Casting Call: Hey Cheesehead, give'em back his bike. The kid will need it for a role this week
What's Filming Around Atlanta, and Who They're Looking For
Here's a current list of job opportunities as an "Extra" for the week of May 2 - 9
Greg’s email: [email protected]
“IMPORTANT INFO” – New Child Labor Laws
Parents need to get a Certificate Number from the “Georgia Department of Labor” for your child (or any minor) to work in Georgia. Minors can’t work on any film/tv set without a Certificate Number from the Georgia DOL
www.dol.state.ga.us/public/es/mie/minor/login
Destination Casting
(Mother & Baby)
“Chicago Steppers” (Film)
* Mother: 25 – 45yrs // Baby: 8 to 12 Months (BABY MUST HAVE WORK PERMIT)
* To be considered please send: Full Name, Age (in months for minors), Phone Number, Email (yes include in your email), All Sizes (top/bottom/waist/jacket/inseam), Height & Weight, 3 Current Photos (Face/Waist Up/Full Body)
* Shoots: May 7th (Subject to change)
* Put “MOTHER & BABY” in subject line
Destination Casting
“Chicago Steppers” (Film)
(HOT LATINA)
* Seeking: Latino Female – Fit Model types // NO height requirements 21 – 30yrs
* To be considered please send: Full Name, Age (in months for minors), Phone Number, Email (yes include in your email), All Sizes (top/bottom/waist/jacket/inseam), Height & Weight, 3 Current Photos (Face/Waist Up/Full Body)
* Shoots: May 11th (Subject to change)
* Put “HOT LATINA” in subject line
Destination Casting
“Chicago Steppers” (Film)
(BLUE COLLAR)
* Men & Women to portray “Blue Collar Workers” (All Ethnicities) 21yrs & Older
* To be considered please send: Full Name, Age (in months for minors), Phone Number, Email (yes include in your email), All Sizes (top/bottom/waist/jacket/inseam), Height & Weight, 3 Current Photos (Face/Waist Up/Full Body)
* Shoots: May 7th (Subject to change)
* Put “BLUE COLLAR” in subject line
Destination Casting
“Chicago Steppers” (Film)
(MODELS)
* Seeking: Male & Female Fit Model types // NO height requirements
* All Ethnicities 18yrs & Older
* To be considered please send: Full Name, Age (in months for minors), Phone Number, Email (yes include in your email), All Sizes (top/bottom/waist/jacket/inseam), Height & Weight, 3 Current Photos (Face/Waist Up/Full Body)
* Shoots: May 9th (Subject to change)
* Put “MODEL” in subject line
Destination Casting
“Chicago Steppers” (Film)
(HOSPITAL STAFF)
* Seeking: Men & Women to portray Hospital Staff (Must own Scrubs!)
* All Ethnicities 18yrs & Older
* To be considered please send: Full Name, Age (in months for minors), Phone Number, Email (yes include in your email), All Sizes (top/bottom/waist/jacket/inseam), Height & Weight, 3 Current Photos (Face/Waist Up/Full Body)
* Shoots: May 10th (Subject to change)
* Put “HOSPITAL” in subject line
Destination Casting
“Chicago Steppers” (Film)
(SECURITY GUARD)
* Seeking: Male to portray a Security Guard (Must own Black Work Boots)
* All Ethnicities 21yrs & Older
* To be considered please send: Full Name, Age (in months for minors), Phone Number, Email (yes include in your email), All Sizes (top/bottom/waist/jacket/inseam), Height & Weight, 3 Current Photos (Face/Waist Up/Full Body)
* Shoots: May 10th (Subject to change)
* Put “SECURITY” in subject line
Destination Casting
“Chicago Steppers” (Film)
(CHICAGO STYLE STEPPERS)
* Seeking: Black Males & Females (Must Send Links to Stepping) 18yrs & Older
* To be considered please send: Full Name, Age (in months for minors), Phone Number, Email (yes include in your email), All Sizes (top/bottom/waist/jacket/inseam), Height & Weight, 3 Current Photos (Face/Waist Up/Full Body)
* Shoots: May 14th & 15th (Subject to change)
* Put “STEPPERS” in subject line
Casting TaylorMade
“Stranger Things” (Netflix)
(Be Sure To Check Out Current Casting on Website)
* Seeking “Real Lifeguards” (All Ethnicities) 18yrs & Older
* To Submit: visit our website & click on the Netflix 80’s Show button
Casting TaylorMade
“Stranger Things” (Netflix)
(Be Sure To Check Out Current Casting on Website)
* Seeking “Senior Citizens” (All Ethnicities) 65yrs & Older
* To Submit: visit our website & click on the Netflix 80’s Show button
Casting TaylorMade
“Stranger Things” (Netflix)
(Be Sure To Check Out Current Casting on Website)
* Seeking Classic Cars from “1960 – 1986”
* To Submit: visit our website & click on the Netflix 80’s Show button
Casting TaylorMade
“Stranger Things” (Netflix)
(Be Sure To Check Out Current Casting on Website)
* Seeking ALL Types of (Good Condition) “Vehicles from the 1990’s”
* Please submit pics of you & your car – include the car's Year, Color, Make, and Model
* To Submit: visit our website & click on the Netflix 80’s Show button
Get Scene Studios (Local Acting Studio)
* Register for: The “GSS” May Special Offer – FREE Acting Class
* Send Email: w/Name, Age, Contact Info to: [email protected]
* ALSO – Their website offers Classes of ALL levels, How to meet Industry Insiders,
and Info regarding registration for upcoming Summer Camps & Workshops.
