Casting Call: Imagine getting paid to Jog

Here's a current list of job opportunities as an "Extra" for the week of April 25 - May 2

Greg’s email: [email protected]

Follow the link to find out: How to Submit Yourself

Get the latest street closings due to filming by following: The City of Atlanta's Office of Film & Entertainment Twitter account.

“IMPORTANT INFO” – New Child Labor Laws

Parents need to get a Certificate Number from the “Georgia Department of Labor” for your child (or any minor) to work in Georgia. Minors can’t work on any film/tv set without a Certificate Number from the Georgia DOL dol.state.ga.us/public/es/mie/minor/login

Rose Locke Casting

“Brooklyn” (HBO)

[email protected]

(1880 WESTERN)

* Seeking THIN-framed Men, Women & Kids to portray life out west in “1880”

* Must have Natural-Color hair / No fake nails / No modern haircuts / No shaved heads

* We Love: Mustaches on Men, Bangs on Women, Weathered Faces and Sun-lovers

* Fitting Required: May 7th or 8th

* Shoots: Sunday May 10th

* Put “WESTERN” in subject line



Rose Locke Casting

“STUBER” (Film)

[email protected]

(UBER CARS – OVERNIGHT SHOOT)

* Men/Women to portray Uber Drivers // If you’re an actual Uber driver – even better!

* Please submit pics of you & your car – include the car's Year, Color, Make, and Model

* All Ethnicities 35yrs & Older

* Shoots: May 15th (Overnight Shoot)

* Put “UBER CAR” in subject line



Rose Locke Casting

“STUBER” (Film)

[email protected]

(TATTOO LATINOS)

* Seeking Tough looking Latino Men & Women w/TATTOOS

* Must have clearance on your Tattoos (language, pictures, etc.)

* All Ethnicities 18yrs & Older

* Shoots: June 14th

* Put “TATTOO HISPANIC” in subject line



Rose Locke Casting

“STUBER” (Film)

[email protected]

(JOGGER)

* Seeking Male & Female “Experienced Jogger” (All Ethnicities) 30yrs & Older

* If Booked, you’ll need to be comfortable running a lot!

* Shoots: Sunday May 6th

* Put “JOGGER” in subject line





Bina Warren Casting

Will Packer Dating Show (Reality)

* Single Atlanta Professionals seeking that “Special Someone” (All Ethnicities) 30 – 50yrs

* You MUST live within 1 hour of Atlanta to be considered.

* Submit 3 Photos (Headshot, Front Full Body, Sideview) w/Stats & Contact Info to:

[email protected]

Extras Casting Atlanta

“One Boss Level” (Film)

[email protected]

* BIG In-Shape Guys to portray Security & Military types (All Ethnicities) 18yrs & Older

* Put “Security Type or Military type” in subject line.

Extras Casting Atlanta

“VERY Popular TV Show” (TV)

[email protected]

* Seeking SUPER Skinny Men & Women (All Ethnicities) 18yrs & Older

* Put “Skinny Female, or Skinny Male” in subject line.

LA Casting Company

“REAL COUPLES in ATLANTA” (Docu–Series)

* Seeking: “Real Atlanta Couples” that are dating – but their families disapprove.

* ALSO SEEKING: “Parents” who disapprove of their Children’s Spouse.

* Reasons for disapproval: Religion, Interracial, Age Difference, Political Views,

Sexual Orientation, In-Shape or Out of Shape, etc. ALL STORIES WELCOME

* Experts will work w/you & your family to remove the barriers & find common ground.

* TO SUBMIT YOUR STORY – VISIT WEBSITE & FILL OUT APPLICATION:

Starcrossedlovers.castingcrane.com

Get Scene Studios (Local Acting Studio)

* Register for: The “GSS” April/May Special Offer – FREE Acting Class

* Send Email: w/Name, Age, Contact Info to: [email protected]

* ALSO – Their website offers Classes of ALL levels, How to meet Industry Insiders,

and Info regarding registration for upcoming Summer Camps & Workshops.

