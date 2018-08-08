Casting Call: If You Ever Drove a Cab, There's a Role For You This Week

Here's a current list of job opportunities as an "Extra" for the week of Aug. 8 - 15

“IMPORTANT INFO”

ALL MINORS must have a Certificate Number from the “Georgia Department of Labor”. NO minor can work on any Film/TV set without that Certificate Number from the GDOL

dol.state.ga.us/public/es/mie/minor/login

Casting TaylorMade

“Stranger Things” (Netflix)

* Caucasian Men to portray Military types // Real Veterans welcome 18yrs & Older

* Please visit our website for more info and to submit: CastingTaylorMade.com

Casting TaylorMade

“Stranger Things” (Netflix)

* Seeking: Real Couples (Married or not) of All Ethnicities 18yrs & Older

* Please visit our website for more info and to submit: CastingTaylorMade.com

Casting TaylorMade

“After” (Film)

* College Student types of All Ethnicities: Jocks, Techies, Drama, Activist, Etc. 18 – 30yrs

* Please visit our website for more info and to submit: CastingTaylorMade.com

Get Scene Studios (Local Acting Studio)

* Register for: The “GSS” August Special Offer – FREE Acting Class

* Send Email: w/Name, Age, Contact Info to: [email protected]

* ALSO – Their website offers Classes of ALL levels, How to meet Industry Insiders,

and Info regarding registration for Upcoming Workshops.

* Be sure to put “CASTING CALL” in subject Line

Destination Casting

“Untitled Christmas Film” [email protected]

(CABBIE)

* Seeking: Young Asian or Latino Male to portray a “Cab Driver” 20 – 30yrs

* SUBMIT: Name / Age / Height / Weight / Phone number / 3 CURRENT photos

* Submissions without all required info will not be considered. See you on set!

* Must have open availability between August 7th – August 18th

* Put “CAB DRIVER” in subject line

Destination Casting

“Untitled Christmas Film” [email protected]

(RIDER)

* Seeking: Young Male to portray a “Cab Rider” (All Ethnicities) 20 – 30yrs

* SUBMIT: Name / Age / Height / Weight / Phone number / 3 CURRENT photos

* Submissions without all required info will not be considered. See you on set!

* Must have open availability between August 7th – August 18th

* Put “CAB RIDER” in subject line

Destination Casting

“Untitled Christmas Film” [email protected]

(DELI)

* Seeking: Men & Women to portray “Deli Customers” 18 – 80yrs

* SUBMIT: Name / Age / Height / Weight / Phone number / 3 CURRENT photos

* Submissions without all required info will not be considered. See you on set!

* Must have open availability between August 7th – August 18th

* Put “DELI” in subject line

Destination Casting

“Untitled Christmas Film” [email protected]

(EXECUTIVES)

* Men & Women of All Ethnicities to portray Network Executives 30 – 50yrs

* SUBMIT: Name / Age / Height / Weight / Phone number / 3 CURRENT photos

* Submissions without all required info will not be considered. See you on set!

* Must have open availability between August 7th – August 18th

* Put “EXECUTIVES” in subject line

Destination Casting

“Untitled Christmas Film” [email protected]

(FAMOUS FRIENDS)

* Men & Women of ALL Ethnicities to portray “Celebrity Friends” 20 – 40yrs

* SUBMIT: Name / Age / Height / Weight / Phone number / 3 CURRENT photos

* Submissions without all required info will not be considered. See you on set!

* Must have open availability between August 7th – August 18th

* Put “CELEBRITY” in subject line

Central Casting Georgia

“Heaven” (FOX) [email protected]

* Men & Women to portray TV News crew – reporters, cameraperson, producers, etc.

* (All Ethnicities) 18yrs – Older

* Along w/your 3 Pictures - Please submit Age, Ht, Wt, and All Contact Info.

* Put “News Crew” in subject line.

Central Casting Georgia

“Heaven” (FOX) [email protected]

* Men & Women w/a Professional look and an Upscale Business Wardrobe.

* (All Ethnicities) 18yrs – Older

* Along w/your 3 Pictures - Please submit Age, Ht, Wt, and All Contact Info.

* Put “Business Wardrobe” in subject line.

Central Casting Georgia

“Queen America” (Facebook) [email protected]

* Seeking: Men & Women w/Eveningwear – Women w/a Gown, Men w/a Tuxedo

* All Ethnicities 18yrs & Older

* Put “Eveningwear Woman, or Eveningwear Man” in subject line.

