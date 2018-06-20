Casting Call: There's a Film helping you Joggers prep for The Peachtree Road Race
What's Filming Around Atlanta, and Who They're Looking For
Here's a current list of job opportunities as an "Extra" for the week of June 20 - 27th
“IMPORTANT INFO” – New Child Labor Laws
Parents need to get a Certificate Number from the “Georgia Department of Labor” for your child (or any minor) to work in Georgia. Minors can’t work on any film/tv set without a Certificate Number from the Georgia DOL
dol.state.ga.us/public/es/mie/minor/login
CAB Casting
“Little” (Film)
* Seeking: Girls & Boys // Ht. 4’8 – 5’3 // 12 – 14yrs // ALL Ethnicities
* SUBMIT: Name (minor & parent), Age, Height, Weight, Cell#, 2 pics (1head, 1full)
* ALL minors must have a Certificate Number from the “Georgia Department of Labor”
* Shoots: July 12th
* Put “Little Students” in subject line
Bina Warren Casting
Wife Swap (TV)
* Seeking ALL types of Modern (and Traditional) Families in the Atlanta Area.
* Curious if the grass is greener on the other side?
* Submit 2 Photos of your Family, Include Everyone’s Full name & Contact Info to:
Destination Casting
“TV Movie Of The Week”
(JOGGERS)
* Fit Men & Women Runners w/Athletic Attire (ALL Ethnicities) (20 – 40yrs)
* SUBMIT: Name / Age / Height / Weight / Phone number / 3 CURRENT photos
* Submissions without all required info will not be considered. See you on set!
* Must have open availability between June 20th – 25th
* Put “JOGGER” in subject line
Destination Casting
“TV Movie Of The Week”
(MOM JOGGING w/STROLLER)
* Seeking: Woman of ALL Ethnicities // Must bring stroller, NOT baby (20 – 40yrs)
* SUBMIT: Name / Age / Height / Weight / Phone number / 3 CURRENT photos
* Submissions without all required info will not be considered. See you on set!
* Must have open availability between June 20th – 25th
* Put “STROLLER MOM” in subject line
Destination Casting
“TV Movie Of The Week”
(AQUARIUM KIDS)
* Seeking: KIDS of ALL Ethnicities (7 – 12yrs)
* MUST have a Georgia Work Permit / Certificate Number
* SUBMIT: Name / Age / Height / Weight / Phone number / 3 CURRENT photos
* Submissions without all required info will not be considered. See you on set!
* Must have open availability between June 20th – 25th
* Put “AQUARIUM KIDS” in subject line
Destination Casting
“TV Movie Of The Week”
(AQUARIUM ADULTS)
* Seeking: Men & Women of ALL Ethnicities (18 – 80yrs)
* SUBMIT: Name / Age / Height / Weight / Phone number / 3 CURRENT photos
* Submissions without all required info will not be considered. See you on set!
* Must have open availability between June 20th – 25th
* Put “AQUARIUM ADULTS” in subject line
Destination Casting
“TV Movie Of The Week”
* Seeking: Men & Women of ALL Ethnicities w/Business Attire (20 – 45yrs)
* SUBMIT: Name / Age / Height / Weight / Phone number / 3 CURRENT photos
* Submissions without all required info will not be considered. See you on set!
* Must have open availability between June 20th – 25th
* Put “BUSINESS” in subject line
Destination Casting
“TV Movie Of The Week”
(BIKERS)
* In-Shape Men/Women w/Pedal Bikes & Scooters (All Ethnicities) 18 – 80yrs
* Must be able to bike for long periods = Plus a bike bump$$
* SUBMIT: Name / Age / Height / Weight / Phone number / 3 CURRENT photos
* Submissions without all required info will not be considered. See you on set!
* Must have open availability between June 20th – 25th
* Put “BIKER” in subject line
Destination Casting
“TV Movie Of The Week”
(YOUNG PROFESSIONALS)
* Young Men & Women w/Trendy Business Wardrobe (All Ethnicities) 18 – 30yrs
* SUBMIT: Name / Age / Height / Weight / Phone number / 3 CURRENT photos
* Submissions without all required info will not be considered. See you on set!
