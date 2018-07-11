Casting Call: Seeking musicians & models w/their own style - like this guy

Here's a current list of job opportunities as an "Extra" for the week of July 11-18

“IMPORTANT INFO” – New Child Labor Laws

Parents need to get a Certificate Number from the “Georgia Department of Labor” for your child (or any minor) to work in Georgia. Minors can’t work on any film/tv set without a Certificate Number from the Georgia DOL

Central Casting Georgia

“Queen America” (TV Show on Facebook) [email protected]

* Seeking: Female Beauty Pageant types w/a Talent – Sing, Dance, Magic, Juggle, Etc.

* ALSO SEEKING – Female Model Types (All Ethnicities) 18yrs & Older

* Put “PAGEANT, or MODEL” in subject line.

Central Casting Georgia

“The Resident” (TV) [email protected]

* Seeking: Men & Women w/Upscale Business Attire, or Formal Wear.

* All Ethnicities 21 – 55yrs

* Put “BUSINESS ATTIRE, or FORMAL WEAR” in subject line.

Central Casting Georgia

“The Resident” (TV) [email protected]

* Seeking: Attractive Female Model types (All Ethnicities) 18yrs & Older

* Put “MODEL” in subject line.

Central Casting Georgia

“STAR” (TV) [email protected]

* Seeking: Young, Stylish Male & Female Musician and Model types

* All Ethnicities 21 – 55yrs

* Put “Musician or Model” in subject line.

Central Casting Georgia

“Heaven” (TV) [email protected]

* Seeking: Caucasian Newborn Babies Up to 2 months old

* All Minors must have a Certificate Number from the “Georgia Department of Labor”

* Put “Newborn Baby” in subject line.

Central Casting Georgia

“Raising Dion” (Netflix) [email protected]

(Starring: Michael B. Jordan, Jason Ritter)

* Seeking: Male & Female Experienced “Skateboarders” (All Ethnicities) 6 – 17yrs

* Please Include Pictures & Videos of you skateboarding

* All Minors must have a Certificate Number from the “Georgia Department of Labor”

* Put “Skateboarder” in subject line.

Central Casting Georgia

“Raising Dion” (Netflix)

(Starring: Michael B. Jordan, Jason Ritter)

* Seeking: Men, Women, and Kids of All Ethnicities 8 – 80yrs

* To Submit for this project – stop by their offices weekdays at 10:00am & 2:00pm

235 Peachtree St. NE – Suite 217 – Atlanta, GA. 30303

* Headshots will be taken at their Office.

* Visit website for info & list of documents to bring: CentralCasting.com

Get Scene Studios & Gray Studios

“Kids (Film) Summer Camp”

* Here’s a chance for your child to spend a week w/Gray Studios making a MOVIE!

* Every child receives IMDB credit, Footage for their Reel, and a Red Carpet screening

* For more info & to sign up…email: [email protected]

Get Scene Studios (Local Acting Studio)

* Register for: The “GSS” July Special Offer – FREE Acting Class

* Send Email: w/Name, Age, Contact Info to: [email protected]

* ALSO – Their website offers Classes of ALL levels, How to meet Industry Insiders,

and Info regarding registration for upcoming Summer Camps & Workshops.

* Be sure to put “CASTING CALL” in subject Line

Catrett & Associates Casting

“Poms” (Film) [email protected]

(Starring: Diane Keaton)

* Men/Women to portray “New Yorkers” at an estate sale (All Ethnicities) 25yrs & Older

* Shoots: Monday August 6th

* Put “BIG APPLE” in subject line

Catrett & Associates Casting

“Poms” (Film) [email protected]

(Starring: Diane Keaton)

* Men/Women to portray Medical Staff & Patients // Experienced Doctors, Nurses a Plus!

* Shoots: Tuesday July 17th // All Ethnicities // 25 – 60yrs

* Put “OPERATION” in subject line

Catrett & Associates Casting

“Poms” (Film) Donate Your Time – Help Those in Need!

* This Amazing Event is OPEN to ALL Individuals, Families, Ages, & Ethnicities

* For Every Person that Shows Up and Volunteers - the Production will be giving the

Non-Profit organization of your choice a $10 Donation

* When – This Friday, July 13th (Noon – Call Time)

* Where - Hampton High School (Hampton, GA 30228)

* Put “Your Selected Charity” in subject line

* Here’s the link to more info and the list of Non-Profits:

http://gmail.bmeurl.co/7F5F3EA

* Here’s the link to Submit Yourself, Family, or Group

[email protected]

Destination Casting

“Untitled TV Project” (Pilot)

* Submit all info to: [email protected]

(TRENDY STYLIST)

* Seeking: Experienced Male & Female “Hair Stylist” (ALL Ethnicities) 18 – 40yrs

* SUBMIT: Name / Age / Height / Weight / Phone number / 3 CURRENT photos

* Submissions without all required info will not be considered. See you on set!

