Casting Call: There's a Film helping you Joggers prep for The Peachtree Road Race

What's Filming Around Atlanta, and Who They're Looking For

June 20, 2018
Casting Call with Greg Clarkson
Categories: 
Casting Call

Here's a current list of job opportunities as an "Extra" for the week of June 20 - 27th 

Greg’s email: [email protected]

Follow the link to find out: How to Submit Yourself

Get the latest street closings due to filming by following: The City of Atlanta's Office of Film & Entertainment Twitter account. 

 

“IMPORTANT INFO” – New Child Labor Laws    

Parents need to get a Certificate Number from the “Georgia Department of Labor” for your child (or any minor) to work in Georgia. Minors can’t work on any film/tv set without a Certificate Number from the Georgia DOL

dol.state.ga.us/public/es/mie/minor/login

 

 

CAB Casting   

“Little” (Film)  

[email protected]

* Seeking: Girls & Boys // Ht. 4’8 – 5’3 // 12 – 14yrs // ALL Ethnicities

* SUBMIT: Name (minor & parent), Age, Height, Weight, Cell#, 2 pics (1head, 1full) 

* ALL minors must have a Certificate Number from the “Georgia Department of Labor”

* Shoots: July 12th  

* Put “Little Students” in subject line

 

 

Bina Warren Casting    

 Wife Swap  (TV)     

* Seeking ALL types of Modern (and Traditional) Families in the Atlanta Area. 

* Curious if the grass is greener on the other side?

* Submit 2 Photos of your Family, Include Everyone’s Full name & Contact Info to:

[email protected]

 

 

Destination Casting   

“TV Movie Of The Week”   

[email protected]

  (JOGGERS)

* Fit Men & Women Runners w/Athletic Attire  (ALL Ethnicities)   (20 – 40yrs)  

* SUBMIT: Name / Age / Height / Weight / Phone number / 3 CURRENT photos 

* Submissions without all required info will not be considered. See you on set!

* Must have open availability between  June 20th –  25th  

* Put “JOGGER” in subject line

 

 

Destination Casting   

“TV Movie Of The Week”  

[email protected] 

  (MOM JOGGING w/STROLLER)

* Seeking: Woman of ALL Ethnicities // Must bring stroller, NOT baby  (20 – 40yrs)  

* SUBMIT: Name / Age / Height / Weight / Phone number / 3 CURRENT photos 

* Submissions without all required info will not be considered. See you on set!

* Must have open availability between  June 20th –  25th  

* Put “STROLLER MOM” in subject line

 

 

Destination Casting   

“TV Movie Of The Week”   

[email protected]

  (AQUARIUM KIDS)

* Seeking: KIDS of ALL Ethnicities  (7 – 12yrs)  

* MUST have a Georgia Work Permit / Certificate Number

* SUBMIT: Name / Age / Height / Weight / Phone number / 3 CURRENT photos 

* Submissions without all required info will not be considered. See you on set!

* Must have open availability between  June 20th –  25th  

* Put “AQUARIUM KIDS” in subject line

 

 

Destination Casting   

“TV Movie Of The Week”  

[email protected]

  (AQUARIUM ADULTS)

* Seeking: Men & Women of ALL Ethnicities  (18 – 80yrs)  

* SUBMIT: Name / Age / Height / Weight / Phone number / 3 CURRENT photos 

* Submissions without all required info will not be considered. See you on set!

* Must have open availability between  June 20th –  25th  

* Put “AQUARIUM ADULTS” in subject line

 

 

Destination Casting   

“TV Movie Of The Week”  

[email protected]

* Seeking: Men & Women of ALL Ethnicities w/Business Attire  (20 – 45yrs)  

* SUBMIT: Name / Age / Height / Weight / Phone number / 3 CURRENT photos 

* Submissions without all required info will not be considered. See you on set!

* Must have open availability between  June 20th –  25th  

* Put “BUSINESS” in subject line

 

 

Destination Casting   

“TV Movie Of The Week”  

[email protected]  

  (BIKERS)

* In-Shape Men/Women w/Pedal Bikes & Scooters  (All Ethnicities)  18 – 80yrs

* Must be able to bike for long periods = Plus a bike bump$$

* SUBMIT: Name / Age / Height / Weight / Phone number / 3 CURRENT photos 

* Submissions without all required info will not be considered. See you on set!

* Must have open availability between  June 20th –  25th  

* Put “BIKER” in subject line

 

 

Destination Casting   

“TV Movie Of The Week” 

[email protected]

  (YOUNG PROFESSIONALS)

* Young Men & Women w/Trendy Business Wardrobe  (All Ethnicities)  18 – 30yrs

* SUBMIT: Name / Age / Height / Weight / Phone number / 3 CURRENT photos 

* Submissions without all required info will not be considered. See you on set!