* Must have open availability between June 20th – 25th
* Put “Soho” in subject line
Get Scene Studios & Gray Studios
“Kids (Film) Summer Camp”
* Here’s a chance for your child to spend a week w/Gray Studios making a MOVIE!
* Every child receives IMDB credit, Footage for their Reel, and a Red Carpet screening
* For more info & to sign up…email: [email protected]
Get Scene Studios (Local Acting Studio)
* Register for: The “GSS” JUNE Special Offer – FREE Acting Class
* Send Email: w/Name, Age, Contact Info to: [email protected]
* ALSO – Their website offers Classes of ALL levels, How to meet Industry Insiders,
and Info regarding registration for upcoming Summer Camps & Workshops.
* Be sure to put “CASTING CALL” in subject Line
Extras Casting Atlanta
“The Walking Dead” (TV)
* Seeking Skinny Men & Women (All Ethnicities) 18yrs & Older
* Put “Skinny Female, or Skinny Male” in subject line.
Extras Casting Atlanta
“Stan Against Evil” (TV)
* Men & Women of ALL Shapes, Sizes, and Ethnicities 18yrs & Older
* Put “3 word description: Short White Male or Tall Black Female” in subject line.
Hylton Casting
“Couples Court with The Cutlers” (Season 2)
* Apply now to be a PAID Studio Audience Member for this Daytime Court TV Show
* Shoots: Thur October 2018 (All Ethnicities) 18yrs & Older
* More info & how to submit, please visit:
http://hyltoncasting.com/submissions/couplescourtaudience/
Hylton Casting
“Lauren Lake’s Paternity Court” (Season 6)
* Apply now to be a PAID Studio Audience Member for this Daytime Court TV Show
* Shoots: Thru September 2018 (All Ethnicities) 18yrs & Older
* More info & how to submit, please visit: www.HyltonCasting.com/Audience
Catrett & Associates Casting
“Poms” (Film)
(Starring: Diane Keaton)
* Non-profit organizations who receive donations in exchange for helping fill an auditorium
* Put “Name of your Non-profit Here” in subject line
Tammy Smith Casting
“Elixir” (Film)
(Dwayne Johnson & Emily Blunt)
* Caucasian Women & Men “Turn of the Century” scene 25 – 65yrs
* Men MUST be willing to have their beard & mustache shaped to fit the period.
* Put “20th Century Women, or Man” in subject line
Central Casting Georgia
“Heaven” (TV)
* Seeking: Men & Women w/Upscale Eveningwear – Tux’s, Cocktail Dresses, Gowns, etc.
* All Ethnicities 18yrs & Older
* Put “Eveningwear” in subject line.
Central Casting Georgia (Casting Multiple Projects)
* To enter their database – Stop by their offices weekdays at 10:00am & 2:00pm
235 Peachtree St. NE – Suite 217 – Atlanta, GA. 30303
* Headshots will be taken at their Office.
* Visit website for info & list of documents to bring: CentralCasting.com
Casting TaylorMade
“Stranger Things” (Netflix)
* Seeking Classic Cars from “1960 – 1986”
* To Submit: visit our website & click on the Netflix 80’s Show button
Rose Locke Casting
“Brooklyn” (HBO)
(A BIG DUDE)
* Seeking: VERY Tall and Muscular Man (All Ethnicities) 18yrs & Older
* Shoots: June 25th (in Union City)
* Put “JUSTICE” in subject line
Rose Locke Casting
“STUBER” (Film)
(NURSE)
* Seeking: Experienced Nurse – Male or Female of All Ethnicities 18yrs & Older
* Shoots: June 25th (in Kennesaw)
* Put “STUBER NURSE” in subject line
Rose Locke Casting
“STUBER” (Film)
(COPS)
* Seeking: Men & Women w/Police or Military Experience
* All Ethnicities 18yrs & Older
* Shoots: June 25th (in Kennesaw)
* Put “STUBER COP” in subject line