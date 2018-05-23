Casting Call: It's your week to shine if you're a DJ w/your own equipment.
What's Filming Around Atlanta, and Who They're Looking For
Here's a current list of job opportunities as an "Extra" for the week of May 23 - 30
Greg’s email: [email protected]
“IMPORTANT INFO” – New Child Labor Laws
Parents need to get a Certificate Number from the “Georgia Department of Labor” for your child (or any minor) to work in Georgia. Minors can’t work on any film/tv set without a Certificate Number from the Georgia DOL dol.state.ga.us/public/es/mie/minor/login
Get Scene Studios & Gray Studios
“Kids Summer Camp”
* Here’s a chance for your child to spend a week w/Gray Studios making a MOVIE!
* Every child receives IMDB credit, Footage for their Reel, and a Red Carpet screening
* For more info & to sign up…email: [email protected]
Get Scene Studios (Local Acting Studio)
* Register for: The “GSS” May Special Offer – FREE Acting Class
* Send Email: w/Name, Age, Contact Info to: [email protected]
* ALSO – Their website offers Classes of ALL levels, How to meet Industry Insiders,
and Info regarding registration for upcoming Summer Camps & Workshops.
* Be sure to put “CASTING CALL” in subject Line
Extras Casting Atlanta
“Goosebumps: Haunted Halloween” (Film)
* KIDS of ALL Shapes, Sizes, and Ethnicities 5 – 12yr old
* Put “Young Boy, or Young Girl” in subject line.
Extras Casting Atlanta
“Goosebumps: Haunted Halloween” (Film)
* Men/Women of ALL Shapes, Sizes, Ethnicities to portray Town Folks 18yrs & Older
* Put “Town Folks” in subject line.
Extras Casting Atlanta
“Untitled TV Show” (TV)
* Seeking SUPER Skinny Men & Women (All Ethnicities) 18yrs & Older
* Put “Skinny Female, or Skinny Male” in subject line.
Central Casting Georgia (Casting Multiple Projects)
* To enter their database – Stop by their offices weekdays at 10:00am & 2:00pm
235 Peachtree St. NE – Suite 217 – Atlanta, GA. 30303
* Headshots will be taken at their Office.
* Visit website for info & list of documents to bring: CentralCasting.com
Destination Casting
“New TV Movie Of The Week”
(ZOO KIDS)
* Boys & Girls (7 – 14yrs) to be kids at the Zoo….Must have a Georgia Work Permit
* Shoots: Must have open availability between May 30th – June 22nd
* Put “ZOO KID” in subject line
Destination Casting
“New TV Movie Of The Week”
(PARTY DJ)
* Seeking: Male or Female DJ – Must have Equipment (All Ethnicities) 18yrs & Older
* Shoots: Must have open availability between May 30th – June 22nd
* Put “DJ” in subject line
Destination Casting
“New TV Movie Of The Week”
(WELL DRESSED MUSICIANS)
* Men/Women who play Woodwind/String Instruments (All Ethnicities) 18yrs & Older
* MUST have Upscale Attire
* MUST list instrument you play – BANDS welcome to submit
* Shoots: Must have open availability between May 30th – June 22nd
* Put “MUSICIAN” in subject line
Destination Casting
“New TV Movie Of The Week”
(ELEGANT EVENING)
* Men & Women w/an Upscale, High Society wardrobe (All Ethnicities) 21yrs & Older
* MUST have BLACK TIE & EVENING GOWN attire!
