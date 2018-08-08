Casting Call: If You Ever Drove a Cab, There's a Role For You This Week
What's Filming Around Atlanta, and Who They're Looking For
Here's a current list of job opportunities as an "Extra" for the week of Aug. 8 - 15
“IMPORTANT INFO”
ALL MINORS must have a Certificate Number from the “Georgia Department of Labor”. NO minor can work on any Film/TV set without that Certificate Number from the GDOL
dol.state.ga.us/public/es/mie/minor/login
Casting TaylorMade
“Stranger Things” (Netflix)
* Caucasian Men to portray Military types // Real Veterans welcome 18yrs & Older
* Please visit our website for more info and to submit: CastingTaylorMade.com
Casting TaylorMade
“Stranger Things” (Netflix)
* Seeking: Real Couples (Married or not) of All Ethnicities 18yrs & Older
* Please visit our website for more info and to submit: CastingTaylorMade.com
Casting TaylorMade
“After” (Film)
* College Student types of All Ethnicities: Jocks, Techies, Drama, Activist, Etc. 18 – 30yrs
* Please visit our website for more info and to submit: CastingTaylorMade.com
Destination Casting
“Untitled Christmas Film” [email protected]
(CABBIE)
* Seeking: Young Asian or Latino Male to portray a “Cab Driver” 20 – 30yrs
* SUBMIT: Name / Age / Height / Weight / Phone number / 3 CURRENT photos
* Submissions without all required info will not be considered. See you on set!
* Must have open availability between August 7th – August 18th
* Put “CAB DRIVER” in subject line
Destination Casting
“Untitled Christmas Film” [email protected]
(RIDER)
* Seeking: Young Male to portray a “Cab Rider” (All Ethnicities) 20 – 30yrs
* SUBMIT: Name / Age / Height / Weight / Phone number / 3 CURRENT photos
* Submissions without all required info will not be considered. See you on set!
* Must have open availability between August 7th – August 18th
* Put “CAB RIDER” in subject line
Destination Casting
“Untitled Christmas Film” [email protected]
(DELI)
* Seeking: Men & Women to portray “Deli Customers” 18 – 80yrs
* SUBMIT: Name / Age / Height / Weight / Phone number / 3 CURRENT photos
* Submissions without all required info will not be considered. See you on set!
* Must have open availability between August 7th – August 18th
* Put “DELI” in subject line
Destination Casting
“Untitled Christmas Film” [email protected]
(EXECUTIVES)
* Men & Women of All Ethnicities to portray Network Executives 30 – 50yrs
* SUBMIT: Name / Age / Height / Weight / Phone number / 3 CURRENT photos
* Submissions without all required info will not be considered. See you on set!
* Must have open availability between August 7th – August 18th
* Put “EXECUTIVES” in subject line
Destination Casting
“Untitled Christmas Film” [email protected]
(FAMOUS FRIENDS)
* Men & Women of ALL Ethnicities to portray “Celebrity Friends” 20 – 40yrs
* SUBMIT: Name / Age / Height / Weight / Phone number / 3 CURRENT photos
* Submissions without all required info will not be considered. See you on set!
* Must have open availability between August 7th – August 18th
* Put “CELEBRITY” in subject line
Central Casting Georgia
“Heaven” (FOX) [email protected]
* Men & Women to portray TV News crew – reporters, cameraperson, producers, etc.
* (All Ethnicities) 18yrs – Older
* Along w/your 3 Pictures - Please submit Age, Ht, Wt, and All Contact Info.
* Put “News Crew” in subject line.
Central Casting Georgia
“Heaven” (FOX) [email protected]
* Men & Women w/a Professional look and an Upscale Business Wardrobe.
* (All Ethnicities) 18yrs – Older
* Along w/your 3 Pictures - Please submit Age, Ht, Wt, and All Contact Info.
* Put “Business Wardrobe” in subject line.
Central Casting Georgia
“Queen America” (Facebook) [email protected]
* Seeking: Men & Women w/Eveningwear – Women w/a Gown, Men w/a Tuxedo
* All Ethnicities 18yrs & Older
* Put “Eveningwear Woman, or Eveningwear Man” in subject line.
Casting All Talent
“Legacies” (CW) [email protected]
* Males & Females 18yrs & Older that still look like a HS Student (All Ethnicities)
* Submit 3 pics (Head, Full Body, and Side View) w/Stats and Contact Info
* Put “HS Student” in subject line.
