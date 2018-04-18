Casting Call: This is nice, but they need a different kind of dancer
What's Filming Around Atlanta, and Who They're Looking For
Here's a current list of job opportunities as an "Extra" for the week of April 18 - 25:
Follow the link to find out: How to Submit Yourself
Get the latest street closings due to filming by following: The City of Atlanta's Office of Film & Entertainment Twitter account.
Bina Warren Casting
Will Packer Untitled Dating Show (Reality)
* Single Atlanta Professionals seeking that “Special Someone” (All Ethnicities) 30 – 50yrs
* You MUST live within 1 hour of Atlanta to be considered.
* Submit 3 Photos (Headshot, Front Full Body, Sideview) w/Stats & Contact Info to:
Extras Casting Atlanta
“One Boss Level” (Film)
* BIG In-Shape Guys to portray Security & Military types (All Ethnicities) 18yrs & Older
* Put “Security Type or Military type” in subject line.
Extras Casting Atlanta
“VERY Popular TV Show” (TV)
* Seeking SUPER Skinny Men & Women (All Ethnicities) 18yrs & Older
* Put “Skinny Female, or Skinny Male” in subject line.
LA Casting Company
“REAL COUPLES in ATLANTA” (Docu–Series)
* Seeking: “Real Atlanta Couples” that are dating – but their families disapprove.
* ALSO SEEKING: “Parents” who disapprove of their Children’s Spouse/Partner.
* Reasons for disapproval: Religion, Interracial, Age Difference, Political Views,
Sexual Orientation, In-Shape or Out of Shape, etc. ALL STORIES WELCOME
* Experts will work w/you & your family to remove the barriers & find common ground.
* TO SUBMIT YOUR STORY – VISIT WEBSITE & FILL OUT APPLICATION:
Starcrossedlovers.castingcrane.com
Get Scene Studios (Local Acting Studio)
* Register for: The “GSS” April Special Offer – FREE Acting Class
* Send Email: w/Name, Age, Contact Info to: [email protected]
* ALSO – Their website offers Classes of ALL levels, How to meet Industry Insiders,
and Info regarding registration for upcoming Summer Camps & Workshops.
* Put “CASTING CALL” in subject Line
Hylton Casting
“Couples Court with The Cutlers” (Season 2)
* Apply now to be a PAID Studio Audience Member for this Daytime Court TV Show
* Shoots: Thur October 2018 (All Ethnicities) 18yrs & Older
* More info & how to submit, please visit:
http://hyltoncasting.com/submissions/couplescourtaudience/
Hylton Casting
“Casting Commercial for Family Entertainment Center”
* Seeking: Families of Four – for a Commercial for “Fun Spot America Atlanta”
* Mom, Dad, and 2 Children (8 – 11yr) will be Riding the Rides.
* Shoots: Saturday May 5th (All Ethnicities)
* To submit, please visit:
http://hyltoncasting.com/funspotcommercial
Central Casting Georgia
“Dr. Bird’s Advice” (Film)
(G0-GO DANCER)
* Female “Go-Go Dancers” – Must own & wear your outfit in your submission pictures
* All Ethnicities 18yrs & Older
* Shoots: May 2nd
* Put “Go Go Dancer” in Subject line
Central Casting Georgia
“Dr. Bird’s Advice” (Film)
(CLUB GOERS)
* Male & Females to portray Goth, Grunge, Studio 54/Retro "Club Goers”
* All Ethnicities Age Range: 20’s – 30’s
* Shoots: May 2nd
* Put “Club Goer” in Subject line
Central Casting Georgia
“Dr. Bird’s Advice” (Film)
(HIGH SCHOOL STUDENTS)
* Guys/Girls (18yrs & Older) who still look like “High School Students” (All Ethnicities)
* Shoots: May 2nd….In Newnan Ga.
* Put “High School Student” in Subject line
Central Casting Georgia (Casting Multiple Projects)
* To enter their database – Stop by their offices weekdays at 10:00am & 2:00pm
235 Peachtree St. NE – Suite 217 – Atlanta, GA. 30303
* Headshots will be taken at their Office.
