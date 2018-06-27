Casting Call has a simple question this week. Wanna work with this dude?

What's Filming Around Atlanta, and Who They're Looking For

June 27, 2018
Casting Call with Greg Clarkson

Here's a current list of job opportunities as an "Extra" for the week of June 27th - July 4th  

Greg’s email: [email protected]

Follow the link to find out: How to Submit Yourself

Get the latest street closings due to filming by following: The City of Atlanta's Office of Film & Entertainment Twitter account. 

 

“IMPORTANT INFO” – New Child Labor Laws    

Parents need to get a Certificate Number from the “Georgia Department of Labor” for your child (or any minor) to work in Georgia. Minors can’t work on any film/tv set without a Certificate Number from the Georgia DOL

dol.state.ga.us/public/es/mie/minor/login

 

Hylton Casting

“Untitled TV Movie”   

* We are currently casting the following extra roles:
* Male & Female Hip, Stylish, Instagram Model types - ALL Ethnicities)  Ages 20s – 30s
* “Hipsters” of  All Ethnicities  18yrs & Older
* Executive types of All Ethnicities  21yrs & Older
* Kids of All Shapes, Sizes, and Ethnicities  Ages 8 –15yrs
* Men & Women w/Bartending and Server Experience - All Ethnicities  21yrs & Older
* Experienced Hair Dressers and Stylists  All Ethnicities  18yrs & Older
* Security Guard types - All Ethnicities  18yrs & Older
* Experienced DJ w/Equipment – All Ethnicities  18yrs & Older
* Everyday looking People of All Shapes, Sizes, and Ethnicities  18yrs & Older
* Shoots: July – August 2018

* To submit, please visit: http://hyltoncasting.com/submissions/extras/

 

 

Hylton Casting

“Lauren Lake’s Paternity Court” (Season 6)  

* Apply now to be a PAID Studio Audience Member for this Daytime Court TV Show

* Shoots: Thru September 2018  (All Ethnicities)  18yrs & Older          

* More info & how to submit, please visit: www.HyltonCasting.com/Audience

 

 

Hylton Casting

“Couples Court with The Cutlers”  (Season 2)  

* Apply now to be a PAID Studio Audience Member for this Daytime Court TV Show

* Shoots: Thur October 2018   (All Ethnicities)  18yrs & Older          

* More info & how to submit, please visit:

http://hyltoncasting.com/submissions/couplescourtaudience/

 

 

Get Scene Studios & Gray Studios 

 “Kids (Film) Summer Camp”

* Here’s a chance for your child to spend a week w/Gray Studios making a MOVIE!

* Every child receives IMDB credit, Footage for their Reel, and a Red Carpet screening

* For more info & to sign up…email: [email protected]   

 

 

Get Scene Studios (Local Acting Studio)  

* Register for: The “GSS” June/July Special Offer – FREE Acting Class

* Send Email: w/Name, Age, Contact Info to: [email protected]

* ALSO – Their website offers Classes of ALL levels, How to meet Industry Insiders,

and Info regarding registration for upcoming Summer Camps & Workshops.  

* Be sure to put “CASTING CALL” in subject Line

 

 

Destination Casting   

“Untitled Christmas Project”  (Film)

* Submit all info to: [email protected] 

    (CONGREGATION MEMBERS)

* Seeking: Men & Women of ALL Ethnicities to portray “Church Members”  18 – 80yrs 

* MUST submit pictures wearing your Sunday Best     

* SUBMIT: Name / Age / Height / Weight / Phone number / 3 CURRENT photos 

* Submissions without all required info will not be considered. See you on set!

* Must have open availability between:  July 2nd – July14th      

* Put “CONGREGATION” in subject line

 

 

Destination Casting   

“Untitled TV Project”  (Pilot)

* Submit all info to: [email protected] 

    (TRENDY STYLIST)

* Seeking: Experienced Male & Female “Hair Stylist”  (ALL Ethnicities)  18 – 40yrs 

* SUBMIT: Name / Age / Height / Weight / Phone number / 3 CURRENT photos 

* Submissions without all required info will not be considered. See you on set!

