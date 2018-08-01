Casting Call: There's a Film looking for a Jolly Fellow this week.

Here's a current list of job opportunities as an "Extra" for the week of Aug. 1 - 8

“IMPORTANT INFO”

ALL MINORS must have a Certificate Number from the “Georgia Department of Labor”. NO minor can work on any Film/TV set without that Certificate Number from the GDOL

dol.state.ga.us/public/es/mie/minor/login

Central Casting Georgia

“STAR” (FOX)

[email protected]

(URGENT – SHOOTS THIS FRIDAY)

* Male & Females w/Hip, Trendy, Hot Looking Wardrobe (All Ethnicities) 18 – 35yrs

* Along w/your 3 Pictures - Please submit Age, Ht, Wt, All Contact Info.

* Shoots: This Friday – August 3rd

* Put “HIP & TRENDY” in subject line.

Central Casting Georgia

“The Resident” (FOX)

[email protected]

* Seeking: Male & Females (16yrs & Older) who still look like High School students.

* Experienced at Skateboard, Rollerblade, Hoverboard, BMX Rider (All Ethnicities)

* Shoots: This Friday – August 3rd

* Put “Skateboard, Rollerblade, Hoverboard, or BMX Rider” in subject line.

Central Casting Georgia

“Queen America” (Facebook)

[email protected]

* Seeking: Men & Women w/Eveningwear – Women w/a Gown, Men w/a Tuxedo

* All Ethnicities 18yrs & Older

* Put “Eveningwear Woman, or Eveningwear Man” in subject line.

Central Casting Georgia

“Raising Dion” (Netflix)

(Starring: Michael B. Jordan, Jason Ritter)

* Seeking: Men, Women, and Kids of All Ethnicities 8 – 80yrs

* To Submit for this project – stop by their offices weekdays at 10:00am & 2:00pm

235 Peachtree St. NE – Suite 217 – Atlanta, GA. 30303

* Headshots will be taken at their Office.

* Visit website for info & list of documents to bring: CentralCasting.com

Destination Casting

“Untitled Christmas Film”

[email protected]

(SANTA)

* Round and Jolly Men (All Ethnicities) 40 – 50yrs

* SUBMIT: Name / Age / Height / Weight / Phone number / 3 CURRENT photos

* Submissions without all required info will not be considered. See you on set!

* Must have open availability between August 1st – August 18th

* Put “SANTA” in subject line

Destination Casting

“Untitled Christmas Film”

[email protected]

(ELF)

* VERY THIN Men & Women – OK w/being in fitted Elf Costume 40 – 50yrs

* SUBMIT: Name / Age / Height / Weight / Phone number / 3 CURRENT photos

* Submissions without all required info will not be considered. See you on set!

* Must have open availability between August 1st – August 18th

* Put “ELF” in subject line

Destination Casting

“Untitled Christmas Film”

[email protected]

(WHO’S WHO’S)

* People who resemble Models & A-List Actors – Must have Trendy wardrobe 21 – 34yrs

* SUBMIT: Name / Age / Height / Weight / Phone number / 3 CURRENT photos

* Submissions without all required info will not be considered. See you on set!

* Must have open availability between August 1st – August 18th

* Put “WHO’S WHO’S” in subject line

Destination Casting

“Untitled Christmas Film”

[email protected]

(PROFESSIONAL ATHLETES)

* Men of All Ethnicities (w/Nice wardrobe) who resemble a Pro Athlete. 20 – 40yrs

* SUBMIT: Name / Age / Height / Weight / Phone number / 3 CURRENT photos

* Submissions without all required info will not be considered. See you on set!

* Must have open availability between August 1st – August 18th

* Put “ATHLETE” in subject line

Destination Casting

“Untitled Christmas Film”

[email protected]

(NEIGHBORHOOD KIDS)

* Boys & Girls of ALL Ethnicities (7 – 13yrs)

* All Minors must have a Certificate Number from the “Georgia Department of Labor”

* SUBMIT: Name / Age / Height / Weight / Phone number / 3 CURRENT photos

* Submissions without all required info will not be considered. See you on set!

