Casting Call has a simple question this week. Wanna work with this dude?

Here's a current list of job opportunities as an "Extra" for the week of June 27th - July 4th

Greg’s email: [email protected]

Follow the link to find out: How to Submit Yourself

Get the latest street closings due to filming by following: The City of Atlanta's Office of Film & Entertainment Twitter account.

“IMPORTANT INFO” – New Child Labor Laws

Parents need to get a Certificate Number from the “Georgia Department of Labor” for your child (or any minor) to work in Georgia. Minors can’t work on any film/tv set without a Certificate Number from the Georgia DOL

dol.state.ga.us/public/es/mie/minor/login

Hylton Casting

“Untitled TV Movie”

* We are currently casting the following extra roles:

* Male & Female Hip, Stylish, Instagram Model types - ALL Ethnicities) Ages 20s – 30s

* “Hipsters” of All Ethnicities 18yrs & Older

* Executive types of All Ethnicities 21yrs & Older

* Kids of All Shapes, Sizes, and Ethnicities Ages 8 –15yrs

* Men & Women w/Bartending and Server Experience - All Ethnicities 21yrs & Older

* Experienced Hair Dressers and Stylists All Ethnicities 18yrs & Older

* Security Guard types - All Ethnicities 18yrs & Older

* Experienced DJ w/Equipment – All Ethnicities 18yrs & Older

* Everyday looking People of All Shapes, Sizes, and Ethnicities 18yrs & Older

* Shoots: July – August 2018

* To submit, please visit: http://hyltoncasting.com/submissions/extras/

Hylton Casting

“Lauren Lake’s Paternity Court” (Season 6)

* Apply now to be a PAID Studio Audience Member for this Daytime Court TV Show

* Shoots: Thru September 2018 (All Ethnicities) 18yrs & Older

* More info & how to submit, please visit: www.HyltonCasting.com/Audience

Hylton Casting

“Couples Court with The Cutlers” (Season 2)

* Apply now to be a PAID Studio Audience Member for this Daytime Court TV Show

* Shoots: Thur October 2018 (All Ethnicities) 18yrs & Older

* More info & how to submit, please visit:

http://hyltoncasting.com/submissions/couplescourtaudience/

Get Scene Studios & Gray Studios

“Kids (Film) Summer Camp”

* Here’s a chance for your child to spend a week w/Gray Studios making a MOVIE!

* Every child receives IMDB credit, Footage for their Reel, and a Red Carpet screening

* For more info & to sign up…email: [email protected]

Get Scene Studios (Local Acting Studio)

* Register for: The “GSS” June/July Special Offer – FREE Acting Class

* Send Email: w/Name, Age, Contact Info to: [email protected]

* ALSO – Their website offers Classes of ALL levels, How to meet Industry Insiders,

and Info regarding registration for upcoming Summer Camps & Workshops.

* Be sure to put “CASTING CALL” in subject Line

Destination Casting

“Untitled Christmas Project” (Film)

* Submit all info to: [email protected]

(CONGREGATION MEMBERS)

* Seeking: Men & Women of ALL Ethnicities to portray “Church Members” 18 – 80yrs

* MUST submit pictures wearing your Sunday Best

* SUBMIT: Name / Age / Height / Weight / Phone number / 3 CURRENT photos

* Submissions without all required info will not be considered. See you on set!

* Must have open availability between: July 2nd – July14th

* Put “CONGREGATION” in subject line

Destination Casting

“Untitled TV Project” (Pilot)

* Submit all info to: [email protected]

(TRENDY STYLIST)

* Seeking: Experienced Male & Female “Hair Stylist” (ALL Ethnicities) 18 – 40yrs

* SUBMIT: Name / Age / Height / Weight / Phone number / 3 CURRENT photos

* Submissions without all required info will not be considered. See you on set!

* Must have open availability between: July 10th – July15th

* Put “STYLIST” in subject line

Destination Casting

“Untitled TV Project” (Pilot)

* Submit all info to: [email protected]

(PATRONS)

* Seeking: Men & Women to portray “Salon Patrons” (ALL Ethnicities) 18 – 40yrs

* SUBMIT: Name / Age / Height / Weight / Phone number / 3 CURRENT photos

* Submissions without all required info will not be considered. See you on set!

* Must have open availability between: July 10th – July15th

* Put “PATRONS” in subject line

Destination Casting

“Untitled TV Project” (Pilot)

* Submit all info to: [email protected]

(IN THE CLUB)

* Male & Female Hot, Trendy looking “Club Goers” (ALL Ethnicities) 21 – 34yrs

* SUBMIT: Name / Age / Height / Weight / Phone number / 3 CURRENT photos

* Submissions without all required info will not be considered. See you on set!

* Must have open availability between: July 10th – July15th

* Put “CLUB” in subject line

Central Casting Georgia

“Heaven” (TV)

[email protected]

* Seeking: Caucasian Newborn Babies Up to 2 months old

* Shoots: July 16th

* Put “Newborn Baby” in subject line.

Central Casting Georgia

“Raising Dion” (Netflix)

[email protected]

(Starring: Michael B. Jordan, Jason Ritter)

* Seeking: Male & Female Experienced “Skateboarders” (All Ethnicities) 6 – 17yrs

* Please Include Pictures & Videos of you skateboarding

* All Minors must have a Certificate Number from the “Georgia Department of Labor”

* Put “Skateboarder” in subject line.

Central Casting Georgia

“Raising Dion” (Netflix)

(Starring: Michael B. Jordan, Jason Ritter)

* Seeking: Men, Women, and Kids of All Ethnicities 8 – 80yrs

* To Submit for this project – stop by their offices weekdays at 10:00am & 2:00pm

235 Peachtree St. NE – Suite 217 – Atlanta, GA. 30303

* Headshots will be taken at their Office.

* Visit website for info & list of documents to bring: CentralCasting.com

Bina Warren Casting

Wife Swap (TV)

(Curious if the grass is greener on the other side?)

* Seeking ALL types of Modern (and Traditional) Families in the Atlanta Area.

* If booked, the pay is $5000.00

* Submit 2 Photos of your Family, Include Everyone’s Full name & Contact Info to:

[email protected]

Casting TaylorMade

“After” (Film)

* Seeking Male & Female College Student types – All Ethnicities 18 – 30yrs

CastingTaylorMade.com

CAB Casting

“Little” (Film)

[email protected]

* Seeking: Girls & Boys // Ht. 4’8 – 5’3 // 12 – 14yrs // ALL Ethnicities

* SUBMIT: Name (minor & parent), Age, Height, Weight, Cell#, 2 pics (1head, 1full)

* ALL minors must have a Certificate Number from the “Georgia Department of Labor”

* Shoots: July 12th

* Put “Little Students” in subject line

Extras Casting Atlanta

“The Walking Dead” (TV)

[email protected]

* Seeking Skinny Men & Women (All Ethnicities) 18yrs & Older

* Put “Skinny Female, or Skinny Male” in subject line.

Extras Casting Atlanta

“Stan Against Evil” (TV)

[email protected]

* Men & Women of ALL Shapes, Sizes, and Ethnicities 18yrs & Older

* Put “3 word description: Short White Male or Tall Black Female” in subject line.