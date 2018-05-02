Casting Call: Hey Cheesehead, give'em back his bike. The kid will need it for a role this week

Here's a current list of job opportunities as an "Extra" for the week of May 2 - 9

Greg’s email: [email protected]

Follow the link to find out: How to Submit Yourself

Get the latest street closings due to filming by following: The City of Atlanta's Office of Film & Entertainment Twitter account.

“IMPORTANT INFO” – New Child Labor Laws

Parents need to get a Certificate Number from the “Georgia Department of Labor” for your child (or any minor) to work in Georgia. Minors can’t work on any film/tv set without a Certificate Number from the Georgia DOL

www.dol.state.ga.us/public/es/mie/minor/login

Destination Casting

(Mother & Baby)

“Chicago Steppers” (Film)

[email protected]

* Mother: 25 – 45yrs // Baby: 8 to 12 Months (BABY MUST HAVE WORK PERMIT)

* To be considered please send: Full Name, Age (in months for minors), Phone Number, Email (yes include in your email), All Sizes (top/bottom/waist/jacket/inseam), Height & Weight, 3 Current Photos (Face/Waist Up/Full Body)

* Shoots: May 7th (Subject to change)

* Put “MOTHER & BABY” in subject line

Destination Casting

“Chicago Steppers” (Film)

[email protected]

(HOT LATINA)

* Seeking: Latino Female – Fit Model types // NO height requirements 21 – 30yrs

* To be considered please send: Full Name, Age (in months for minors), Phone Number, Email (yes include in your email), All Sizes (top/bottom/waist/jacket/inseam), Height & Weight, 3 Current Photos (Face/Waist Up/Full Body)

* Shoots: May 11th (Subject to change)

* Put “HOT LATINA” in subject line

Destination Casting

“Chicago Steppers” (Film)

[email protected]

(BLUE COLLAR)

* Men & Women to portray “Blue Collar Workers” (All Ethnicities) 21yrs & Older

* To be considered please send: Full Name, Age (in months for minors), Phone Number, Email (yes include in your email), All Sizes (top/bottom/waist/jacket/inseam), Height & Weight, 3 Current Photos (Face/Waist Up/Full Body)

* Shoots: May 7th (Subject to change)

* Put “BLUE COLLAR” in subject line

Destination Casting

“Chicago Steppers” (Film)

[email protected]

(MODELS)

* Seeking: Male & Female Fit Model types // NO height requirements

* All Ethnicities 18yrs & Older

* To be considered please send: Full Name, Age (in months for minors), Phone Number, Email (yes include in your email), All Sizes (top/bottom/waist/jacket/inseam), Height & Weight, 3 Current Photos (Face/Waist Up/Full Body)

* Shoots: May 9th (Subject to change)

* Put “MODEL” in subject line

Destination Casting

“Chicago Steppers” (Film)

[email protected]

(HOSPITAL STAFF)

* Seeking: Men & Women to portray Hospital Staff (Must own Scrubs!)

* All Ethnicities 18yrs & Older

* To be considered please send: Full Name, Age (in months for minors), Phone Number, Email (yes include in your email), All Sizes (top/bottom/waist/jacket/inseam), Height & Weight, 3 Current Photos (Face/Waist Up/Full Body)

* Shoots: May 10th (Subject to change)

* Put “HOSPITAL” in subject line

Destination Casting

“Chicago Steppers” (Film)

[email protected]

(SECURITY GUARD)

* Seeking: Male to portray a Security Guard (Must own Black Work Boots)

* All Ethnicities 21yrs & Older

* To be considered please send: Full Name, Age (in months for minors), Phone Number, Email (yes include in your email), All Sizes (top/bottom/waist/jacket/inseam), Height & Weight, 3 Current Photos (Face/Waist Up/Full Body)

* Shoots: May 10th (Subject to change)

* Put “SECURITY” in subject line

Destination Casting

“Chicago Steppers” (Film)

[email protected]

(CHICAGO STYLE STEPPERS)

* Seeking: Black Males & Females (Must Send Links to Stepping) 18yrs & Older

* To be considered please send: Full Name, Age (in months for minors), Phone Number, Email (yes include in your email), All Sizes (top/bottom/waist/jacket/inseam), Height & Weight, 3 Current Photos (Face/Waist Up/Full Body)

* Shoots: May 14th & 15th (Subject to change)

* Put “STEPPERS” in subject line

Casting TaylorMade

“Stranger Things” (Netflix)

(Be Sure To Check Out Current Casting on Website)

* Seeking “Real Lifeguards” (All Ethnicities) 18yrs & Older

* To Submit: visit our website & click on the Netflix 80’s Show button

www.CastingTaylorMade.com

Casting TaylorMade

“Stranger Things” (Netflix)

(Be Sure To Check Out Current Casting on Website)

* Seeking “Senior Citizens” (All Ethnicities) 65yrs & Older

* To Submit: visit our website & click on the Netflix 80’s Show button

www.CastingTaylorMade.com

Casting TaylorMade

“Stranger Things” (Netflix)

(Be Sure To Check Out Current Casting on Website)

* Seeking Classic Cars from “1960 – 1986”

* To Submit: visit our website & click on the Netflix 80’s Show button

www.CastingTaylorMade.com

Casting TaylorMade

“Stranger Things” (Netflix)

(Be Sure To Check Out Current Casting on Website)

* Seeking ALL Types of (Good Condition) “Vehicles from the 1990’s”

* Please submit pics of you & your car – include the car's Year, Color, Make, and Model

* To Submit: visit our website & click on the Netflix 80’s Show button

www.CastingTaylorMade.com

Get Scene Studios (Local Acting Studio)

* Register for: The “GSS” May Special Offer – FREE Acting Class

* Send Email: w/Name, Age, Contact Info to: [email protected]

* ALSO – Their website offers Classes of ALL levels, How to meet Industry Insiders,

and Info regarding registration for upcoming Summer Camps & Workshops.

