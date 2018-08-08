Casting Call: If You Ever Drove a Cab, There's a Role For You This Week

August 8, 2018
“IMPORTANT INFO”      

ALL MINORS must have a Certificate Number from the “Georgia Department of Labor”.  NO minor can work on any Film/TV set without that Certificate Number from the GDOL

dol.state.ga.us/public/es/mie/minor/login

 

 

Casting TaylorMade    

“Stranger Things” (Netflix) 

* Caucasian Men to portray Military types // Real Veterans welcome  18yrs & Older      

* Please visit our website for more info and to submit: CastingTaylorMade.com

 

 

Casting TaylorMade    

“Stranger Things” (Netflix) 

* Seeking: Real Couples (Married or not) of All Ethnicities 18yrs & Older      

* Please visit our website for more info and to submit: CastingTaylorMade.com

 

 

Casting TaylorMade    

“After” (Film) 

* College Student types of All Ethnicities: Jocks, Techies, Drama, Activist, Etc.  18 – 30yrs  

* Please visit our website for more info and to submit: CastingTaylorMade.com

 

 

Get Scene Studios (Local Acting Studio)  

* Register for: The “GSS” August Special Offer – FREE Acting Class

* Send Email: w/Name, Age, Contact Info to: [email protected]

* ALSO – Their website offers Classes of ALL levels, How to meet Industry Insiders,

and Info regarding registration for Upcoming Workshops.  

* Be sure to put “CASTING CALL” in subject Line

 

 

Destination Casting   

“Untitled Christmas Film”  [email protected]  

  (CABBIE)               

* Seeking: Young Asian or Latino Male to portray a “Cab Driver”   20 – 30yrs 

* SUBMIT: Name / Age / Height / Weight / Phone number / 3 CURRENT photos 

* Submissions without all required info will not be considered. See you on set!

* Must have open availability between  August 7th –  August 18th   

* Put “CAB DRIVER” in subject line

 

 

Destination Casting   

“Untitled Christmas Film”  [email protected]  

  (RIDER)                 

* Seeking: Young Male to portray a “Cab Rider”  (All Ethnicities)   20 – 30yrs 

* SUBMIT: Name / Age / Height / Weight / Phone number / 3 CURRENT photos 

* Submissions without all required info will not be considered. See you on set!

* Must have open availability between  August 7th  –  August 18th   

* Put “CAB RIDER” in subject line

 

 

Destination Casting   

“Untitled Christmas Film”  [email protected]  

  (DELI)                    

* Seeking: Men & Women to portray “Deli Customers”   18 – 80yrs 

* SUBMIT: Name / Age / Height / Weight / Phone number / 3 CURRENT photos 

* Submissions without all required info will not be considered. See you on set!

* Must have open availability between  August 7th –  August 18th   

* Put “DELI” in subject line

 

 

Destination Casting   

“Untitled Christmas Film”  [email protected]  

  (EXECUTIVES)      

* Men & Women of All Ethnicities to portray Network Executives   30 – 50yrs 

* SUBMIT: Name / Age / Height / Weight / Phone number / 3 CURRENT photos 

* Submissions without all required info will not be considered. See you on set!

* Must have open availability between  August 7th –  August 18th   

* Put “EXECUTIVES” in subject line

 

 

Destination Casting   

“Untitled Christmas Film”  [email protected]  

  (FAMOUS FRIENDS)    

* Men & Women of ALL Ethnicities to portray “Celebrity Friends”  20 – 40yrs

* SUBMIT: Name / Age / Height / Weight / Phone number / 3 CURRENT photos 

* Submissions without all required info will not be considered. See you on set!

* Must have open availability between  August 7th – August 18th   

* Put “CELEBRITY” in subject line

 

 

Central Casting Georgia   

“Heaven” (FOX)  [email protected]

* Men & Women to portray TV News crew – reporters, cameraperson, producers, etc. 

* (All Ethnicities)  18yrs – Older     

* Along w/your 3 Pictures - Please submit Age, Ht, Wt, and All Contact Info.

* Put “News Crew” in subject line.

 

 

Central Casting Georgia   

“Heaven” (FOX)  [email protected]

* Men & Women w/a Professional look and an Upscale Business Wardrobe.  

* (All Ethnicities)  18yrs – Older     

* Along w/your 3 Pictures - Please submit Age, Ht, Wt, and All Contact Info.

* Put “Business Wardrobe” in subject line.

 

 

Central Casting Georgia   

“Queen America” (Facebook) [email protected]

* Seeking: Men & Women w/Eveningwear – Women w/a Gown, Men w/a Tuxedo

* All Ethnicities  18yrs & Older   

* Put “Eveningwear Woman, or Eveningwear Man” in subject line.

