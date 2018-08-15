Casting Call: If You're a Nerdy Scientist Type, There's a Role For You This Week

What's Filming Around Atlanta, and Who They're Looking For

August 15, 2018
Casting Call with Greg Clarkson

© Andy Barron

Categories: 
Casting Call

Here's a current list of job opportunities as an "Extra" for the week of Aug. 15 - 22 

Greg’s email: [email protected]

Follow the link to find out: How to Submit Yourself

Get the latest street closings due to filming by following: The City of Atlanta's Office of Film & Entertainment Twitter account.

 

 

BACA Casting   

“Black Lightning” (TV)  [email protected]

* Seeking: (3) Sets of  TWIN BABIES  (All Ethnicities)    Newborn to 6 months            

* ALL Minors must have a Certificate Number from the “Georgia Department of Labor”

* Parents MUST be able to provide clearance from doctor, permitting babies to work.

* Babies must NOT have any allergies - especially to Grape Jelly and Cream Cheese.

* Please Include in submission: Current Clear photos, include LEGAL name of ADULTS

& TWINS, City/State of Residence, Age of Twins, Contact #, Twin's Ht, Wt, All Clothing Sizes, (Including Shoes) 

* Put “Twin Babies” in subject line
 

 

Casting All Talent    

“Legacies” (CW)  [email protected]

* Males & Females 18yrs & Older  that look like a HS Student (All Ethnicities)     

* To Portray Werewolves, Vampires, and Witches

* Submit 3 pics (Head, Full Body, and Side View) w/Stats and Contact Info

* Put “HS Student” in subject line.

 

 

Casting All Talent    

“Legacies” (CW)  [email protected]

* Men & Women 21yrs & Older who are Parent and Teacher types (All Ethnicities)     

* ALSOTo Portray Werewolves, Vampires, and Witches

* Submit 3 pics (Head, Full Body, and Side View) w/Stats and Contact Info

* Put “Parent and Teacher type” in subject line.

 

 

Hylton Casting

“Lauren Lake’s Paternity Court” (TV)  

* Apply now to be a PAID Studio Audience Member for this Daytime Court TV Show

* Taping in Atlanta: Thru September 2018  (All Ethnicities)  18yrs & Older          

* More info & how to submit, please visit: www.HyltonCasting.com/Audience

 

 

Hylton Casting

“Divorce Court” (TV)  

* Apply now to be a PAID Studio Audience Member for this Daytime Court TV Show

* Taping in Atlanta: August – November 2018  (All Ethnicities)  18yrs & Older          

* More info & how to submit, please visit:

www.HyltonCasting.com/DivorceCourtAudience

 

 

Get Scene Studios (Local Acting Studio)  

* Register for: The “GSS” August Special Offer – FREE Acting Class

* Send Email: w/Name, Age, Contact Info to: [email protected]

* ALSO – Their website offers Classes of ALL levels, How to meet Industry Insiders,

and Info regarding registration for Upcoming Workshops.  

* Be sure to put “CASTING CALL” in subject Line

 

 

Central Casting Georgia   

“The Resident” (FOX)  [email protected]

* Men & Women to portray Bar Patrons  (All Ethnicities)  18yrs – Older     

* Along w/your 3 Pictures - Please submit Age, Ht, Wt, and All Contact Info.

* Put “Bar Patron” in subject line.

 

 

Central Casting Georgia   

“Queen America” (Facebook) [email protected]

* Seeking: Drag Queens  (All Ethnicities)  18yrs & Older   

* Put “DRAG QUEENS” in subject line.

 

 

Central Casting Georgia   

“Queen America” (Facebook) [email protected]

* Seeking: Proud Men & Women of the LGBT community for BIG party scene

* All Ethnicities  18yrs & Older   

* Put “LGBT party” in subject line.

 

 

Central Casting Georgia   

“Star” (FOX)  [email protected]

* Seeking: Males & Females to portray Bar Patrons, Bottle Girls, and Security 

* (All Ethnicities)  18yrs – Older     

* Along w/your 3 Pictures - Please submit Age, Ht, Wt, and All Contact Info.

* Put “Bar Patron or Bottle Girl or Security” in subject line.

 

 

Destination Casting   

“Untitled Project” (TV)  [email protected]  

   (Building Database for Upcoming Projects)

* Men, Women, and Kids of ALL Ethnicities  (8 – 80yrs)  

* ALL Minors must have a Certificate Number from the “Georgia Department of Labor”

* SUBMIT: Name / Age / Height / Weight / Phone number / 3 CURRENT photos 

* Submissions without all required info will not be considered. See you on set!

* Put “John Doe or Jane Doe or Kid/Minor” in subject line

 

 

Marion Designs 

Book Cover Models  (Photo Shoot Opportunity – Pays More $$$)

* Seeking: LATINO Men & Women   18 – 40yrs

* Submit: 2 Photos (Head & Full Body) w/Stats and Contact Info to: [email protected]

 

 

Rose Locke Casting   

“SUPERINTELLIGENCE” (Film) [email protected]

   (Starring: Melissa McCarthy, James Corden)

* Fit Men & Women to portray Military types (Military Exp. preferred but not required) 
* Men must be willing to get High and Tights       18yrs & Older           

* Will Require Fitting one day between Aug. 20th – 23rd  (In Decatur)
* Haircut bump: $10 – Fitting Bump: $19 – Gas Bump: $15
* Shoots in Covington: August 27th, 28th and 29th (Must be available all days) 

* Put “SI MILITARY” in subject line

 

 

Rose Locke Casting   

“SUPERINTELLIGENCE” (Film) [email protected]

   (Starring: Melissa McCarthy, James Corden)

* Seeking:  Male & Female Intellectual types to portray Scientists’  25yrs & Older           

* Will Require Fitting one day between Aug. 20th – 23rd  (In Decatur)
* Fitting Bump: $19 – Gas Bump: $15
* Shoots in Covington: August 27th, 28th and 29th (Must be available all days) 

* Put “SCIENTIST” in subject line
 

 

Extras Casting Atlanta

“The Walking Dead” (TV)  [email protected]

* “ONGOING”---- Skinny Men & Women  (All Ethnicities)  18yrs & Older           

* Put “Skinny Female, or Skinny Male” in subject line.

 

 

Extras Casting Atlanta

“The Walking Dead” (TV)  [email protected]

* “ONGOING” ---- Thin Men & Women with LONG Hair!!  18yrs & Older           

* Put “LONG HAIR” in subject line.

 

 

Casting TaylorMade    

“Stranger Things” (Netflix) 

* Caucasian Men to portray Military types (Real Military Welcome)  18yrs & Older      

* Please visit our website for more info and to submit: CastingTaylorMade.com

 

 

Casting TaylorMade    

“Stranger Things” (Netflix) 

* Seeking: Real Couples (Married or not) of All Ethnicities 18yrs & Older      

* Please visit our website for more info and to submit: CastingTaylorMade.com

 

 

Casting TaylorMade    

“Stranger Things” (Netflix) 

* Seeking Classic Cars from “1960 – 1986”    

* Please visit our website for more info and to submit: CastingTaylorMade.com

 

 

“OFFICIAL INFO”     

ALL MINORS must have a Certificate Number from the “Georgia Department of Labor”  NO minor can work on any Film/TV set without that Certificate Number from the GDOL

dol.state.ga.us/public/es/mie/minor/login

 

Tags: 
casting call
Greg Clarkson
Ramona DeBreaux
Rashad Richey
films
movies
Television
TV