* Be sure to put “CASTING CALL” in subject Line
Rose Locke Casting
“Brooklyn” (HBO)
(MACON,GA.)
* Men & Women familiar with or available to travel to MACON, GA. (All Ethnicities)
* There will be a $25.00 gas bump
* Will require a fitting in Union City: Date TBA
* Shoots: Sunday May 31st or June 1st (in Macon, Ga.)
* Put “MACON” in subject line
Rose Locke Casting
“Brooklyn” (HBO)
(Macon Piano Player)
* Experienced Black Female “Piano Player” available to travel to Macon. 25 – 45yrs
* There will be a $25.00 gas bump
* Shoots: In Macon, Ga. – Dates TBA
* Put “MACON” in subject line
Rose Locke Casting
“STUBER” (Film)
(UBER CARS – OVERNIGHT SHOOT)
* Men/Women to portray Uber Drivers // If you’re an actual Uber driver – even better!
* Please submit pics of you & your car – include the car's Year, Color, Make, and Model
* All Ethnicities 35yrs & Older
* Shoots: May 15th (Overnight Shoot)
* Put “UBER CAR” in subject line
Rose Locke Casting
“STUBER” (Film)
(TATTOO LATINOS)
* Seeking Tough looking Latino Men & Women w/TATTOOS
* Must have clearance on your Tattoos (language, pictures, etc.)
* All Ethnicities 18yrs & Older
* Shoots: June 14th
* Put “TATTOO HISPANIC” in subject line
Rose Locke Casting
“STUBER” (Film)
(JOGGER)
* Seeking Male & Female “Experienced Jogger” (All Ethnicities) 30yrs & Older
* If Booked, you’ll need to be comfortable running a lot!
* Shoots: Sunday May 6th
* Put “JOGGER” in subject line
Rose Locke Casting
“STUBER” (Film)
(BMX KIDS)
* Seeking Boys of All Ethnicities (6 – 12yrs) that are skilled riders & own a “BMX Bike”
* Shoots: May 6th
* Put “BMX” in subject line
Bina Warren Casting
Will Packer Dating Show (Reality)
* Attractive Atlanta Singles seeking that “Special Someone” (All Ethnicities) 30 – 50yrs
* You MUST live within 1 hour of Atlanta to be considered.
* Submit 3 Photos (Headshot, Front Full Body, Sideview) w/Stats & Contact Info to:
Extras Casting Atlanta
“One Boss Level” (Film)
* BIG & FIT Guys to portray Security & Military types (All Ethnicities) 18yrs & Older
* Put “Security Type or Military type” in subject line.
Extras Casting Atlanta
“One Boss Level” (Film)
* Lots of “Asian” Men & Women 18yrs & Older
* Put “Asian Man, Asian Women” in subject line.
Extras Casting Atlanta
“VERY Popular TV Show” (TV)
* Seeking SUPER Skinny Men & Women (All Ethnicities) 18yrs & Older
* Put “Skinny Female, or Skinny Male” in subject line.
LA Casting Company
“REAL COUPLES in ATLANTA” (Docu–Series)
* Seeking: “Real Atlanta Couples” that are dating – but their families disapprove.
* ALSO SEEKING: “Parents” who disapprove of their Children’s Spouse.
* Reasons for disapproval: Religion, Interracial, Age Difference, Political Views,
Sexual Orientation, In-Shape or Out of Shape, etc. ALL STORIES WELCOME
* Experts will work w/you & your family to remove the barriers & find common ground.
* TO SUBMIT YOUR STORY – VISIT WEBSITE & FILL OUT APPLICATION:
Starcrossedlovers.castingcrane.com
Hylton Casting
“Couples Court with The Cutlers” (Season 2)
* Apply now to be a PAID Studio Audience Member for this Daytime Court TV Show
* Shoots: Thur October 2018 (All Ethnicities) 18yrs & Older
* More info & how to submit, please visit:
http://hyltoncasting.com/submissions/couplescourtaudience/
Central Casting Georgia (Casting Multiple Projects)
* To enter their database – Stop by their offices weekdays at 10:00am & 2:00pm
235 Peachtree St. NE – Suite 217 – Atlanta, GA. 30303
* Headshots will be taken at their Office.
* Visit website for info & list of documents to bring: CentralCasting.com