Casting Call: It's your week to shine if you're a DJ w/your own equipment.

May 23, 2018
Here's a current list of job opportunities as an "Extra" for the week of May 23 - 30

Greg’s email: [email protected]

Follow the link to find out: How to Submit Yourself

Get the latest street closings due to filming by following: The City of Atlanta's Office of Film & Entertainment Twitter account. 

 

“IMPORTANT INFO” – New Child Labor Laws    

Parents need to get a Certificate Number from the “Georgia Department of Labor” for your child (or any minor) to work in Georgia. Minors can’t work on any film/tv set without a Certificate Number from the Georgia DOL dol.state.ga.us/public/es/mie/minor/login

 

Get Scene Studios & Gray Studios  

 “Kids Summer Camp”

* Here’s a chance for your child to spend a week w/Gray Studios making a MOVIE!

* Every child receives IMDB credit, Footage for their Reel, and a Red Carpet screening

* For more info & to sign up…email: [email protected] 

 

Get Scene Studios (Local Acting Studio)  

* Register for: The “GSS” May Special Offer – FREE Acting Class

* Send Email: w/Name, Age, Contact Info to: [email protected]

* ALSO – Their website offers Classes of ALL levels, How to meet Industry Insiders,

and Info regarding registration for upcoming Summer Camps & Workshops.  

* Be sure to put “CASTING CALL” in subject Line

 

Extras Casting Atlanta

“Goosebumps: Haunted Halloween” (Film)

[email protected]

* KIDS of ALL Shapes, Sizes, and Ethnicities   5 – 12yr old

* Put “Young Boy, or Young Girl” in subject line.

 

 

Extras Casting Atlanta

“Goosebumps: Haunted Halloween” (Film)

[email protected]

* Men/Women of ALL Shapes, Sizes, Ethnicities to portray Town Folks  18yrs & Older           

* Put “Town Folks” in subject line.

 

 

Extras Casting Atlanta

“Untitled TV Show” (TV) 

[email protected]

* Seeking SUPER Skinny Men & Women   (All Ethnicities)  18yrs & Older           

* Put “Skinny Female, or Skinny Male” in subject line.

 

 

Central Casting Georgia   (Casting Multiple Projects)

 * To enter their database – Stop by their offices weekdays at 10:00am & 2:00pm

    235 Peachtree St. NE – Suite 217 – Atlanta, GA. 30303

* Headshots will be taken at their Office. 

* Visit website for info & list of documents to bring: CentralCasting.com

 

Destination Casting   

“New TV Movie Of The Week”   

[email protected]     

    (ZOO KIDS)

* Boys & Girls (7 – 14yrs) to be kids at the Zoo….Must have a Georgia Work Permit

* Shoots: Must have open availability between May 30th – June 22nd 

* Put “ZOO KID” in subject line

 

Destination Casting   

“New TV Movie Of The Week”   

[email protected]  

  (PARTY DJ)

* Seeking: Male or Female DJ – Must have Equipment  (All Ethnicities) 18yrs & Older

* Shoots: Must have open availability between May 30th – June 22nd 

* Put “DJ” in subject line

 

Destination Casting   

“New TV Movie Of The Week”  

[email protected]  

  (WELL DRESSED MUSICIANS)

* Men/Women who play Woodwind/String Instruments  (All Ethnicities)  18yrs & Older

* MUST have Upscale Attire   

* MUST list instrument you play – BANDS welcome to submit

* Shoots: Must have open availability between May 30th – June 22nd 

* Put “MUSICIAN” in subject line

 

Destination Casting   

“New TV Movie Of The Week”   

[email protected]    

    (ELEGANT EVENING)

* Men & Women w/an Upscale, High Society wardrobe  (All Ethnicities)  21yrs & Older  

* MUST have BLACK TIE & EVENING GOWN attire!

* Shoots: Must have open availability between  May 30th – June 22nd 

* Put “BLACK TIE” in subject line

 

Destination Casting   

“New TV Movie Of The Week”   

[email protected]     

    (POLICE OFFICERS)

* Men & Women to portray COPS (Must have Black Boots)  21yrs & Older  

* Men: No larger than 38” waist….All Ethnicities

* Shoots: Must have open availability between May 30th – June 22nd 

* Put “POLICE” in subject line

 

Destination Casting   

“New TV Movie Of The Week”   

[email protected]     

    (COUNCILMAN)

* Caucasian Male w/Dapper & Distinguished look to portray a Councilman  50yrs & Older  

* Shoots: Must have open availability between May 30th – June 22nd 

* Put “COUNCILMAN” in subject line

 

Destination Casting   

“New TV Movie Of The Week”   

[email protected]

  (LGBT CLUB PATRONS)

* Seeking: Males & Females w/a Trendy Hip & Stylish look  (All Ethnicities)  21 – 40yrs

* Shoots: Must have open availability between May 30th – June 22nd 

* Put “TRENDY CLUB” in subject line

 