* Must have open availability between:  July 10th – July15th      

* Put “STYLIST” in subject line

 

 

Destination Casting   

“Untitled TV Project”  (Pilot)

* Submit all info to: [email protected] 

    (PATRONS)

* Seeking: Men & Women to portray “Salon Patrons” (ALL Ethnicities)   18 – 40yrs 

* SUBMIT: Name / Age / Height / Weight / Phone number / 3 CURRENT photos 

* Submissions without all required info will not be considered. See you on set!

* Must have open availability between:  July 10th – July15th      

* Put “PATRONS” in subject line

 

 

Destination Casting   

“Untitled TV Project”  (Pilot)

* Submit all info to: [email protected] 

    (IN THE CLUB)

* Male & Female Hot, Trendy looking “Club Goers”  (ALL Ethnicities)   21 – 34yrs 

* SUBMIT: Name / Age / Height / Weight / Phone number / 3 CURRENT photos 

* Submissions without all required info will not be considered. See you on set!

* Must have open availability between:  July 10th – July15th      

* Put “CLUB” in subject line

 

 

Central Casting Georgia   

“Heaven” (TV) 

[email protected]

* Seeking: Caucasian Newborn Babies  Up to 2 months old   

* Shoots: July 16th   

* Put “Newborn Baby” in subject line.

 

 

Central Casting Georgia   

“Raising Dion”  (Netflix)  

[email protected]

   (Starring: Michael B. Jordan, Jason Ritter)

* Seeking: Male & Female Experienced “Skateboarders” (All Ethnicities)  6 – 17yrs    

* Please Include Pictures & Videos of you skateboarding

* All Minors must have a Certificate Number from the “Georgia Department of Labor”

* Put “Skateboarder” in subject line.

 

 

Central Casting Georgia   

“Raising Dion” (Netflix) 

   (Starring: Michael B. Jordan, Jason Ritter)

* Seeking: Men, Women, and Kids of All Ethnicities  8 – 80yrs    

* To Submit for this project – stop by their offices weekdays at  10:00am & 2:00pm

    235 Peachtree St. NE – Suite 217 – Atlanta, GA. 30303

* Headshots will be taken at their Office. 

* Visit website for info & list of documents to bring: CentralCasting.com

 

 

Bina Warren Casting    

 Wife Swap  (TV)

   (Curious if the grass is greener on the other side?) 

* Seeking ALL types of Modern (and Traditional) Families in the Atlanta Area. 

* If booked, the pay is $5000.00

* Submit 2 Photos of your Family, Include Everyone’s Full name & Contact Info to:

[email protected]

 

 

Casting TaylorMade     

“After” (Film) 

* Seeking Male & Female College Student types – All Ethnicities   18 – 30yrs  

CastingTaylorMade.com

 

 

CAB Casting   

“Little” (Film)  

[email protected]  

* Seeking: Girls & Boys // Ht. 4’8 – 5’3 // 12 – 14yrs // ALL Ethnicities

* SUBMIT: Name (minor & parent), Age, Height, Weight, Cell#, 2 pics (1head, 1full) 

* ALL minors must have a Certificate Number from the “Georgia Department of Labor”

* Shoots: July 12th  

* Put “Little Students” in subject line

 

 

Extras Casting Atlanta

“The Walking Dead” (TV) 

[email protected]

* Seeking Skinny Men & Women   (All Ethnicities)   18yrs & Older           

* Put “Skinny Female, or Skinny Male” in subject line.

 

 

Extras Casting Atlanta

“Stan Against Evil” (TV) 

[email protected]

* Men & Women of ALL Shapes, Sizes, and Ethnicities   18yrs & Older           

* Put “3 word description: Short White Male or Tall Black Female” in subject line.