* Be sure to put “CASTING CALL” in subject Line

Rose Locke Casting

“Brooklyn” (HBO)

[email protected]

(MACON,GA.)

* Men & Women familiar with or available to travel to MACON, GA. (All Ethnicities)

* There will be a $25.00 gas bump

* Will require a fitting in Union City: Date TBA

* Shoots: Sunday May 31st or June 1st (in Macon, Ga.)

* Put “MACON” in subject line



Rose Locke Casting

“Brooklyn” (HBO)

[email protected]

(Macon Piano Player)

* Experienced Black Female “Piano Player” available to travel to Macon. 25 – 45yrs

* There will be a $25.00 gas bump

* Shoots: In Macon, Ga. – Dates TBA

* Put “MACON” in subject line



Rose Locke Casting

“STUBER” (Film)

[email protected]

(UBER CARS – OVERNIGHT SHOOT)

* Men/Women to portray Uber Drivers // If you’re an actual Uber driver – even better!

* Please submit pics of you & your car – include the car's Year, Color, Make, and Model

* All Ethnicities 35yrs & Older

* Shoots: May 15th (Overnight Shoot)

* Put “UBER CAR” in subject line



Rose Locke Casting

“STUBER” (Film)

[email protected]

(TATTOO LATINOS)

* Seeking Tough looking Latino Men & Women w/TATTOOS

* Must have clearance on your Tattoos (language, pictures, etc.)

* All Ethnicities 18yrs & Older

* Shoots: June 14th

* Put “TATTOO HISPANIC” in subject line



Rose Locke Casting

“STUBER” (Film)

[email protected]

(JOGGER)

* Seeking Male & Female “Experienced Jogger” (All Ethnicities) 30yrs & Older

* If Booked, you’ll need to be comfortable running a lot!

* Shoots: Sunday May 6th

* Put “JOGGER” in subject line



Rose Locke Casting

“STUBER” (Film)

[email protected]

(BMX KIDS)

* Seeking Boys of All Ethnicities (6 – 12yrs) that are skilled riders & own a “BMX Bike”

* Shoots: May 6th

* Put “BMX” in subject line



Bina Warren Casting

Will Packer Dating Show (Reality)

* Attractive Atlanta Singles seeking that “Special Someone” (All Ethnicities) 30 – 50yrs

* You MUST live within 1 hour of Atlanta to be considered.

* Submit 3 Photos (Headshot, Front Full Body, Sideview) w/Stats & Contact Info to:

[email protected]

Extras Casting Atlanta

“One Boss Level” (Film)

[email protected]

* BIG & FIT Guys to portray Security & Military types (All Ethnicities) 18yrs & Older

* Put “Security Type or Military type” in subject line.

Extras Casting Atlanta

“One Boss Level” (Film)

[email protected]

* Lots of “Asian” Men & Women 18yrs & Older

* Put “Asian Man, Asian Women” in subject line.

Extras Casting Atlanta

“VERY Popular TV Show” (TV)

[email protected]

* Seeking SUPER Skinny Men & Women (All Ethnicities) 18yrs & Older

* Put “Skinny Female, or Skinny Male” in subject line.

LA Casting Company

“REAL COUPLES in ATLANTA” (Docu–Series)

* Seeking: “Real Atlanta Couples” that are dating – but their families disapprove.

* ALSO SEEKING: “Parents” who disapprove of their Children’s Spouse.

* Reasons for disapproval: Religion, Interracial, Age Difference, Political Views,

Sexual Orientation, In-Shape or Out of Shape, etc. ALL STORIES WELCOME

* Experts will work w/you & your family to remove the barriers & find common ground.

* TO SUBMIT YOUR STORY – VISIT WEBSITE & FILL OUT APPLICATION:

Starcrossedlovers.castingcrane.com

Hylton Casting

“Couples Court with The Cutlers” (Season 2)

* Apply now to be a PAID Studio Audience Member for this Daytime Court TV Show

* Shoots: Thur October 2018 (All Ethnicities) 18yrs & Older

* More info & how to submit, please visit:

http://hyltoncasting.com/submissions/couplescourtaudience/

Central Casting Georgia (Casting Multiple Projects)

* To enter their database – Stop by their offices weekdays at 10:00am & 2:00pm

235 Peachtree St. NE – Suite 217 – Atlanta, GA. 30303

* Headshots will be taken at their Office.

* Visit website for info & list of documents to bring: CentralCasting.com