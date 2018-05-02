Casting Call: Hey Cheesehead, give'em back his bike. The kid will need it for a role this week

What's Filming Around Atlanta, and Who They're Looking For

May 2, 2018
Casting Call with Greg Clarkson
Here's a current list of job opportunities as an "Extra" for the week of May 2 - 9

“IMPORTANT INFO” – New Child Labor Laws    

Parents need to get a Certificate Number from the “Georgia Department of Labor” for your child (or any minor) to work in Georgia. Minors can’t work on any film/tv set without a Certificate Number from the Georgia DOL

www.dol.state.ga.us/public/es/mie/minor/login

 

Destination Casting   

  (Mother & Baby)

“Chicago Steppers” (Film)  

[email protected]

* Mother: 25 – 45yrs  //  Baby: 8 to 12 Months  (BABY MUST HAVE WORK PERMIT)

* To be considered please send: Full Name, Age (in months for minors), Phone Number, Email (yes include in your email), All Sizes (top/bottom/waist/jacket/inseam), Height & Weight, 3 Current Photos (Face/Waist Up/Full Body)

* Shoots: May 7th (Subject to change)

* Put “MOTHER & BABY” in subject line

 

Destination Casting   

“Chicago Steppers” (Film)  

[email protected]

  (HOT LATINA)

* Seeking: Latino Female – Fit Model types // NO height requirements  21 – 30yrs  

* To be considered please send: Full Name, Age (in months for minors), Phone Number, Email (yes include in your email), All Sizes (top/bottom/waist/jacket/inseam), Height & Weight, 3 Current Photos (Face/Waist Up/Full Body)

* Shoots: May 11th (Subject to change)

* Put “HOT LATINA” in subject line

 

Destination Casting   

“Chicago Steppers” (Film)  

[email protected]

  (BLUE COLLAR)

* Men & Women to portray “Blue Collar Workers” (All Ethnicities)   21yrs & Older

* To be considered please send: Full Name, Age (in months for minors), Phone Number, Email (yes include in your email), All Sizes (top/bottom/waist/jacket/inseam), Height & Weight, 3 Current Photos (Face/Waist Up/Full Body)

* Shoots: May 7th (Subject to change)

* Put “BLUE COLLAR” in subject line

 

Destination Casting   

“Chicago Steppers” (Film)  

[email protected]  

    (MODELS)

* Seeking: Male & Female Fit Model types // NO height requirements 

* All Ethnicities  18yrs & Older

* To be considered please send: Full Name, Age (in months for minors), Phone Number, Email (yes include in your email), All Sizes (top/bottom/waist/jacket/inseam), Height & Weight, 3 Current Photos (Face/Waist Up/Full Body)

* Shoots: May 9th (Subject to change)

* Put “MODEL” in subject line

 

Destination Casting   

“Chicago Steppers” (Film)  

[email protected]

  (HOSPITAL STAFF)

* Seeking: Men & Women to portray Hospital Staff  (Must own Scrubs!)

* All Ethnicities  18yrs & Older

* To be considered please send: Full Name, Age (in months for minors), Phone Number, Email (yes include in your email), All Sizes (top/bottom/waist/jacket/inseam), Height & Weight, 3 Current Photos (Face/Waist Up/Full Body)

* Shoots: May 10th (Subject to change)

* Put “HOSPITAL” in subject line

 

Destination Casting   

“Chicago Steppers” (Film)  

[email protected]

  (SECURITY GUARD)

* Seeking: Male to portray a Security Guard (Must own Black Work Boots) 

* All Ethnicities  21yrs & Older

* To be considered please send: Full Name, Age (in months for minors), Phone Number, Email (yes include in your email), All Sizes (top/bottom/waist/jacket/inseam), Height & Weight, 3 Current Photos (Face/Waist Up/Full Body)

* Shoots: May 10th (Subject to change)

* Put “SECURITY” in subject line

 

Destination Casting   

“Chicago Steppers” (Film)  

[email protected]  

  (CHICAGO STYLE STEPPERS)

* Seeking: Black Males & Females (Must Send Links to Stepping)  18yrs & Older

* To be considered please send: Full Name, Age (in months for minors), Phone Number, Email (yes include in your email), All Sizes (top/bottom/waist/jacket/inseam), Height & Weight, 3 Current Photos (Face/Waist Up/Full Body)

* Shoots: May 14th & 15th (Subject to change)

* Put “STEPPERS” in subject line

 

Casting TaylorMade

“Stranger Things” (Netflix) 

   (Be Sure To Check Out Current Casting on Website)

* Seeking “Real Lifeguards”  (All Ethnicities)  18yrs & Older

* To Submit: visit our website & click on the Netflix 80’s Show button

www.CastingTaylorMade.com

 

Casting TaylorMade

“Stranger Things” (Netflix) 

  (Be Sure To Check Out Current Casting on Website)

* Seeking “Senior Citizens”  (All Ethnicities)   65yrs & Older

* To Submit: visit our website & click on the Netflix 80’s Show button

www.CastingTaylorMade.com

 

Casting TaylorMade    

“Stranger Things” (Netflix) 

   (Be Sure To Check Out Current Casting on Website)

* Seeking Classic Cars from “1960 – 1986”    

* To Submit: visit our website & click on the Netflix 80’s Show button

www.CastingTaylorMade.com

 

Casting TaylorMade

“Stranger Things” (Netflix) 

  (Be Sure To Check Out Current Casting on Website)

* Seeking ALL Types of (Good Condition) “Vehicles from the 1990’s”

* Please submit pics of you & your car – include the car's Year, Color, Make, and Model

* To Submit: visit our website & click on the Netflix 80’s Show button

www.CastingTaylorMade.com

 

Get Scene Studios (Local Acting Studio)  

* Register for: The “GSS” May Special Offer – FREE Acting Class

* Send Email: w/Name, Age, Contact Info to: [email protected]

* ALSO – Their website offers Classes of ALL levels, How to meet Industry Insiders,

and Info regarding registration for upcoming Summer Camps & Workshops.  