Rose Locke Casting

 “Brooklyn”  (HBO Pilot)  

[email protected]

   (Macon Electric Cars)

* Seeking Men & Women w/Electric Cars   

* Shoots: June 6th (in Macon)

* There will be a $60.00 car bump

* Please Send a Current Selfie – holding a piece of paper w/Today’s Date written on it

* Put “ELECTRIC” in subject line
 

 

Rose Locke Casting   

“Brooklyn”  (HBO Pilot)    

[email protected]

   (Macon Piano Player)

* Experienced Black Female “Piano Player” available to travel to Macon.  25 – 45yrs       

* There will be a $25.00 gas bump

* Shoots: June 5th (Macon, Ga)

* Please Send a Current Selfie – holding a piece of paper w/Today’s Date written on it

* Put “FEMALE PIANO” in subject line
 

 

Rose Locke Casting   

“STUBER”  (Film)  

[email protected]  

   (PARTY COP/DETECTIVE)

* Seeking: Fit/In Shape Male & Female to portray Cops  (All Ethnicities)  18yrs – Older        

* Men must be Clean Cut / NO shaggy hair cuts

* Shoots: June 8th 

* Please Send a Current Selfie – holding a piece of paper w/Today’s Date written on it

* Put “PARTY COP” in subject line
 

 

Rose Locke Casting   

“STUBER”  (Film)  

[email protected]

   (TATTOO HISPANICS)

* Seeking Tough looking Hispanic Men & Women w/TATTOOS  18yrs & Older      

* Shoots: June 11th & 12th 

* Please Send a Current Selfie – holding a piece of paper w/Today’s Date written on it

* Put “TATTOO HISPANIC” in subject line
 

 

Rose Locke Casting   

“STUBER”  (Film)  

[email protected]  

   (ART SHOW)

* Seeking Upscale Hipsters, Fashion Forward People  (All Ethnicities)  18yrs – Older        

* Looking for all kinds of Fun Eclectic Types. 

* Shoots: June 18th & 19thMust be available BOTH DAYS

* Please Send a Current Selfie – holding a piece of paper w/Today’s Date written on it

* Put “ART SHOW” in subject line
 


Rose Locke Casting   

“STUBER”  (Film)  

[email protected]  

   (OVERNIGHT POLICE)

* Seeking: Experienced Police Officers or Military  (All Ethnicities)  18yrs – Older         
* Must be Clean Cut w/No Facial Hair and Fit Bodied
* Please list your sizes in the body of the email and police experience

* Shoots: May 31st & June 1st 

 * Please Send a Current Selfie – holding a piece of paper w/Today’s Date written on it

* Put “OVERNIGHT POLICE” in subject line
 


Marion Designs 

Book Cover Models  (Photo Shoot Opportunity – Pays More $$$)

* Seeking Fit/In Shape Curvy Women & Fit/In Shape Men  (All Ethnicities)  18 – 35yrs

* Submit: 2 Photos (Head & Full Body) w/Stats and Contact Info to: [email protected]

 

Hylton Casting

“Couples Court with The Cutlers”  (Season 2)  

* Apply now to be a PAID Studio Audience Member for this Daytime Court TV Show

* Shoots: Thur October 2018   (All Ethnicities)  18yrs & Older          

* More info & how to submit, please visit:

http://hyltoncasting.com/submissions/couplescourtaudience/

 

Hylton Casting   

 “REAL COUPLES in ATLANTA” (Docu–Series)     

* Seeking: “Real Atlanta Couples” that are dating – but their families disapprove.

* ALSO SEEKING: “Parents” who disapprove of their Children’s Spouse. 

* Reasons for disapproval: Religion, Interracial, Age Difference, Political Views,

   Sexual Orientation, In-Shape or Out of Shape, etc.  ALL STORIES WELCOME

 * Experts will work w/you & your family to remove the barriers & find common ground.

* TO SUBMIT YOUR STORY – USE THE LINK & FILL OUT APPLICATION:   

http://hyltoncasting.com/couplesdocuseries/

 

Casting TaylorMade

“Stranger Things” (Netflix) 

   (Be Sure To Check Out Current Casting on Website)

* Tall Lanky Men & Women  (All Ethnicities)  18yrs & Older           

* To Submit: visit our website & click on the Netflix 80’s Show button

CastingTaylorMade.com

 

Casting TaylorMade    

“Stranger Things” (Netflix) 

   (Be Sure To Check Out Current Casting on Website)

* Seeking Classic Cars from “1960 – 1986”    

* To Submit: visit our website & click on the Netflix 80’s Show button

CastingTaylorMade.com

 

Tammy Smith Casting

“Mule”  (Film)  

[email protected]

  (Directed by Clint Eastwood)

* Men & Women who know how to “Polka Dance”  45yrs & Older          

* Shoots in Atlanta – Dates TBA  

* Put “POLKA DANCE” in subject line

 

 

 