* Must have open availability between  June 20th –  25th  

* Put “Soho” in subject line

 

 

Get Scene Studios & Gray Studios 

 “Kids (Film) Summer Camp”

* Here’s a chance for your child to spend a week w/Gray Studios making a MOVIE!

* Every child receives IMDB credit, Footage for their Reel, and a Red Carpet screening

* For more info & to sign up…email: [email protected]

 

 

Get Scene Studios (Local Acting Studio)  

* Register for: The “GSS” JUNE Special Offer – FREE Acting Class

* Send Email: w/Name, Age, Contact Info to: [email protected]

* ALSO – Their website offers Classes of ALL levels, How to meet Industry Insiders,

and Info regarding registration for upcoming Summer Camps & Workshops.  

* Be sure to put “CASTING CALL” in subject Line

 

 

Extras Casting Atlanta

“The Walking Dead” (TV) 

[email protected]

* Seeking Skinny Men & Women   (All Ethnicities)  18yrs & Older           

* Put “Skinny Female, or Skinny Male” in subject line.

 

 

Extras Casting Atlanta

“Stan Against Evil” (TV) 

[email protected]

* Men & Women of ALL Shapes, Sizes, and Ethnicities  18yrs & Older           

* Put “3 word description: Short White Male or Tall Black Female” in subject line.

 

 

Hylton Casting

“Couples Court with The Cutlers”  (Season 2)  

* Apply now to be a PAID Studio Audience Member for this Daytime Court TV Show

* Shoots: Thur October 2018   (All Ethnicities)  18yrs & Older          

* More info & how to submit, please visit:

http://hyltoncasting.com/submissions/couplescourtaudience/

 

 

Hylton Casting

“Lauren Lake’s Paternity Court” (Season 6)  

* Apply now to be a PAID Studio Audience Member for this Daytime Court TV Show

* Shoots: Thru September 2018  (All Ethnicities)  18yrs & Older          

* More info & how to submit, please visit: www.HyltonCasting.com/Audience

 

 

Catrett & Associates Casting   

“Poms” (Film)  

[email protected]

   (Starring: Diane Keaton)

* Non-profit organizations who receive donations in exchange for helping fill an auditorium 

* Put “Name of your Non-profit Here” in subject line

 

 

Tammy Smith Casting

“Elixir” (Film)  

[email protected]

  (Dwayne Johnson & Emily Blunt)

* Caucasian Women & Men “Turn of the Century” scene   25 – 65yrs           

* Men MUST be willing to have their beard & mustache shaped to fit the period. 

* Put “20th Century Women, or Man” in subject line

 

 

Central Casting Georgia   

“Heaven” (TV) 

[email protected]

* Seeking: Men & Women w/Upscale Eveningwear – Tux’s, Cocktail Dresses, Gowns, etc.   

* All Ethnicities  18yrs & Older           

* Put “Eveningwear” in subject line.

 

 

Central Casting Georgia  (Casting Multiple Projects)

 * To enter their database – Stop by their offices weekdays at 10:00am & 2:00pm

    235 Peachtree St. NE – Suite 217 – Atlanta, GA. 30303

* Headshots will be taken at their Office. 

* Visit website for info & list of documents to bring: CentralCasting.com

 

 

Casting TaylorMade    

“Stranger Things” (Netflix) 

* Seeking Classic Cars from “1960 – 1986”    

* To Submit: visit our website & click on the Netflix 80’s Show button

CastingTaylorMade.com

 

 

Rose Locke Casting   

“Brooklyn”  (HBO)   

[email protected]

  (A BIG DUDE)

* Seeking: VERY Tall and Muscular Man  (All Ethnicities)  18yrs & Older

* Shoots: June 25th  (in Union City)

* Put “JUSTICE” in subject line
 

 

Rose Locke Casting   

“STUBER”  (Film)  

[email protected]  

   (NURSE)

* Seeking: Experienced Nurse – Male or Female of All Ethnicities   18yrs & Older         

* Shoots: June 25th (in Kennesaw)

* Put “STUBER NURSE” in subject line
 


Rose Locke Casting   

“STUBER”  (Film)  

[email protected]

   (COPS)

* Seeking: Men & Women w/Police or Military Experience

* All Ethnicities  18yrs & Older      

* Shoots: June 25th (in Kennesaw)

* Put “STUBER COP” in subject line
 

 

 

Tags: 
casting call
Greg Clarkson
Ramona DeBreaux
Rashad Richey
films
movies
television
TV