Casting All Talent

“Legacies” (CW) [email protected]

* Males & Females 18yrs & Older that still look like a HS Student (All Ethnicities)

* Submit 3 pics (Head, Full Body, and Side View) w/Stats and Contact Info

* Put “HS Student” in subject line.

Casting All Talent

“Legacies” (CW) [email protected]

* Boys and Girls (8 -10yrs) of All Ethnicities.

* All Minors must have a Certificate Number from the “Georgia Department of Labor”

* Submit 3 pics (Head, Full Body, and Side View) w/Stats and Contact Info

* Put “Business Wardrobe” in subject line.

Marion Designs

Book Cover Models (Photo Shoot Opportunity – Pays More $$$)

* Seeking: LATINO Men & Women 18 – 40yrs

* Submit: 2 Photos (Head & Full Body) w/Stats and Contact Info to: [email protected]

Hylton Casting

“Lauren Lake’s Paternity Court” (TV)

* Apply now to be a PAID Studio Audience Member for this Daytime Court TV Show

* Taping in Atlanta: Thru September 2018 (All Ethnicities) 18yrs & Older

* More info & how to submit, please visit: www.HyltonCasting.com/Audience

Hylton Casting

“Divorce Court” (TV)

* Apply now to be a PAID Studio Audience Member for this Daytime Court TV Show

* Taping in Atlanta: August – November 2018 (All Ethnicities) 18yrs & Older

* More info & how to submit, please visit:

www.HyltonCasting.com/DivorceCourtAudience

Catrett & Associates Casting

“Poms” (Film) [email protected]

(ACTIVE SENIORS)

* Seeking: Older Males & Females (ALL Ethnicities) 60yrs & Older

* To portray Active Senior Citizens at a Retirement Community.

* Please list if you have Water Aerobics experience, or are willing to swim.

* Also Seeking: experienced tennis player, and enjoy lawn games (Bocce Ball, etc)

* Shoots: Several days in August – Please have open availability

* Put “SUNRISE” in subject line

Catrett & Associates Casting

“Poms” (Film) [email protected]

(BACK TO SCHOOL)

* Males & Females 18yrs & Older of All Ethnicities who still look like “HS students”

* Shoots: Friday August 17th

* Put “DIPLOMA” in subject line

Bina Warren Casting

“Wife Swap” (TV)

(Curious if the grass is greener on the other side?)

* Seeking ALL types of Modern (and Traditional) Families in the Atlanta Area.

* If booked, the pay is $5000.00

* Submit 2 Photos of your Family, Include Everyone’s Full name & Contact Info to:

[email protected]

Bina Warren Casting

“Relation-Shipped” (Facebook)

(Nationwide Search for Single Men)

* Seeking: Single Professional Men (ALL Ethnicities) looking for Love 25 – 35yrs

* Submit 3 Photos, Contact Info, a short description of why you’re a great catch.

* Send all that info to: [email protected]

Extras Casting Atlanta

“The Walking Dead” (TV) [email protected]

* “ONGOING” Skinny Men & Women (All Ethnicities) 18yrs & Older

* Put “Skinny Female, or Skinny Male” in subject line.

Extras Casting Atlanta

“The Walking Dead” (TV) [email protected]

* “ONGOING” Thin Men & Women with LONG Hair!! 18yrs & Older

* Put “LONG HAIR” in subject line.

Rose Locke Casting

“SUPERINTELLIGENCE” (Film) [email protected]

(Starring: Melissa McCarthy, James Corden)

* Seeking: Female of (Any Ethnicity) to portray a “Receptionist” 25yrs & Older

* Along w/your 3 Pictures - please submit Age, Ht, Wt, All Contact Info.

* Shoots: August 16th (Ga. Tech area)

* Put “RECEPTIONIST” in subject line







Rose Locke Casting

“SUPERINTELLIGENCE” (Film) [email protected]

(Starring: Melissa McCarthy, James Corden)

* Seeking: Male of All Ethnicities to portray a “Pizza Delivery Guy” 25yrs & Older

* If you fit the description please submit an email w/Age, Ht, Wt, All Contact Info.

* Shoots: August 16th (Ga. Tech area)

* Put “PIZZA” in subject line





Rose Locke Casting

“SUPERINTELLIGENCE” (Film) [email protected]

(Starring: Melissa McCarthy, James Corden)

* Seeking: “Tech Types” of ALL Ethnicities 20yrs & Older

* If you fit the description please submit an email w/Age, Ht, Wt, All Contact Info.

* Shoots: August 13th & 14st // Two day recall August 15th & 16th (GA Tech Area)

* You do not have to be available all days

* Put “MICROSOFT” in subject line



