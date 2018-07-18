Casting Call: Seeking people over 18yr who still look like a HS student
“IMPORTANT INFO” – New Child Labor Laws
Parents need to get a Certificate Number from the “Georgia Department of Labor” for your child (or any minor) to work in Georgia. Minors can’t work on any film/tv set without a Certificate Number from the Georgia DOL
dol.state.ga.us/public/es/mie/minor/login
Catrett & Associates Casting
“Poms” (Film) VOLUNTEERS - Donate Your Time & Help Those in Need!
* This Amazing Event is OPEN to ALL AGES, Individuals, Families, & Ethnicities
* For Every Person that Shows Up and Volunteers - the Production will be giving the
Non-Profit organization of your choice a $10 Donation
* When – This Friday, July 20th (3:00pm – Call Time)
* Where – Infinite Energy Arena (Duluth, GA.)
* Click the link below to more info and the list of Non-Profits:
http://gmail.bmeurl.co/7FA42D1
* Click the link below to Submit Yourself, Family, or Group
* Put “Your Selected Charity” in subject line
Rose Locke Casting
“SUPERINTELLIGENCE” (Film) [email protected]
(Starring: Melissa McCarthy, James Corden)
* Seeking: Russian Men & Women 18yrs & Older
* If you fit the description please submit an email w/Age, Ht, Wt, Contact Info.
* ALSO include w/your 3 pics (One Selfie Holding a Dated Piece of Paper)
* Shoots: August 9th
* Put “RUSSIAN” in subject line
Rose Locke Casting
“SUPERINTELLIGENCE” (Film) [email protected]
(Starring: Melissa McCarthy, James Corden)
* Seeking: Men & Women to portray Military Techie types (All Ethnicities)
* Will require a Fitting ($19) & Men must get a Military Haircut ($10)
* If you fit the description please submit an email w/Age, Ht, Wt, All Contact Info.
* ALSO include w/your 3 pictures (One Selfie Holding a Dated Piece of Paper)
* Shoots: August 30th & 31st in Covington…Must be available both days
* Put “MILITARY TECH” in subject line
Get Scene Studios & Gray Studios
“Kids (Film) Summer Camp”
* Here’s a chance for your child to spend a week w/Gray Studios making a MOVIE!
* Every child receives IMDB credit, Footage for their Reel, and a Red Carpet screening
* For more info & to sign up…email: [email protected]
Get Scene Studios (Local Acting Studio)
* Register for: The “GSS” July Special Offer – FREE Acting Class
* Send Email: w/Name, Age, Contact Info to:[email protected]
* ALSO – Their website offers Classes of ALL levels, How to meet Industry Insiders,
and Info regarding registration for upcoming Summer Camps & Workshops.
* Be sure to put “CASTING CALL” in subject Line
Destination Casting
“Untitled TV Project” (Pilot)
* Submit all info to: [email protected]
(TRENDY STYLIST)
* Seeking: Experienced Male & Female “Hair Stylist” (ALL Ethnicities) 18 – 40yrs
* SUBMIT: Name / Age / Height / Weight / Phone number / 3 CURRENT photos
* Submissions without all required info will not be considered. See you on set!
* Put “STYLIST” in subject line
Destination Casting
“Untitled TV Project” (Pilot)
* Submit all info to: [email protected]
(PATRONS)
* Seeking: Men & Women to portray “Salon Patrons” (ALL Ethnicities) 18 – 40yrs
* SUBMIT: Name / Age / Height / Weight / Phone number / 3 CURRENT photos
* Submissions without all required info will not be considered. See you on set!
* Put “PATRONS” in subject line
Destination Casting
“Untitled TV Project” (Pilot)
* Submit all info to: [email protected]
(IN THE CLUB)
* Male & Female Hot, Trendy looking “Club Goers” (ALL Ethnicities) 21 – 34yrs
* SUBMIT: Name / Age / Height / Weight / Phone number / 3 CURRENT photos
* Submissions without all required info will not be considered. See you on set!
* Put “CLUB” in subject line
Destination Casting
“Untitled Christmas Film” [email protected]
(NEIGHBORHOOD KIDS)
* Boys & Girls of ALL Ethnicities (7 – 13yrs)
* All Minors must have a Certificate Number from the “Georgia Department of Labor”
* SUBMIT: Name / Age / Height / Weight / Phone number / 3 CURRENT photos
* Submissions without all required info will not be considered. See you on set!
* Must have open availability between July 24th – August 10th
* Put “KIDS” in subject line
Destination Casting
“Untitled Christmas Film” [email protected]
(BROOKLYN NEIGHBORS)
* Men & Women w/a Trendy, Hip Look & Wardrobe (ALL Ethnicities) (18 – 40yrs)
* SUBMIT: Name / Age / Height / Weight / Phone number / 3 CURRENT photos
* Submissions without all required info will not be considered. See you on set!
* Must have open availability between July 24th – August 10th
* Put “NEIGHBORS” in subject line
Destination Casting
“Untitled Christmas Film” [email protected]
(BUSINESS WARDROBE)
* Men & Women w/a Trendy Business Wardrobe (ALL Ethnicities) (21 – 50yrs)
* SUBMIT: Name / Age / Height / Weight / Phone number / 3 CURRENT photos
* Submissions without all required info will not be considered. See you on set!