* Visit website for info & list of documents to bring: CentralCasting.com
Marion Designs
Book Cover Models (Photo Shoot Opportunity – Pays More $$$)
* Women w/Green, Blue, or Hazel Eyes 18 – 35yrs
* Submit: 2 Photos (Head & Full Body) w/Stats and Contact Info to: [email protected]
Casting TaylorMade
“The Haunting of Hill House” (Netflix)
* Seeking Caucasian Newborn Identical Twin Babies (Boy, Girl, Combo)
* To Submit: visit our website & click on the Netflix 80’s Show button
CastingTaylorMade.com/kids/2018-hohh
Casting TaylorMade
“Stranger Things” (Netflix)
* Seeking Classic Cars from “1960 – 1986”
* To Submit: visit our website & click on the Netflix 80’s Show button
Casting TaylorMade
“Stranger Things” (Netflix)
(80’s HAIRSTYLES)
* Black Males w/1980’s Hairstyles – Jheri Curls, etc. NO fades. 18yrs & Older
* Black Females w/1980’s Short hairstyle, curly hair!
* To Submit: visit our website & click on the Netflix 80’s Show button
Destination Casting
“New Untitled Project” #1 (Film)
(OLDER BUFF MALE)
* Muscular & Fit “Older Guy” (All Ethnicities) 50yrs & Older
* SUBMIT: Name / Age / Height / Weight / Phone number / 3 CURRENT photos
* Submissions without all required info will not be considered. See you on set!
* Put “BUFF GUY” in subject line
Destination Casting
“New Untitled Project” #1 (Film)
* Guys & Girls to portray “College Students” // Must look between 18 – 24yrs
* SUBMIT: Name / Age / Height / Weight / Phone number / 3 CURRENT photos
* Submissions without all required info will not be considered. See you on set!
* Put “COLLEGE” in subject line
Destination Casting
“New Untitled Project” #1 (Film)
(IN THE CLUB)
* Male & Female’s of All Shapes, Sizes, Ethnicities to portray “Club Goers” 18 – 35yrs
* SUBMIT: Name / Age / Height / Weight / Phone number / 3 CURRENT photos
* Submissions without all required info will not be considered. See you on set!
* Put “CLUB” in subject line
Destination Casting
“New Untitled Project” #1 (Film)
(IN THE OFFICE)
* Men & Women w/Nice Business Attire to portray “Office Staff”
* All Ethnicities 18yrs & Older
* SUBMIT: Name / Age / Height / Weight / Phone number / 3 CURRENT photos
* Submissions without all required info will not be considered. See you on set!
* Put “OFFICE” in subject line
Destination Casting
“New Untitled Project” #2 (Film)
* Boys & Girls to portray “Middle School Kids” (All Ethnicities) 10 – 14yrs
* Please note if the child can SKATE or SWIM
* ALL Minors must be registered with the GA Dept of Labor, or have a current minors work permit.
* SUBMIT: Name / Age / Height / Weight / Phone number / 3 CURRENT photos
* Submissions without all required info will not be considered. See you on set!
* Put “Middle School Kids” in subject line
Destination Casting
“New Untitled Project” #2 (Film)
* Men & Women to portray “Clowns” – MUST own Costume & Accessories
* All Ethnicities 18yrs & Older
* SUBMIT: Name / Age / Height / Weight / Phone number / 3 CURRENT photos
* Submissions without all required info will not be considered. See you on set!
* Put “CLOWN” in subject line
Destination Casting
“New Untitled Project” #2 (Film)
(PARENTS w/KIDS @ WATERPARK)
* Men & Women individually or entire Families to portray “Parents w/Kids a Water Park”
* Kids – 7yrs & Older + Must be able to Swim (All Ethnicities)
* SUBMIT: Name / Age / Height / Weight / Phone number / 3 CURRENT photos
* Submissions without all required info will not be considered. See you on set!
* Put “SWIM” in subject line
Destination Casting
“New Untitled Project” #2 (Film)
* Seeking: Men, Women, & Kids of All Ages & Ethnicities who can “Roller Skate”
* SUBMIT: Name / Age / Height / Weight / Phone number / 3 CURRENT photos
* Submissions without all required info will not be considered. See you on set!
* Put “SKATE” in subject line