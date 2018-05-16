Casting Call: If you play a String or Woodwind Instrument, there's a job for you this week

Here's a current list of job opportunities as an "Extra" for the week of May 16 - 23

Greg’s email: [email protected]

Follow the link to find out: How to Submit Yourself

Get the latest street closings due to filming by following: The City of Atlanta's Office of Film & Entertainment Twitter account.

“IMPORTANT INFO” – New Child Labor Laws

Parents need to get a Certificate Number from the “Georgia Department of Labor” for your child (or any minor) to work in Georgia. Minors can’t work on any film/tv set without a Certificate Number from the Georgia DOL

dol.state.ga.us/public/es/mie/minor/login

Destination Casting

“Untitled Project” (TV Movie)

[email protected]

(PARTY DJ)

* Seeking: Male or Female “DJ” – Must have Equipment (All Ethnicities) 18yrs & Older

* Shoots: Must have open availability between May 30th – June 22nd

* Put “DJ” in subject line

Destination Casting

“Untitled Project” (TV Movie)

[email protected]

(WELL DRESSED MUSICIANS)

* Men/Women who play Woodwind/String Instruments (All Ethnicities) 18yrs & Older

* MUST have Upscale Attire

* MUST list instrument you play – BANDS welcome to submit

* Shoots: Must have open availability between May 30th – June 22nd

* Put “MUSICIAN” in subject line

Destination Casting

“Untitled Project” (TV Movie)

[email protected]

(ELEGANT EVENING)

* Men & Women w/an Upscale, High Society wardrobe (All Ethnicities) 21yrs & Older

* MUST have BLACK TIE & EVENING GOWN attire!

* Shoots: Must have open availability between May 30th – June 22nd

* Put “BLACK TIE” in subject line

Destination Casting

“Untitled Project” (TV Movie)

[email protected]

(LGBT CLUB PATRONS)

* Seeking: Males & Females w/a Trendy Hip & Stylish look (All Ethnicities) 21 – 40yrs

* Shoots: Must have open availability between May 30th – June 22nd

* Put “TRENDY CLUB” in subject line

Tammy Smith Casting

“Mule” (Film)

[email protected]

(Directed by Clint Eastwood)

* An “Asian Wedding Party” bride, groom, bridesmaids, groomsman, and parents.

* Shoots in Augusta, Ga. – Dates TBA 18yrs & Older

* Put “ASIAN WEDDING” in subject line

Tammy Smith Casting

“Mule” (Film)

[email protected]

(Directed by Clint Eastwood)

* Men & Women who know how to “Polka Dance” 45yrs & Older

* Shoots in Atlanta – Dates TBA

* Put “POLKA DANCE” in subject line

Central Casting Georgia (Casting Multiple Projects)

* To enter their database – Stop by their offices weekdays at 10:00am & 2:00pm

235 Peachtree St. NE – Suite 217 – Atlanta, GA. 30303

* Headshots will be taken at their Office.

* Visit website for info & list of documents to bring: CentralCasting.com

Get Scene Studios (Local Acting Studio)

* Register for: The “GSS” May Special Offer – FREE Acting Class

* Send Email: w/Name, Age, Contact Info to: [email protected]

* ALSO – Their website offers Classes of ALL levels, How to meet Industry Insiders,

and Info regarding registration for upcoming Summer Camps & Workshops.

* Be sure to put “CASTING CALL” in subject Line

Rose Locke Casting

“Brooklyn” (HBO)

[email protected]

(CEDARTOWN)

* Black Identical Twin babies (Boys, Girls, Combo) 6 – 8 months old

* Will require a fitting in Union City – Date TBD

* Shoots: Thurs. May 31st (in Cedartown) // There’s a $25.00 gas bump

* Put “CEDARTOWN TWINS” in subject line



Rose Locke Casting

“Brooklyn” (HBO Pilot)

[email protected]

(Macon Electric Cars)

* Seeking Men & Women w/Electric Cars

* Shoots: June 6th (in Macon)

* There will be a $60.00 car bump

* Put “ELECTRIC” in subject line



Rose Locke Casting

“Brooklyn” (HBO Pilot)

[email protected]

(Macon Piano Player)

* Experienced Black Female “Piano Player” available to travel to Macon. 25 – 45yrs

* There will be a $25.00 gas bump

* Shoots: June 5th (Macon, Ga)