* Must have open availability between August 1st – August 18th

* Put “KIDS” in subject line

Destination Casting

“Untitled Christmas Film”

[email protected]

(NEIGHBORS)

* Men & Women w/a Trendy, Hip Look & Wardrobe (ALL Ethnicities) 18 – 40yrs

* SUBMIT: Name / Age / Height / Weight / Phone number / 3 CURRENT photos

* Submissions without all required info will not be considered. See you on set!

* Must have open availability between August 1st – August 18th

* Put “NEIGHBORS” in subject line

Cab Casting

“Step Up: High Water” (TV)

[email protected]

(LUAU PARTY)

* Seeking: Males & Females for a BIG Millennial Luau Party 18 – 35yrs

* Along w/your Pictures & Sizes - Please submit Age, Ht, Wt, All Contact Info.

* Put “LUAU” in subject line.

Catrett & Associates Casting

“Poms” (Film)

[email protected]

(Starring: Diane Keaton)

* Seeking: Males & Females of ALL Ethnicities 60yrs & Older

* To portray a person walking your “Dog in a Cart” at a Retirement Community.

* You must own your own dog & cart (Dog must be well behaved and shots up to date)

* Shoots: Thursday August 9th // Tuesday August 14th (MUST be available both dates)

* Put “WOOF WOOF” in subject line

Catrett & Associates Casting

“Poms” (Film)

[email protected]

(Starring: Diane Keaton)

* Seeking: Real-Life Older Husband & Wife or Couple (ALL Ethnicities) 60yrs & Older

* To portray a Couple in Love at a Retirement Community - may have to KISS on camera

* Shoots: Thursday August 9th // Tuesday August 14th (MUST be available both dates)

* Put “GRANNY STILL GOT IT” in subject line

Catrett & Associates Casting

“Poms” (Film)

[email protected]

(Starring: Diane Keaton)

* Seeking: Older Males & Females (ALL Ethnicities) 60yrs & Older

* To portray Active Senior Citizens at a Retirement Community.

* Please list if you have Water Aerobics experience, or are willing to swim.

* Also Seeking: experienced tennis player, and enjoy lawn games (Bocce Ball, etc)

* Shoots: Several days in August – Please have open availability

* Put “SUNRISE” in subject line

Catrett & Associates Casting

“Poms” (Film)

[email protected]

(Starring: Diane Keaton)

* Seeking: Mature Ladies (ALL Ethnicities) 55yrs & Older

* To portray Mean, Nosey, Gossiping women at a Retirement Community.

* Shoots: Thursday August 9th // Tuesday August 14th (MUST be available both dates)

* Put “SILVER FOX” in subject line

Get Scene Studios (Local Acting Studio)

* Register for: The “GSS” August Special Offer – FREE Acting Class

* Send Email: w/Name, Age, Contact Info to: [email protected]

* ALSO – Their website offers Classes of ALL levels, How to meet Industry Insiders,

and Info regarding registration for upcoming Workshops.

* Be sure to put “CASTING CALL” in subject Line

Casting TaylorMade

“After” (Film)

* Seeking: ALL Types of College Students…Jocks, Techies, Performers, Activist, Etc.

* All Ethnicities 18 – 30yrs

* Please visit our website for more info and to submit: CastingTaylorMade.com

Casting TaylorMade

“Stranger Things” (Netflix)

* Seeking: Real Couples of All Ethnicities 18yrs & Older

* Please visit our website for more info and to submit: CastingTaylorMade.com

Marion Designs

Book Cover Models (Photo Shoot Opportunity – Pays More $$$)

* Seeking: Athletic/Muscular Males 18 – 35yrs

* Submit: 2 Photos (Head & Full Body) w/Stats and Contact Info to: [email protected]

Bina Warren Casting

“Wife Swap” (TV)

(Curious if the grass is greener on the other side?)

