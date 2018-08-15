Casting Call: If You're a Nerdy Scientist Type, There's a Role For You This Week
What's Filming Around Atlanta, and Who They're Looking For
Here's a current list of job opportunities as an "Extra" for the week of Aug. 15 - 22
Greg’s email: [email protected]
Follow the link to find out: How to Submit Yourself
Get the latest street closings due to filming by following: The City of Atlanta's Office of Film & Entertainment Twitter account.
BACA Casting
“Black Lightning” (TV) [email protected]
* Seeking: (3) Sets of TWIN BABIES (All Ethnicities) Newborn to 6 months
* ALL Minors must have a Certificate Number from the “Georgia Department of Labor”
* Parents MUST be able to provide clearance from doctor, permitting babies to work.
* Babies must NOT have any allergies - especially to Grape Jelly and Cream Cheese.
* Please Include in submission: Current Clear photos, include LEGAL name of ADULTS
& TWINS, City/State of Residence, Age of Twins, Contact #, Twin's Ht, Wt, All Clothing Sizes, (Including Shoes)
* Put “Twin Babies” in subject line
Casting All Talent
“Legacies” (CW) [email protected]
* Males & Females 18yrs & Older that look like a HS Student (All Ethnicities)
* To Portray Werewolves, Vampires, and Witches
* Submit 3 pics (Head, Full Body, and Side View) w/Stats and Contact Info
* Put “HS Student” in subject line.
Casting All Talent
“Legacies” (CW) [email protected]
* Men & Women 21yrs & Older who are Parent and Teacher types (All Ethnicities)
* ALSO – To Portray Werewolves, Vampires, and Witches
* Submit 3 pics (Head, Full Body, and Side View) w/Stats and Contact Info
* Put “Parent and Teacher type” in subject line.
Hylton Casting
“Lauren Lake’s Paternity Court” (TV)
* Apply now to be a PAID Studio Audience Member for this Daytime Court TV Show
* Taping in Atlanta: Thru September 2018 (All Ethnicities) 18yrs & Older
* More info & how to submit, please visit: www.HyltonCasting.com/Audience
Hylton Casting
“Divorce Court” (TV)
* Apply now to be a PAID Studio Audience Member for this Daytime Court TV Show
* Taping in Atlanta: August – November 2018 (All Ethnicities) 18yrs & Older
* More info & how to submit, please visit:
www.HyltonCasting.com/DivorceCourtAudience
Get Scene Studios (Local Acting Studio)
* Register for: The “GSS” August Special Offer – FREE Acting Class
* Send Email: w/Name, Age, Contact Info to: [email protected]
* ALSO – Their website offers Classes of ALL levels, How to meet Industry Insiders,
and Info regarding registration for Upcoming Workshops.
* Be sure to put “CASTING CALL” in subject Line
Central Casting Georgia
“The Resident” (FOX) [email protected]
* Men & Women to portray Bar Patrons (All Ethnicities) 18yrs – Older
* Along w/your 3 Pictures - Please submit Age, Ht, Wt, and All Contact Info.
* Put “Bar Patron” in subject line.
Central Casting Georgia
“Queen America” (Facebook) [email protected]
* Seeking: Drag Queens (All Ethnicities) 18yrs & Older
* Put “DRAG QUEENS” in subject line.
Central Casting Georgia
“Queen America” (Facebook) [email protected]
* Seeking: Proud Men & Women of the LGBT community for BIG party scene
* All Ethnicities 18yrs & Older
* Put “LGBT party” in subject line.
Central Casting Georgia
“Star” (FOX) [email protected]
* Seeking: Males & Females to portray Bar Patrons, Bottle Girls, and Security
* (All Ethnicities) 18yrs – Older
* Along w/your 3 Pictures - Please submit Age, Ht, Wt, and All Contact Info.
* Put “Bar Patron or Bottle Girl or Security” in subject line.
Destination Casting
“Untitled Project” (TV) [email protected]
(Building Database for Upcoming Projects)
* Men, Women, and Kids of ALL Ethnicities (8 – 80yrs)
* ALL Minors must have a Certificate Number from the “Georgia Department of Labor”
* SUBMIT: Name / Age / Height / Weight / Phone number / 3 CURRENT photos
* Submissions without all required info will not be considered. See you on set!
* Put “John Doe or Jane Doe or Kid/Minor” in subject line
Marion Designs
Book Cover Models (Photo Shoot Opportunity – Pays More $$$)
* Seeking: LATINO Men & Women 18 – 40yrs
* Submit: 2 Photos (Head & Full Body) w/Stats and Contact Info to: [email protected]
Rose Locke Casting
“SUPERINTELLIGENCE” (Film) [email protected]
(Starring: Melissa McCarthy, James Corden)
* Fit Men & Women to portray Military types (Military Exp. preferred but not required)
* Men must be willing to get High and Tights 18yrs & Older
* Will Require Fitting one day between Aug. 20th – 23rd (In Decatur)
* Haircut bump: $10 – Fitting Bump: $19 – Gas Bump: $15
* Shoots in Covington: August 27th, 28th and 29th (Must be available all days)
* Put “SI MILITARY” in subject line
Rose Locke Casting
“SUPERINTELLIGENCE” (Film) [email protected]
(Starring: Melissa McCarthy, James Corden)
* Seeking: Male & Female Intellectual types to portray Scientists’ 25yrs & Older
* Will Require Fitting one day between Aug. 20th – 23rd (In Decatur)
* Fitting Bump: $19 – Gas Bump: $15
* Shoots in Covington: August 27th, 28th and 29th (Must be available all days)
* Put “SCIENTIST” in subject line
Extras Casting Atlanta
“The Walking Dead” (TV) [email protected]
* “ONGOING”---- Skinny Men & Women (All Ethnicities) 18yrs & Older
* Put “Skinny Female, or Skinny Male” in subject line.
Extras Casting Atlanta
“The Walking Dead” (TV) [email protected]
* “ONGOING” ---- Thin Men & Women with LONG Hair!! 18yrs & Older
* Put “LONG HAIR” in subject line.
Casting TaylorMade
“Stranger Things” (Netflix)
* Caucasian Men to portray Military types (Real Military Welcome) 18yrs & Older
* Please visit our website for more info and to submit: CastingTaylorMade.com
Casting TaylorMade
“Stranger Things” (Netflix)
* Seeking: Real Couples (Married or not) of All Ethnicities 18yrs & Older
* Please visit our website for more info and to submit: CastingTaylorMade.com
Casting TaylorMade
“Stranger Things” (Netflix)
* Seeking Classic Cars from “1960 – 1986”
* Please visit our website for more info and to submit: CastingTaylorMade.com
“OFFICIAL INFO”
ALL MINORS must have a Certificate Number from the “Georgia Department of Labor” NO minor can work on any Film/TV set without that Certificate Number from the GDOL
dol.state.ga.us/public/es/mie/minor/login