Casting Call: If You're a Nerdy Scientist Type, There's a Role For You This Week

BACA Casting

“Black Lightning” (TV) [email protected]

* Seeking: (3) Sets of TWIN BABIES (All Ethnicities) Newborn to 6 months

* ALL Minors must have a Certificate Number from the “Georgia Department of Labor”

* Parents MUST be able to provide clearance from doctor, permitting babies to work.

* Babies must NOT have any allergies - especially to Grape Jelly and Cream Cheese.

* Please Include in submission: Current Clear photos, include LEGAL name of ADULTS

& TWINS, City/State of Residence, Age of Twins, Contact #, Twin's Ht, Wt, All Clothing Sizes, (Including Shoes)

* Put “Twin Babies” in subject line



Casting All Talent

“Legacies” (CW) [email protected]

* Males & Females 18yrs & Older that look like a HS Student (All Ethnicities)

* To Portray Werewolves, Vampires, and Witches

* Submit 3 pics (Head, Full Body, and Side View) w/Stats and Contact Info

* Put “HS Student” in subject line.

Casting All Talent

“Legacies” (CW) [email protected]

* Men & Women 21yrs & Older who are Parent and Teacher types (All Ethnicities)

* ALSO – To Portray Werewolves, Vampires, and Witches

* Submit 3 pics (Head, Full Body, and Side View) w/Stats and Contact Info

* Put “Parent and Teacher type” in subject line.

Hylton Casting

“Lauren Lake’s Paternity Court” (TV)

* Apply now to be a PAID Studio Audience Member for this Daytime Court TV Show

* Taping in Atlanta: Thru September 2018 (All Ethnicities) 18yrs & Older

* More info & how to submit, please visit: www.HyltonCasting.com/Audience

Hylton Casting

“Divorce Court” (TV)

* Apply now to be a PAID Studio Audience Member for this Daytime Court TV Show

* Taping in Atlanta: August – November 2018 (All Ethnicities) 18yrs & Older

* More info & how to submit, please visit:

www.HyltonCasting.com/DivorceCourtAudience

Get Scene Studios (Local Acting Studio)

* Register for: The “GSS” August Special Offer – FREE Acting Class

* Send Email: w/Name, Age, Contact Info to: [email protected]

* ALSO – Their website offers Classes of ALL levels, How to meet Industry Insiders,

and Info regarding registration for Upcoming Workshops.

* Be sure to put “CASTING CALL” in subject Line

Central Casting Georgia

“The Resident” (FOX) [email protected]

* Men & Women to portray Bar Patrons (All Ethnicities) 18yrs – Older

* Along w/your 3 Pictures - Please submit Age, Ht, Wt, and All Contact Info.

* Put “Bar Patron” in subject line.

Central Casting Georgia

“Queen America” (Facebook) [email protected]

* Seeking: Drag Queens (All Ethnicities) 18yrs & Older

* Put “DRAG QUEENS” in subject line.

Central Casting Georgia

“Queen America” (Facebook) [email protected]

* Seeking: Proud Men & Women of the LGBT community for BIG party scene

* All Ethnicities 18yrs & Older

* Put “LGBT party” in subject line.

Central Casting Georgia

“Star” (FOX) [email protected]

* Seeking: Males & Females to portray Bar Patrons, Bottle Girls, and Security

* (All Ethnicities) 18yrs – Older

* Along w/your 3 Pictures - Please submit Age, Ht, Wt, and All Contact Info.

* Put “Bar Patron or Bottle Girl or Security” in subject line.

Destination Casting

“Untitled Project” (TV) [email protected]

(Building Database for Upcoming Projects)

* Men, Women, and Kids of ALL Ethnicities (8 – 80yrs)

* ALL Minors must have a Certificate Number from the “Georgia Department of Labor”

* SUBMIT: Name / Age / Height / Weight / Phone number / 3 CURRENT photos

* Submissions without all required info will not be considered. See you on set!

* Put “John Doe or Jane Doe or Kid/Minor” in subject line

Marion Designs

Book Cover Models (Photo Shoot Opportunity – Pays More $$$)

* Seeking: LATINO Men & Women 18 – 40yrs

* Submit: 2 Photos (Head & Full Body) w/Stats and Contact Info to: [email protected]

Rose Locke Casting

“SUPERINTELLIGENCE” (Film) [email protected]

(Starring: Melissa McCarthy, James Corden)

* Fit Men & Women to portray Military types (Military Exp. preferred but not required)

* Men must be willing to get High and Tights 18yrs & Older

* Will Require Fitting one day between Aug. 20th – 23rd (In Decatur)

* Haircut bump: $10 – Fitting Bump: $19 – Gas Bump: $15

* Shoots in Covington: August 27th, 28th and 29th (Must be available all days)

* Put “SI MILITARY” in subject line





Rose Locke Casting

“SUPERINTELLIGENCE” (Film) [email protected]

(Starring: Melissa McCarthy, James Corden)

* Seeking: Male & Female Intellectual types to portray Scientists’ 25yrs & Older

* Will Require Fitting one day between Aug. 20th – 23rd (In Decatur)

* Fitting Bump: $19 – Gas Bump: $15

* Shoots in Covington: August 27th, 28th and 29th (Must be available all days)

* Put “SCIENTIST” in subject line



Extras Casting Atlanta

“The Walking Dead” (TV) [email protected]

* “ONGOING”---- Skinny Men & Women (All Ethnicities) 18yrs & Older

* Put “Skinny Female, or Skinny Male” in subject line.

Extras Casting Atlanta

“The Walking Dead” (TV) [email protected]

* “ONGOING” ---- Thin Men & Women with LONG Hair!! 18yrs & Older

* Put “LONG HAIR” in subject line.

Casting TaylorMade

“Stranger Things” (Netflix)

* Caucasian Men to portray Military types (Real Military Welcome) 18yrs & Older

* Please visit our website for more info and to submit: CastingTaylorMade.com

Casting TaylorMade

“Stranger Things” (Netflix)

* Seeking: Real Couples (Married or not) of All Ethnicities 18yrs & Older

* Please visit our website for more info and to submit: CastingTaylorMade.com

Casting TaylorMade

“Stranger Things” (Netflix)

* Seeking Classic Cars from “1960 – 1986”

* Please visit our website for more info and to submit: CastingTaylorMade.com

“OFFICIAL INFO”

ALL MINORS must have a Certificate Number from the “Georgia Department of Labor” NO minor can work on any Film/TV set without that Certificate Number from the GDOL

dol.state.ga.us/public/es/mie/minor/login