 

 

Casting All Talent    

“Legacies” (CW)   [email protected]

* Males & Females  18yrs & Older  that still look like a HS Student (All Ethnicities)     

* Submit 3 pics (Head, Full Body, and Side View) w/Stats and Contact Info 

* Put “HS Student” in subject line.

 

 

Casting All Talent    

“Legacies” (CW)  [email protected]

* Boys and Girls (8 -10yrs) of All Ethnicities.     

* All Minors must have a Certificate Number from the “Georgia Department of Labor”

* Submit 3 pics (Head, Full Body, and Side View) w/Stats and Contact Info 

* Put “Business Wardrobe” in subject line.

 

 

Marion Designs 

Book Cover Models  (Photo Shoot Opportunity – Pays More $$$)

* Seeking: LATINO Men & Women   18 – 40yrs

* Submit: 2 Photos (Head & Full Body) w/Stats and Contact Info to: [email protected]

 

 

Hylton Casting

“Lauren Lake’s Paternity Court” (TV)  

* Apply now to be a PAID Studio Audience Member for this Daytime Court TV Show

* Taping in Atlanta: Thru September 2018  (All Ethnicities)   18yrs & Older          

* More info & how to submit, please visit: www.HyltonCasting.com/Audience

 

 

Hylton Casting

“Divorce Court” (TV)  

* Apply now to be a PAID Studio Audience Member for this Daytime Court TV Show

* Taping in Atlanta: August – November 2018  (All Ethnicities)   18yrs & Older          

* More info & how to submit, please visit:

www.HyltonCasting.com/DivorceCourtAudience

 

 

Catrett & Associates Casting   

“Poms” (Film)   [email protected]  

   (ACTIVE SENIORS)

* Seeking: Older Males & Females (ALL Ethnicities)   60yrs & Older 

* To portray Active Senior Citizens at a Retirement Community. 

* Please list if you have Water Aerobics experience, or are willing to swim.

* Also Seeking: experienced tennis player, and enjoy lawn games (Bocce Ball, etc)

* Shoots: Several days in August – Please have open availability

* Put “SUNRISE” in subject line

 

 

Catrett & Associates Casting   

“Poms” (Film)   [email protected]  

   (BACK TO SCHOOL)

* Males & Females 18yrs & Older of All Ethnicities who still look like “HS students”

* Shoots: Friday August 17th  

* Put “DIPLOMA” in subject line

 

 

Bina Warren Casting    

 “Wife Swap”  (TV)

   (Curious if the grass is greener on the other side?) 

* Seeking ALL types of Modern (and Traditional) Families in the Atlanta Area. 

* If booked, the pay is $5000.00

* Submit 2 Photos of your Family, Include Everyone’s Full name & Contact Info to:

[email protected]

 

 

Bina Warren Casting    

 “Relation-Shipped”  (Facebook)

   (Nationwide Search for Single Men)

* Seeking: Single Professional Men (ALL Ethnicities) looking for Love   25 – 35yrs

* Submit 3 Photos, Contact Info, a short description of why you’re a  great catch. 

* Send all that info to: [email protected]

 

 

Extras Casting Atlanta

“The Walking Dead” (TV)  [email protected]

* “ONGOING”  Skinny Men & Women   (All Ethnicities)  18yrs & Older           

* Put “Skinny Female, or Skinny Male” in subject line.

 

 

Extras Casting Atlanta

“The Walking Dead” (TV)  [email protected]

* “ONGOING”  Thin Men & Women with LONG Hair!!  18yrs & Older           

* Put “LONG HAIR” in subject line.

 

 

Rose Locke Casting   

“SUPERINTELLIGENCE” (Film) [email protected]

   (Starring: Melissa McCarthy, James Corden)

* Seeking: Female of (Any Ethnicity) to portray a “Receptionist”   25yrs & Older           

* Along w/your 3 Pictures - please submit Age, Ht, Wt, All Contact Info.

* Shoots: August 16th (Ga. Tech area)

* Put “RECEPTIONIST” in subject line


 

Rose Locke Casting   

“SUPERINTELLIGENCE” (Film) [email protected]

   (Starring: Melissa McCarthy, James Corden)

* Seeking: Male of All Ethnicities to portray a “Pizza Delivery Guy”  25yrs & Older           

* If you fit the description please submit an email w/Age, Ht, Wt, All Contact Info.

* Shoots: August 16th  (Ga. Tech area)

* Put “PIZZA” in subject line

 

 

Rose Locke Casting   

“SUPERINTELLIGENCE” (Film) [email protected]

   (Starring: Melissa McCarthy, James Corden)

* Seeking: “Tech Types” of ALL Ethnicities    20yrs & Older           

* If you fit the description please submit an email w/Age, Ht, Wt, All Contact Info.

* Shoots: August 13th & 14st  //  Two day recall  August 15th & 16th  (GA Tech Area)

* You do not have to be available all days 

* Put “MICROSOFT” in subject line

 

 