* Be sure to put “CASTING CALL” in subject Line

 

Rose Locke Casting   

“Brooklyn”  (HBO)    

[email protected]

   (MACON,GA.)

* Men & Women familiar with or available to travel to MACON, GA. (All Ethnicities)

* There will be a $25.00 gas bump

* Will require a fitting in Union City: Date TBA

* Shoots: Sunday May 31st or June 1st (in Macon, Ga.)

* Put “MACON” in subject line
 

 

Rose Locke Casting   

“Brooklyn”  (HBO)    

[email protected]

   (Macon Piano Player)

* Experienced Black Female “Piano Player” available to travel to Macon.  25 – 45yrs       

* There will be a $25.00 gas bump

* Shoots: In Macon, Ga. – Dates TBA  

* Put “MACON” in subject line
 

Rose Locke Casting   

“STUBER”  (Film)  

[email protected]  

   (UBER CARS – OVERNIGHT SHOOT)

* Men/Women to portray Uber Drivers // If you’re an actual Uber driver – even better!  

* Please submit pics of you & your car – include the car's Year, Color, Make, and Model

* All Ethnicities   35yrs & Older      

* Shoots: May 15th (Overnight Shoot)

* Put “UBER CAR” in subject line
 

Rose Locke Casting   

“STUBER”  (Film)  

[email protected]  

   (TATTOO LATINOS)

* Seeking Tough looking Latino Men & Women w/TATTOOS

* Must have clearance on your Tattoos (language, pictures, etc.) 

* All Ethnicities  18yrs & Older      

* Shoots: June 14th

* Put “TATTOO HISPANIC” in subject line
 

Rose Locke Casting   

“STUBER”  (Film)  

[email protected]  

   (JOGGER)

* Seeking Male & Female “Experienced Jogger”  (All Ethnicities)  30yrs & Older      

* If Booked, you’ll need to be comfortable running a lot!

* Shoots: Sunday May 6th

* Put “JOGGER” in subject line
 

 

Rose Locke Casting   

“STUBER”  (Film)  

[email protected]  

   (BMX KIDS)

* Seeking Boys of All Ethnicities (6 – 12yrs) that are skilled riders & own a “BMX Bike” 

* Shoots: May 6th

* Put “BMX” in subject line
 

 

Bina Warren Casting    

 Will Packer Dating Show   (Reality)     

* Attractive Atlanta Singles seeking that “Special Someone” (All Ethnicities)  30 – 50yrs

* You MUST live within 1 hour of Atlanta to be considered.

* Submit 3 Photos (Headshot, Front Full Body, Sideview) w/Stats & Contact Info to:

[email protected]

 

Extras Casting Atlanta

“One Boss Level” (Film) 

[email protected]

* BIG & FIT Guys to portray Security & Military types (All Ethnicities)  18yrs & Older            

* Put “Security Type or Military type” in subject line.

 

Extras Casting Atlanta

“One Boss Level” (Film) 

[email protected]

* Lots of “Asian” Men & Women   18yrs & Older

* Put “Asian Man, Asian Women” in subject line.

 

Extras Casting Atlanta

“VERY Popular TV Show” (TV) 

[email protected]

* Seeking SUPER Skinny Men & Women  (All Ethnicities)  18yrs & Older           

* Put “Skinny Female, or Skinny Male” in subject line.

 

LA Casting Company   

 “REAL COUPLES in ATLANTA” (Docu–Series)     

* Seeking: “Real Atlanta Couples” that are dating – but their families disapprove.

* ALSO SEEKING: “Parents” who disapprove of their Children’s Spouse. 

* Reasons for disapproval: Religion, Interracial, Age Difference, Political Views,

   Sexual Orientation, In-Shape or Out of Shape, etc.  ALL STORIES WELCOME

 * Experts will work w/you & your family to remove the barriers & find common ground.

* TO SUBMIT YOUR STORY – VISIT WEBSITE & FILL OUT APPLICATION:   

Starcrossedlovers.castingcrane.com

 

Hylton Casting

“Couples Court with The Cutlers”  (Season 2)  

* Apply now to be a PAID Studio Audience Member for this Daytime Court TV Show

* Shoots: Thur October 2018   (All Ethnicities)  18yrs & Older          

* More info & how to submit, please visit:

http://hyltoncasting.com/submissions/couplescourtaudience/

 

Central Casting Georgia   (Casting Multiple Projects)

 * To enter their database – Stop by their offices weekdays at 10:00am & 2:00pm

    235 Peachtree St. NE – Suite 217 – Atlanta, GA. 30303

* Headshots will be taken at their Office. 

* Visit website for info & list of documents to bring: CentralCasting.com

 