* Be sure to put “CASTING CALL” in subject Line

Casting TaylorMade

“Stranger Things” (Netflix)

* Seeking Classic Cars from “1960 – 1986”

* To Submit: visit our website & click on the Netflix 80’s Show button

CastingTaylorMade.com

Destination Casting

“New Untitled Project” (Film)

[email protected]

* Boys & Girls to portray “Middle School Kids” (All Ethnicities) 10 – 14yrs

* Please note if the child can SKATE or SWIM

* ALL Minors must be registered with the GA Dept of Labor, or have a current minors work permit.

* SUBMIT: Name / Age / Height / Weight / Phone number / 3 CURRENT photos

* Submissions without all required info will not be considered. See you on set!

* Put “Middle School Kids” in subject line

Destination Casting

“New Untitled Project” (Film)

[email protected]

* Men & Women to portray “Clowns” – MUST own Costume & Accessories

* All Ethnicities 18yrs & Older

* SUBMIT: Name / Age / Height / Weight / Phone number / 3 CURRENT photos

* Submissions without all required info will not be considered. See you on set!

* Put “CLOWN” in subject line

Destination Casting

“New Untitled Project” (Film)

[email protected]

(PARENTS w/KIDS @ WATERPARK)

* Men & Women individually or entire Families to portray “Parents w/Kids a Water Park”

* Kids – 7yrs & Older + Must be able to Swim (All Ethnicities)

* SUBMIT: Name / Age / Height / Weight / Phone number / 3 CURRENT photos

* Submissions without all required info will not be considered. See you on set!

* Put “SWIM” in subject line

Destination Casting

“New Untitled Project” (Film)

[email protected]

* Seeking: Men, Women, & Kids of All Ages & Ethnicities who can “Roller Skate”

* SUBMIT: Name / Age / Height / Weight / Phone number / 3 CURRENT photos

* Submissions without all required info will not be considered. See you on set!

* Put “SKATE” in subject line



Hylton Casting

“Casting Commercial for Family Entertainment Center”

* Seeking: Families of Four – for a Commercial for “Fun Spot America Atlanta”

* Mom, Dad, and 2 Children (8 – 11yr) will be Riding the Rides.

* Shoots: Saturday May 5th (All Ethnicities)

* To submit, please visit:

http://hyltoncasting.com/funspotcommercial

Hylton Casting

“Couples Court with The Cutlers” (Season 2)

* Apply now to be a PAID Studio Audience Member for this Daytime Court TV Show

* Shoots: Thur October 2018 (All Ethnicities) 18yrs & Older

* More info & how to submit, please visit:

http://hyltoncasting.com/submissions/couplescourtaudience/

Central Casting Georgia

“Dr. Bird’s Advice” (Film)

[email protected]

(G0-GO DANCER)

* Female “Go-Go Dancers” – Must own & wear your outfit in your submission pictures

* All Ethnicities 18yrs & Older

* Shoots: May 2nd

* Put “Go Go Dancer” in Subject line

Central Casting Georgia

“Dr. Bird’s Advice” (Film)

[email protected]

(CLUB GOERS)

* Male & Females to portray Goth, Grunge, Studio 54/Retro “Club Goers”

* All Ethnicities Age Range: 20’s – 30’s

* Shoots: May 2nd

* Put “Club Goer” in Subject line

Central Casting Georgia

“Dr. Bird’s Advice” (Film)

[email protected]

(HIGH SCHOOL STUDENTS)

* Guys/Girls (18yrs & Older) who still look like “High School Students” (All Ethnicities)

* Shoots: May 2nd….In Newnan Ga.

* Put “High School Student” in Subject line

Central Casting Georgia (Casting Multiple Projects)

* To enter their database – Stop by their offices weekdays at 10:00am & 2:00pm

235 Peachtree St. NE – Suite 217 – Atlanta, GA. 30303

* Headshots will be taken at their Office.

* Visit website for info & list of documents to bring: CentralCasting.com

Marion Designs

Book Cover Models (Photo Shoot Opportunity – Pays More $$$)

* Women w/Green, Blue, or Hazel Eyes 18 – 35yrs

* Submit: 2 Photos (Head & Full Body) w/Stats and Contact Info to: [email protected]