* Shoots: Must have open availability between May 30th – June 22nd
* Put “BLACK TIE” in subject line
Destination Casting
“New TV Movie Of The Week”
(POLICE OFFICERS)
* Men & Women to portray COPS (Must have Black Boots) 21yrs & Older
* Men: No larger than 38” waist….All Ethnicities
* Shoots: Must have open availability between May 30th – June 22nd
* Put “POLICE” in subject line
Destination Casting
“New TV Movie Of The Week”
(COUNCILMAN)
* Caucasian Male w/Dapper & Distinguished look to portray a Councilman 50yrs & Older
* Shoots: Must have open availability between May 30th – June 22nd
* Put “COUNCILMAN” in subject line
Destination Casting
“New TV Movie Of The Week”
(LGBT CLUB PATRONS)
* Seeking: Males & Females w/a Trendy Hip & Stylish look (All Ethnicities) 21 – 40yrs
* Shoots: Must have open availability between May 30th – June 22nd
* Put “TRENDY CLUB” in subject line
Rose Locke Casting
“Brooklyn” (HBO Pilot)
(Macon Electric Cars)
* Seeking Men & Women w/Electric Cars
* Shoots: June 6th (in Macon)
* There will be a $60.00 car bump
* Please Send a Current Selfie – holding a piece of paper w/Today’s Date written on it
* Put “ELECTRIC” in subject line
Rose Locke Casting
“Brooklyn” (HBO Pilot)
(Macon Piano Player)
* Experienced Black Female “Piano Player” available to travel to Macon. 25 – 45yrs
* There will be a $25.00 gas bump
* Shoots: June 5th (Macon, Ga)
* Please Send a Current Selfie – holding a piece of paper w/Today’s Date written on it
* Put “FEMALE PIANO” in subject line
Rose Locke Casting
“STUBER” (Film)
(PARTY COP/DETECTIVE)
* Seeking: Fit/In Shape Male & Female to portray Cops (All Ethnicities) 18yrs – Older
* Men must be Clean Cut / NO shaggy hair cuts
* Shoots: June 8th
* Please Send a Current Selfie – holding a piece of paper w/Today’s Date written on it
* Put “PARTY COP” in subject line
Rose Locke Casting
“STUBER” (Film)
(TATTOO HISPANICS)
* Seeking Tough looking Hispanic Men & Women w/TATTOOS 18yrs & Older
* Shoots: June 11th & 12th
* Please Send a Current Selfie – holding a piece of paper w/Today’s Date written on it
* Put “TATTOO HISPANIC” in subject line
Rose Locke Casting
“STUBER” (Film)
(ART SHOW)
* Seeking Upscale Hipsters, Fashion Forward People (All Ethnicities) 18yrs – Older
* Looking for all kinds of Fun Eclectic Types.
* Shoots: June 18th & 19th – Must be available BOTH DAYS
* Please Send a Current Selfie – holding a piece of paper w/Today’s Date written on it
* Put “ART SHOW” in subject line
Rose Locke Casting
“STUBER” (Film)
(OVERNIGHT POLICE)
* Seeking: Experienced Police Officers or Military (All Ethnicities) 18yrs – Older
* Must be Clean Cut w/No Facial Hair and Fit Bodied
* Please list your sizes in the body of the email and police experience
* Shoots: May 31st & June 1st
* Please Send a Current Selfie – holding a piece of paper w/Today’s Date written on it
* Put “OVERNIGHT POLICE” in subject line
Marion Designs
Book Cover Models (Photo Shoot Opportunity – Pays More $$$)
* Seeking Fit/In Shape Curvy Women & Fit/In Shape Men (All Ethnicities) 18 – 35yrs
* Submit: 2 Photos (Head & Full Body) w/Stats and Contact Info to: [email protected]
Hylton Casting
“Couples Court with The Cutlers” (Season 2)
* Apply now to be a PAID Studio Audience Member for this Daytime Court TV Show
* Shoots: Thur October 2018 (All Ethnicities) 18yrs & Older
* More info & how to submit, please visit:
http://hyltoncasting.com/submissions/couplescourtaudience/
Hylton Casting
“REAL COUPLES in ATLANTA” (Docu–Series)
* Seeking: “Real Atlanta Couples” that are dating – but their families disapprove.
* ALSO SEEKING: “Parents” who disapprove of their Children’s Spouse.
* Reasons for disapproval: Religion, Interracial, Age Difference, Political Views,
Sexual Orientation, In-Shape or Out of Shape, etc. ALL STORIES WELCOME
* Experts will work w/you & your family to remove the barriers & find common ground.
* TO SUBMIT YOUR STORY – USE THE LINK & FILL OUT APPLICATION:
http://hyltoncasting.com/couplesdocuseries/
Casting TaylorMade
“Stranger Things” (Netflix)
(Be Sure To Check Out Current Casting on Website)
* Tall Lanky Men & Women (All Ethnicities) 18yrs & Older
* To Submit: visit our website & click on the Netflix 80’s Show button
Casting TaylorMade
“Stranger Things” (Netflix)
(Be Sure To Check Out Current Casting on Website)
* Seeking Classic Cars from “1960 – 1986”
* To Submit: visit our website & click on the Netflix 80’s Show button
Tammy Smith Casting
“Mule” (Film)
(Directed by Clint Eastwood)
* Men & Women who know how to “Polka Dance” 45yrs & Older
* Shoots in Atlanta – Dates TBA
* Put “POLKA DANCE” in subject line