* Please Send a Current Selfie – holding a piece of paper w/Today’s Date written on it

* Put “FEMALE PIANO” in subject line



Rose Locke Casting

“Brooklyn” (HBO Pilot)

[email protected]

(Cedartown Piano Player)

* Caucasian Male to portray a “Piano Player” (Real Musicians welcome) 18yrs & Older

* There will be a $25.00 gas bump

* Shoots: May 30th & 31st – MUST be available both days

* Please Send a Current Selfie – holding a piece of paper w/Today’s Date written on it

* Put “MALE PIANO” in subject line



Rose Locke Casting

“STUBER” (Film)

[email protected]

(TATTOO HISPANICS)

* Seeking Tough looking Hispanic Men & Women w/TATTOOS 18yrs & Older

* Shoots: June 11th & 12th (in East Point)

* Put “TATTOO HISPANIC” in subject line



Rose Locke Casting

“STUBER” (Film)

[email protected]

(ART SHOW)

* Seeking Upscale Hipsters, Fashion Forward People (All Ethnicities) 18yrs – Older

* Looking for all kinds of Fun Eclectic Types.

* Shoots: June 18th & 19th – Must be available BOTH DAYS

* Put “ART SHOW” in subject line



Rose Locke Casting

“STUBER” (Film)

[email protected]

(DETECTIVE KRAMER)

* Seeking Caucasian Male w/a Great Mustache to portray a detective. 45 – 70yrs

* Shoots: June 8th

* Put “KRAMER” in subject line



Rose Locke Casting

“STUBER” (Film)

[email protected]

(Mr WU’s)

* Seeking: Male & Female “Asians” for a Restaurant scene 18yrs – Older

* Shoots: June 13th (in Stone Mountain)

* Put “MR WU’s” in subject line



Rose Locke Casting

“STUBER” (Film)

[email protected]

(MULTI DAY FEATURED ROLE – More $$$ )

* “Asian” Men & Women – Please include your Asian descent in your email submission.

* Dates:

* May 20th – Late Morning Call

* May 30th & 31st – Overnights

* June 29th – Day Shoot

* Must Be Available ALL DATES

* Put “MULTI DAY ASIAN” in subject line



Marion Designs

Book Cover Models (Photo Shoot Opportunity – Pays More $$$)

* Seeking Fit/In Shape Curvy Women & Fit/In Shape Men (All Ethnicities) 18 – 35yrs

* Submit: 2 Photos (Head & Full Body) w/Stats and Contact Info to: i[email protected]

Hylton Casting

“Couples Court with The Cutlers” (Season 2)

* Apply now to be a PAID Studio Audience Member for this Daytime Court TV Show

* Shoots: Thur October 2018 (All Ethnicities) 18yrs & Older

* More info & how to submit, please visit:

http://hyltoncasting.com/submissions/couplescourtaudience/

Hylton Casting

“REAL COUPLES in ATLANTA” (Docu–Series)

* Seeking: “Real Atlanta Couples” that are dating – but their families disapprove.

* ALSO SEEKING: “Parents” who disapprove of their Children’s Spouse.

* Reasons for disapproval: Religion, Interracial, Age Difference, Political Views,

Sexual Orientation, In-Shape or Out of Shape, etc. ALL STORIES WELCOME

* Experts will work w/you & your family to remove the barriers & find common ground.

* TO SUBMIT YOUR STORY – USE THE LINK & FILL OUT APPLICATION:

http://hyltoncasting.com/couplesdocuseries/

Casting TaylorMade

“Stranger Things” (Netflix)

(Be Sure To Check Out Current Casting on Website)

* Seeking Females comfortable doing “Jazzercise” (All Ethnicities) 18 – 40yrs

* To Submit: visit our website & click on the Netflix 80’s Show button

CastingTaylorMade.com

Casting TaylorMade

“Stranger Things” (Netflix)

(Be Sure To Check Out Current Casting on Website)

* Seeking Classic Cars from “1960 – 1986”

* To Submit: visit our website & click on the Netflix 80’s Show button

CastingTaylorMade.com

Extras Casting Atlanta

“VERY Popular TV Show” (TV)

[email protected]

* Seeking SUPER Skinny Men & Women (All Ethnicities) 18yrs & Older

* Put “Skinny Female, or Skinny Male” in subject line.