* Put “STYLIST” in subject line

Destination Casting

“Untitled TV Project” (Pilot)

* Submit all info to: [email protected]

(PATRONS)

* Seeking: Men & Women to portray “Salon Patrons” (ALL Ethnicities) 18 – 40yrs

* SUBMIT: Name / Age / Height / Weight / Phone number / 3 CURRENT photos

* Submissions without all required info will not be considered. See you on set!

* Put “PATRONS” in subject line

Destination Casting

“Untitled TV Project” (Pilot)

* Submit all info to: [email protected]

(IN THE CLUB)

* Male & Female Hot, Trendy looking “Club Goers” (ALL Ethnicities) 21 – 34yrs

* SUBMIT: Name / Age / Height / Weight / Phone number / 3 CURRENT photos

* Submissions without all required info will not be considered. See you on set!

* Put “CLUB” in subject line

Extras Casting Atlanta

“The Walking Dead” (TV) [email protected]

* Seeking Skinny Men & Women (All Ethnicities) 18yrs & Older

* Put “Skinny Female, or Skinny Male” in subject line.

Marion Designs

Book Cover Models (Photo Shoot Opportunity – Pays More $$$)

* Seeking: In Shape Black Males w/Beards 18 – 35yrs

* Submit: 2 Photos (Head & Full Body) w/Stats and Contact Info to: [email protected]

Bina Warren Casting

Wife Swap (TV)

(Curious if the grass is greener on the other side?)

* Seeking ALL types of Modern (and Traditional) Families in the Atlanta Area.

* If booked, the pay is $5000.00

* Submit 2 Photos of your Family, Include Everyone’s Full name & Contact Info to:

[email protected]

Hylton Casting

“Lauren Lake’s Paternity Court” (TV)

* Apply now to be a PAID Studio Audience Member for this Daytime Court TV Show

* Taping in Atlanta: Thru September 2018 (All Ethnicities) 18yrs & Older

* More info & how to submit, please visit: www.HyltonCasting.com/Audience

Hylton Casting

“Divorce Court” (TV)

* Apply now to be a PAID Studio Audience Member for this Daytime Court TV Show

* Taping in Atlanta: August – November 2018 (All Ethnicities) 18yrs & Older

* More info & how to submit, please visit:

www.HyltonCasting.com/DivorceCourtAudience

Hylton Casting

“Untitled TV Movie”

* We are currently casting the following extra roles:

* Male & Female Hip, Stylish, Instagram Model types - ALL Ethnicities Ages 20s – 30s

* “Hipsters” of All Ethnicities 18yrs & Older

* Executive types of All Ethnicities 21yrs & Older

* Kids of All Shapes, Sizes, and Ethnicities Ages 8 –15yrs

* Men & Women w/Bartending and Server Experience - All Ethnicities 21yrs & Older

* Experienced Hair Dressers and Stylists All Ethnicities 18yrs & Older

* Security Guard types - All Ethnicities 18yrs & Older

* Experienced DJ w/Equipment – All Ethnicities 18yrs & Older

* Everyday looking People of All Shapes, Sizes, and Ethnicities 18yrs & Older

* Shoots: July – August 2018

* To submit, please visit: http://hyltoncasting.com/submissions/extras/

Tammy Smith Casting

“Elixir” (Film) [email protected]

(Dwayne Johnson & Emily Blunt)

* Seeking: South American Women & Men of all Shapes/Sizes 18yrs & Older

* Put “South American” in subject line

Casting TaylorMade

“After” (Film)

* Seeking: ALL Types of College Students…Jocks, Techies, Performers, Activist, Etc.

* All Ethnicities 18 – 30yrs

CastingTaylorMade.com

Casting TaylorMade

“Stranger Things” (Netflix)

* Seeking Classic Cars from “1960 – 1986”

CastingTaylorMade.com

Rose Locke Casting

“SUPERINTELLIGENCE” (Film) [email protected]

(Starring: Melissa McCarthy, James Corden)

* Seeking Male & Female “Tech Types” (All Ethnicities) 20 – 45yrs

* If you fit the description please submit an email w/Age, Ht, Wt, Contact Info.

* ALSO include w/your 3 pics (One Selfie Holding a Dated Piece of Paper)

* Shoots: August 11th

* Put “TECHIE” in subject line



Rose Locke Casting

“SUPERINTELLIGENCE” (Film) [email protected]

(Starring: Melissa McCarthy, James Corden)

* Seeking: Russian Men & Women 18yrs & Older

* If you fit the description please submit an email w/Age, Ht, Wt, Contact Info.

* ALSO include w/your 3 pics (One Selfie Holding a Dated Piece of Paper)

* Shoots: August 9th

* Put “RUSSIAN” in subject line





Rose Locke Casting

“SUPERINTELLIGENCE” (Film) [email protected]

(Starring: Melissa McCarthy, James Corden)

* Seeking: Men & Women to portray Military Techie types (All Ethnicities)

* Will require a Fitting ($19) & Men must get a Military Haircut ($10)

* If you fit the description please submit an email w/Age, Ht, Wt, All Contact Info.

* ALSO include w/your 3 pictures (One Selfie Holding a Dated Piece of Paper)

* Shoots: August 30th & 31st in Covington…Must be available both days

* Put “MILITARY TECH” in subject line