Casting All Talent
“Legacies” (CW) [email protected]
* Boys and Girls (8 -10yrs) of All Ethnicities.
* All Minors must have a Certificate Number from the “Georgia Department of Labor”
* Submit 3 pics (Head, Full Body, and Side View) w/Stats and Contact Info
* Put “Business Wardrobe” in subject line.
Marion Designs
Book Cover Models (Photo Shoot Opportunity – Pays More $$$)
* Seeking: LATINO Men & Women 18 – 40yrs
* Submit: 2 Photos (Head & Full Body) w/Stats and Contact Info to: [email protected]
Hylton Casting
“Lauren Lake’s Paternity Court” (TV)
* Apply now to be a PAID Studio Audience Member for this Daytime Court TV Show
* Taping in Atlanta: Thru September 2018 (All Ethnicities) 18yrs & Older
* More info & how to submit, please visit: www.HyltonCasting.com/Audience
Hylton Casting
“Divorce Court” (TV)
* Apply now to be a PAID Studio Audience Member for this Daytime Court TV Show
* Taping in Atlanta: August – November 2018 (All Ethnicities) 18yrs & Older
* More info & how to submit, please visit:
www.HyltonCasting.com/DivorceCourtAudience
Catrett & Associates Casting
“Poms” (Film) [email protected]
(ACTIVE SENIORS)
* Seeking: Older Males & Females (ALL Ethnicities) 60yrs & Older
* To portray Active Senior Citizens at a Retirement Community.
* Please list if you have Water Aerobics experience, or are willing to swim.
* Also Seeking: experienced tennis player, and enjoy lawn games (Bocce Ball, etc)
* Shoots: Several days in August – Please have open availability
* Put “SUNRISE” in subject line
Catrett & Associates Casting
“Poms” (Film) [email protected]
(BACK TO SCHOOL)
* Males & Females 18yrs & Older of All Ethnicities who still look like “HS students”
* Shoots: Friday August 17th
* Put “DIPLOMA” in subject line
Bina Warren Casting
“Wife Swap” (TV)
(Curious if the grass is greener on the other side?)
* Seeking ALL types of Modern (and Traditional) Families in the Atlanta Area.
* If booked, the pay is $5000.00
* Submit 2 Photos of your Family, Include Everyone’s Full name & Contact Info to:
Bina Warren Casting
“Relation-Shipped” (Facebook)
(Nationwide Search for Single Men)
* Seeking: Single Professional Men (ALL Ethnicities) looking for Love 25 – 35yrs
* Submit 3 Photos, Contact Info, a short description of why you’re a great catch.
* Send all that info to: [email protected]
Extras Casting Atlanta
“The Walking Dead” (TV) [email protected]
* “ONGOING” Skinny Men & Women (All Ethnicities) 18yrs & Older
* Put “Skinny Female, or Skinny Male” in subject line.
Extras Casting Atlanta
“The Walking Dead” (TV) [email protected]
* “ONGOING” Thin Men & Women with LONG Hair!! 18yrs & Older
* Put “LONG HAIR” in subject line.
Rose Locke Casting
“SUPERINTELLIGENCE” (Film) [email protected]
(Starring: Melissa McCarthy, James Corden)
* Seeking: Female of (Any Ethnicity) to portray a “Receptionist” 25yrs & Older
* Along w/your 3 Pictures - please submit Age, Ht, Wt, All Contact Info.
* Shoots: August 16th (Ga. Tech area)
* Put “RECEPTIONIST” in subject line
Rose Locke Casting
“SUPERINTELLIGENCE” (Film) [email protected]
(Starring: Melissa McCarthy, James Corden)
* Seeking: Male of All Ethnicities to portray a “Pizza Delivery Guy” 25yrs & Older
* If you fit the description please submit an email w/Age, Ht, Wt, All Contact Info.
* Shoots: August 16th (Ga. Tech area)
* Put “PIZZA” in subject line
Rose Locke Casting
“SUPERINTELLIGENCE” (Film) [email protected]
(Starring: Melissa McCarthy, James Corden)
* Seeking: “Tech Types” of ALL Ethnicities 20yrs & Older
* If you fit the description please submit an email w/Age, Ht, Wt, All Contact Info.
* Shoots: August 13th & 14st // Two day recall August 15th & 16th (GA Tech Area)
* You do not have to be available all days
* Put “MICROSOFT” in subject line