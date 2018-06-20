Casting Call: There's a Film helping you Joggers prep for The Peachtree Road Race

Here's a current list of job opportunities as an "Extra" for the week of June 20 - 27th

Greg’s email: [email protected]

Follow the link to find out: How to Submit Yourself

Get the latest street closings due to filming by following: The City of Atlanta's Office of Film & Entertainment Twitter account.

“IMPORTANT INFO” – New Child Labor Laws

Parents need to get a Certificate Number from the “Georgia Department of Labor” for your child (or any minor) to work in Georgia. Minors can’t work on any film/tv set without a Certificate Number from the Georgia DOL

dol.state.ga.us/public/es/mie/minor/login

CAB Casting

“Little” (Film)

[email protected]

* Seeking: Girls & Boys // Ht. 4’8 – 5’3 // 12 – 14yrs // ALL Ethnicities

* SUBMIT: Name (minor & parent), Age, Height, Weight, Cell#, 2 pics (1head, 1full)

* ALL minors must have a Certificate Number from the “Georgia Department of Labor”

* Shoots: July 12th

* Put “Little Students” in subject line

Bina Warren Casting

Wife Swap (TV)

* Seeking ALL types of Modern (and Traditional) Families in the Atlanta Area.

* Curious if the grass is greener on the other side?

* Submit 2 Photos of your Family, Include Everyone’s Full name & Contact Info to:

[email protected]

Destination Casting

“TV Movie Of The Week”

[email protected]

(JOGGERS)

* Fit Men & Women Runners w/Athletic Attire (ALL Ethnicities) (20 – 40yrs)

* SUBMIT: Name / Age / Height / Weight / Phone number / 3 CURRENT photos

* Submissions without all required info will not be considered. See you on set!

* Must have open availability between June 20th – 25th

* Put “JOGGER” in subject line

Destination Casting

“TV Movie Of The Week”

[email protected]

(MOM JOGGING w/STROLLER)

* Seeking: Woman of ALL Ethnicities // Must bring stroller, NOT baby (20 – 40yrs)

* SUBMIT: Name / Age / Height / Weight / Phone number / 3 CURRENT photos

* Submissions without all required info will not be considered. See you on set!

* Must have open availability between June 20th – 25th

* Put “STROLLER MOM” in subject line

Destination Casting

“TV Movie Of The Week”

[email protected]

(AQUARIUM KIDS)

* Seeking: KIDS of ALL Ethnicities (7 – 12yrs)

* MUST have a Georgia Work Permit / Certificate Number

* SUBMIT: Name / Age / Height / Weight / Phone number / 3 CURRENT photos

* Submissions without all required info will not be considered. See you on set!

* Must have open availability between June 20th – 25th

* Put “AQUARIUM KIDS” in subject line

Destination Casting

“TV Movie Of The Week”

[email protected]

(AQUARIUM ADULTS)

* Seeking: Men & Women of ALL Ethnicities (18 – 80yrs)

* SUBMIT: Name / Age / Height / Weight / Phone number / 3 CURRENT photos

* Submissions without all required info will not be considered. See you on set!

* Must have open availability between June 20th – 25th

* Put “AQUARIUM ADULTS” in subject line

Destination Casting

“TV Movie Of The Week”

[email protected]

* Seeking: Men & Women of ALL Ethnicities w/Business Attire (20 – 45yrs)

* SUBMIT: Name / Age / Height / Weight / Phone number / 3 CURRENT photos

* Submissions without all required info will not be considered. See you on set!

* Must have open availability between June 20th – 25th

* Put “BUSINESS” in subject line

Destination Casting

“TV Movie Of The Week”

[email protected]

(BIKERS)

* In-Shape Men/Women w/Pedal Bikes & Scooters (All Ethnicities) 18 – 80yrs

* Must be able to bike for long periods = Plus a bike bump$$

* SUBMIT: Name / Age / Height / Weight / Phone number / 3 CURRENT photos

* Submissions without all required info will not be considered. See you on set!

* Must have open availability between June 20th – 25th

* Put “BIKER” in subject line

Destination Casting

“TV Movie Of The Week”

[email protected]

(YOUNG PROFESSIONALS)

* Young Men & Women w/Trendy Business Wardrobe (All Ethnicities) 18 – 30yrs

* SUBMIT: Name / Age / Height / Weight / Phone number / 3 CURRENT photos

* Submissions without all required info will not be considered. See you on set!