* Must have open availability between July 24th – August 10th
* Put “BUSINESS” in subject line
Destination Casting
“Untitled Christmas Film” [email protected]
(OLDER WOMEN)
* Women of ALL Ethnicities to portray a Customer (60yrs & Older)
* SUBMIT: Name / Age / Height / Weight / Phone number / 3 CURRENT photos
* Submissions without all required info will not be considered. See you on set!
* Must have open availability between July 24th – August 10th
* Put “Older Female Customer” in subject line
Marion Designs
Book Cover Models (Photo Shoot Opportunity – Pays More $$$)
* Seeking: In Shape Black Males w/Beards 18 – 35yrs
* Submit: 2 Photos (Head & Full Body) w/Stats and Contact Info to: [email protected]
Bina Warren Casting
Wife Swap (TV)
(Curious if the grass is greener on the other side?)
* Seeking ALL types of Modern (and Traditional) Families in the Atlanta Area.
* If booked, the pay is $5000.00
* Submit 2 Photos of your Family, Include Everyone’s Full name & Contact Info to:
Bina Warren Casting
Relation-Shipped (Facebook)
(Nationwide Search for Single Men)
* Seeking: Single Professional Men (ALL Ethnicities) looking for Love 25 – 35yrs
* Submit 3 Photos, Contact Info, a short description of why you’re a great catch.
* Send all that info to: [email protected]
Casting TaylorMade
“After” (Film)
* Seeking: ALL Types of College Students…Jocks, Techies, Performers, Activist, Etc.
* All Ethnicities 18 – 30yrs
Casting TaylorMade
“Stranger Things” (Netflix)
* Seeking Classic Cars from “1960 – 1986”
Hylton Casting
“Lauren Lake’s Paternity Court” (TV)
* Apply now to be a PAID Studio Audience Member for this Daytime Court TV Show
* Taping in Atlanta: Thru September 2018 (All Ethnicities) 18yrs & Older
* More info & how to submit, please visit: www.HyltonCasting.com/Audience
Hylton Casting
“Divorce Court” (TV)
* Apply now to be a PAID Studio Audience Member for this Daytime Court TV Show
* Taping in Atlanta: August – November 2018 (All Ethnicities) 18yrs & Older
* More info & how to submit, please visit:
www.HyltonCasting.com/DivorceCourtAudience
Hylton Casting
“Untitled TV Movie”
* We are currently casting the following extra roles:
* Male & Female Hip, Stylish, Instagram Model types - ALL Ethnicities Ages 20s – 30s
* “Hipsters” of All Ethnicities 18yrs & Older
* Executive types of All Ethnicities 21yrs & Older
* Kids of All Shapes, Sizes, and Ethnicities Ages 8 –15yrs
* Men & Women w/Bartending and Server Experience - All Ethnicities 21yrs & Older
* Experienced Hair Dressers and Stylists All Ethnicities 18yrs & Older
* Security Guard types - All Ethnicities 18yrs & Older
* Experienced DJ w/Equipment – All Ethnicities 18yrs & Older
* Everyday looking People of All Shapes, Sizes, and Ethnicities 18yrs & Older
* Shoots: July – August 2018
* To submit, please visit: http://hyltoncasting.com/submissions/extras/
Central Casting Georgia
“Queen America” (Facebook) [email protected]
* Seeking: Men & Women w/Eveningwear – Women w/a Gown, Men w/a Tuxedo
* All Ethnicities 18yrs & Older
* Put “Eveningwear Woman, or Eveningwear Man” in subject line.
Central Casting Georgia
“The Resident” (TV) [email protected]
* Seeking: Male & Females (18yrs & Older) who still look like High School students.
* Experienced at Skateboard, Rollerblade, Hoverboard, BMX Rider (All Ethnicities)
* Put “Skateboard, Rollerblade, Hoverboard, or BMX Rider” in subject line.
Central Casting Georgia
“MacGyver” (TV) [email protected]
* Men & Women w/an Upscale Wardrobe (Gown & Tuxedo) for a Big Mansion Party
* All Ethnicities 21yrs & Older
* Put “Upscale Wardrobe” in subject line.
Central Casting Georgia
“Raising Dion” (Netflix) [email protected]
(Starring: Michael B. Jordan, Jason Ritter)
* Seeking: Male & Female Experienced “Skateboarders” (All Ethnicities) 6 – 17yrs
* Please Include Pictures & Videos of you skateboarding
* All Minors must have a Certificate Number from the “Georgia Department of Labor”
* Put “Skateboarder” in subject line.
Central Casting Georgia
“Raising Dion” (Netflix)
(Starring: Michael B. Jordan, Jason Ritter)
* Seeking: Men, Women, and Kids of All Ethnicities 8 – 80yrs
* To Submit for this project – stop by their offices weekdays at 10:00am & 2:00pm
235 Peachtree St. NE – Suite 217 – Atlanta, GA. 30303
* Headshots will be taken at their Office.
* Visit website for info & list of documents to bring: CentralCasting.com