* Seeking ALL types of Modern (and Traditional) Families in the Atlanta Area.

* If booked, the pay is $5000.00

* Submit 2 Photos of your Family, Include Everyone’s Full name & Contact Info to:

[email protected]

Bina Warren Casting

“Relation-Shipped” (Facebook)

(Nationwide Search for Single Men)

* Seeking: Single Professional Men (ALL Ethnicities) looking for Love 25 – 35yrs

* Submit 3 Photos, Contact Info, a short description of why you’re a great catch.

* Send all that info to: [email protected]

Hylton Casting

“Lauren Lake’s Paternity Court” (TV)

* Apply now to be a PAID Studio Audience Member for this Daytime Court TV Show

* Taping in Atlanta: Thru September 2018 (All Ethnicities) 18yrs & Older

* More info & how to submit, please visit: www.HyltonCasting.com/Audience

Hylton Casting

“Divorce Court” (TV)

* Apply now to be a PAID Studio Audience Member for this Daytime Court TV Show

* Taping in Atlanta: August – November 2018 (All Ethnicities) 18yrs & Older

* More info & how to submit, please visit:

www.HyltonCasting.com/DivorceCourtAudience

Hylton Casting

“Untitled TV Movie”

* We are currently casting the following extra roles:

* Male & Female Hip, Stylish, Instagram Model types - ALL Ethnicities Ages 20s – 30s

* “Hipsters” of All Ethnicities 18yrs & Older

* Executive types of All Ethnicities 21yrs & Older

* Kids of All Shapes, Sizes, and Ethnicities Ages 8 –15yrs

* Men & Women w/Bartending and Server Experience - All Ethnicities 21yrs & Older

* Experienced Hair Dressers and Stylists All Ethnicities 18yrs & Older

* Security Guard types - All Ethnicities 18yrs & Older

* Experienced DJ w/Equipment – All Ethnicities 18yrs & Older

* Everyday looking People of All Shapes, Sizes, and Ethnicities 18yrs & Older

* Shoots: July – August 2018

* To submit, please visit: http://hyltoncasting.com/submissions/extras/

Extras Casting Atlanta

“The Walking Dead” (TV)

[email protected]

* Seeking Skinny Men & Women (All Ethnicities) 18yrs & Older

* Put “Skinny Female, or Skinny Male” in subject line.

Extras Casting Atlanta

“The Walking Dead” (TV)

[email protected]

* Seeking: Thin Men & Women with LONG Hair!! 18yrs & Older

* Put “LONG HAIR” in subject line.

Rose Locke Casting

“SUPERINTELLIGENCE” (Film)

[email protected]

(Starring: Melissa McCarthy, James Corden)

* Seeking: Men & Women w/Upscale Wardrobe to be Elite Shoppers 30yrs & Older

* Along w/your 3 Pictures - please submit Age, Ht, Wt, All Contact Info.

* Shoots: August 22nd & 23rd (Buckhead)

* Put “SI UPSCALE” in subject line







Rose Locke Casting

“SUPERINTELLIGENCE” (Film)

[email protected]

(Starring: Melissa McCarthy, James Corden)

* Seeking: Asian Men & Women 20yrs & Older

* If you fit the description please submit an email w/Age, Ht, Wt, All Contact Info.

* Shoots: August 13th & 14st // two day recall – August 15th & 16th (GA Tech Area)

* You do not have to be available all days

* Put “ASIAN Man, or ASIAN Woman” in subject line





Rose Locke Casting

“SUPERINTELLIGENCE” (Film)

[email protected]

(Starring: Melissa McCarthy, James Corden)

* Seeking: “Tech Types” of ALL Ethnicities 20yrs & Older

* If you fit the description please submit an email w/Age, Ht, Wt, All Contact Info.

* Shoots: August 13th & 14st // Two day recall August 15th & 16th (GA Tech Area)

* You do not have to be available all days

* Put “MICROSOFT” in subject line