* Must have open availability between June 20th – 25th

* Put “Soho” in subject line

Get Scene Studios & Gray Studios

“Kids (Film) Summer Camp”

* Here’s a chance for your child to spend a week w/Gray Studios making a MOVIE!

* Every child receives IMDB credit, Footage for their Reel, and a Red Carpet screening

* For more info & to sign up…email: [email protected]

Get Scene Studios (Local Acting Studio)

* Register for: The “GSS” JUNE Special Offer – FREE Acting Class

* Send Email: w/Name, Age, Contact Info to: [email protected]

* ALSO – Their website offers Classes of ALL levels, How to meet Industry Insiders,

and Info regarding registration for upcoming Summer Camps & Workshops.

* Be sure to put “CASTING CALL” in subject Line

Extras Casting Atlanta

“The Walking Dead” (TV)

[email protected]

* Seeking Skinny Men & Women (All Ethnicities) 18yrs & Older

* Put “Skinny Female, or Skinny Male” in subject line.

Extras Casting Atlanta

“Stan Against Evil” (TV)

[email protected]

* Men & Women of ALL Shapes, Sizes, and Ethnicities 18yrs & Older

* Put “3 word description: Short White Male or Tall Black Female” in subject line.

Hylton Casting

“Couples Court with The Cutlers” (Season 2)

* Apply now to be a PAID Studio Audience Member for this Daytime Court TV Show

* Shoots: Thur October 2018 (All Ethnicities) 18yrs & Older

* More info & how to submit, please visit:

http://hyltoncasting.com/submissions/couplescourtaudience/

Hylton Casting

“Lauren Lake’s Paternity Court” (Season 6)

* Apply now to be a PAID Studio Audience Member for this Daytime Court TV Show

* Shoots: Thru September 2018 (All Ethnicities) 18yrs & Older

* More info & how to submit, please visit: www.HyltonCasting.com/Audience

Catrett & Associates Casting

“Poms” (Film)

[email protected]

(Starring: Diane Keaton)

* Non-profit organizations who receive donations in exchange for helping fill an auditorium

* Put “Name of your Non-profit Here” in subject line

Tammy Smith Casting

“Elixir” (Film)

[email protected]

(Dwayne Johnson & Emily Blunt)

* Caucasian Women & Men “Turn of the Century” scene 25 – 65yrs

* Men MUST be willing to have their beard & mustache shaped to fit the period.

* Put “20th Century Women, or Man” in subject line

Central Casting Georgia

“Heaven” (TV)

[email protected]

* Seeking: Men & Women w/Upscale Eveningwear – Tux’s, Cocktail Dresses, Gowns, etc.

* All Ethnicities 18yrs & Older

* Put “Eveningwear” in subject line.

Central Casting Georgia (Casting Multiple Projects)

* To enter their database – Stop by their offices weekdays at 10:00am & 2:00pm

235 Peachtree St. NE – Suite 217 – Atlanta, GA. 30303

* Headshots will be taken at their Office.

* Visit website for info & list of documents to bring: CentralCasting.com

Casting TaylorMade

“Stranger Things” (Netflix)

* Seeking Classic Cars from “1960 – 1986”

* To Submit: visit our website & click on the Netflix 80’s Show button

CastingTaylorMade.com

Rose Locke Casting

“Brooklyn” (HBO)

[email protected]

(A BIG DUDE)

* Seeking: VERY Tall and Muscular Man (All Ethnicities) 18yrs & Older

* Shoots: June 25th (in Union City)

* Put “JUSTICE” in subject line



Rose Locke Casting

“STUBER” (Film)

[email protected]

(NURSE)

* Seeking: Experienced Nurse – Male or Female of All Ethnicities 18yrs & Older

* Shoots: June 25th (in Kennesaw)

* Put “STUBER NURSE” in subject line





Rose Locke Casting

“STUBER” (Film)

[email protected]

(COPS)

* Seeking: Men & Women w/Police or Military Experience

* All Ethnicities 18yrs & Older

* Shoots: June 25th (in Kennesaw)

* Put “STUBER COP” in subject line

