studio)
* Register for: The “GSS” June/July Special Offer – FREE Acting Class
* Send Email: w/Name, Age, Contact Info to: [email protected]
* ALSO – Their website offers Classes of ALL levels, How to meet Industry Insiders,
and Info regarding registration for upcoming Summer Camps & Workshops.
* Be sure to put “CASTING CALL” in subject Line
Destination Casting
“Untitled Christmas Project” (Film)
* Submit all info to: [email protected]
(CONGREGATION MEMBERS)
* Seeking: Men & Women of ALL Ethnicities to portray “Church Members” 18 – 80yrs
* MUST submit pictures wearing your Sunday Best
* SUBMIT: Name / Age / Height / Weight / Phone number / 3 CURRENT photos
* Submissions without all required info will not be considered. See you on set!
* Must have open availability between: July 2nd – July14th
* Put “CONGREGATION” in subject line
Destination Casting
“Untitled TV Project” (Pilot)
* Submit all info to: [email protected]
(TRENDY STYLIST)
* Seeking: Experienced Male & Female “Hair Stylist” (ALL Ethnicities) 18 – 40yrs
* SUBMIT: Name / Age / Height / Weight / Phone number / 3 CURRENT photos
* Submissions without all required info will not be considered. See you on set!
* Must have open availability between: July 10th – July15th
* Put “STYLIST” in subject line
Destination Casting
“Untitled TV Project” (Pilot)
* Submit all info to: [email protected]
(PATRONS)
* Seeking: Men & Women to portray “Salon Patrons” (ALL Ethnicities) 18 – 40yrs
* SUBMIT: Name / Age / Height / Weight / Phone number / 3 CURRENT photos
* Submissions without all required info will not be considered. See you on set!
* Must have open availability between: July 10th – July15th
* Put “PATRONS” in subject line
Destination Casting
“Untitled TV Project” (Pilot)
* Submit all info to: [email protected]
(IN THE CLUB)
* Male & Female Hot, Trendy looking “Club Goers” (ALL Ethnicities) 21 – 34yrs
* SUBMIT: Name / Age / Height / Weight / Phone number / 3 CURRENT photos
* Submissions without all required info will not be considered. See you on set!
* Must have open availability between: July 10th – July15th
* Put “CLUB” in subject line
Central Casting Georgia
“Heaven” (TV)
* Seeking: Caucasian Newborn Babies Up to 2 months old
* Shoots: July 16th
* Put “Newborn Baby” in subject line.
Central Casting Georgia
“Raising Dion” (Netflix)
(Starring: Michael B. Jordan, Jason Ritter)
* Seeking: Male & Female Experienced “Skateboarders” (All Ethnicities) 6 – 17yrs
* Please Include Pictures & Videos of you skateboarding
* All Minors must have a Certificate Number from the “Georgia Department of Labor”
* Put “Skateboarder” in subject line.
Central Casting Georgia
“Raising Dion” (Netflix)
(Starring: Michael B. Jordan, Jason Ritter)
* Seeking: Men, Women, and Kids of All Ethnicities 8 – 80yrs
* To Submit for this project – stop by their offices weekdays at 10:00am & 2:00pm
235 Peachtree St. NE – Suite 217 – Atlanta, GA. 30303
* Headshots will be taken at their Office.
* Visit website for info & list of documents to bring: CentralCasting.com
Bina Warren Casting
Wife Swap (TV)
(Curious if the grass is greener on the other side?)
* Seeking ALL types of Modern (and Traditional) Families in the Atlanta Area.
* If booked, the pay is $5000.00
* Submit 2 Photos of your Family, Include Everyone’s Full name & Contact Info to:
Casting TaylorMade
“After” (Film)
* Seeking Male & Female College Student types – All Ethnicities 18 – 30yrs
CAB Casting
“Little” (Film)
* Seeking: Girls & Boys // Ht. 4’8 – 5’3 // 12 – 14yrs // ALL Ethnicities
* SUBMIT: Name (minor & parent), Age, Height, Weight, Cell#, 2 pics (1head, 1full)
* ALL minors must have a Certificate Number from the “Georgia Department of Labor”
* Shoots: July 12th
* Put “Little Students” in subject line
Extras Casting Atlanta
“The Walking Dead” (TV)
* Seeking Skinny Men & Women (All Ethnicities) 18yrs & Older
* Put “Skinny Female, or Skinny Male” in subject line.
Extras Casting Atlanta
“Stan Against Evil” (TV)
* Men & Women of ALL Shapes, Sizes, and Ethnicities 18yrs & Older
* Put “3 word description: Short White Male or Tall Black Female” in subject line.