Casting Call: There's a Film looking for a Jolly Fellow this week.

August 1, 2018
Here's a current list of job opportunities as an "Extra" for the week of Aug. 1 - 8 

“IMPORTANT INFO”      

ALL MINORS must have a Certificate Number from the “Georgia Department of Labor”.  NO minor can work on any Film/TV set without that Certificate Number from the GDOL

dol.state.ga.us/public/es/mie/minor/login

 

 

Central Casting Georgia   

“STAR” (FOX) 

[email protected]

  (URGENT – SHOOTS THIS FRIDAY)

* Male & Females w/Hip, Trendy, Hot Looking Wardrobe (All Ethnicities)  18 – 35yrs    

* Along w/your 3 Pictures - Please submit Age, Ht, Wt, All Contact Info.

* Shoots: This Friday – August 3rd 

* Put “HIP & TRENDY” in subject line.

 

 

Central Casting Georgia   

“The Resident” (FOX) 

[email protected]

* Seeking: Male & Females (16yrs & Older) who still look like High School students.

* Experienced at Skateboard, Rollerblade, Hoverboard, BMX Rider  (All Ethnicities)

* Shoots: This Friday – August 3rd 

* Put “Skateboard, Rollerblade, Hoverboard, or BMX Rider” in subject line.

 

 

Central Casting Georgia   

“Queen America” (Facebook)

[email protected]

* Seeking: Men & Women w/Eveningwear – Women w/a Gown, Men w/a Tuxedo

* All Ethnicities   18yrs & Older   

* Put “Eveningwear Woman, or Eveningwear Man” in subject line.

 

 

Central Casting Georgia   

“Raising Dion” (Netflix) 

   (Starring: Michael B. Jordan, Jason Ritter)

* Seeking: Men, Women, and Kids of All Ethnicities  8 – 80yrs    

* To Submit for this project – stop by their offices weekdays at  10:00am & 2:00pm

    235 Peachtree St. NE – Suite 217 – Atlanta, GA. 30303

* Headshots will be taken at their Office. 

* Visit website for info & list of documents to bring: CentralCasting.com

 

 

Destination Casting   

“Untitled Christmas Film” 

[email protected]  

  (SANTA)                 

* Round and Jolly Men  (All Ethnicities)   40 – 50yrs 

* SUBMIT: Name / Age / Height / Weight / Phone number / 3 CURRENT photos 

* Submissions without all required info will not be considered. See you on set!

* Must have open availability between  August 1st –  August 18th   

* Put “SANTA” in subject line

 

 

Destination Casting   

“Untitled Christmas Film” 

[email protected]  

  (ELF)                      

* VERY THIN Men & Women – OK w/being in fitted Elf Costume   40 – 50yrs 

* SUBMIT: Name / Age / Height / Weight / Phone number / 3 CURRENT photos 

* Submissions without all required info will not be considered. See you on set!

* Must have open availability between  August 1st –  August 18th   

* Put “ELF” in subject line

 

 

Destination Casting   

“Untitled Christmas Film” 

[email protected]  

  (WHO’S WHO’S)    

* People who resemble Models & A-List Actors – Must have Trendy wardrobe  21 – 34yrs 

* SUBMIT: Name / Age / Height / Weight / Phone number / 3 CURRENT photos 

* Submissions without all required info will not be considered. See you on set!

* Must have open availability between  August 1st –  August 18th   

* Put “WHO’S WHO’S” in subject line

 

 

Destination Casting   

“Untitled Christmas Film” 

[email protected]  

  (PROFESSIONAL ATHLETES)       

* Men of All Ethnicities (w/Nice wardrobe) who resemble a Pro Athlete.   20 – 40yrs 

* SUBMIT: Name / Age / Height / Weight / Phone number / 3 CURRENT photos 

* Submissions without all required info will not be considered. See you on set!

* Must have open availability between  August 1st –  August 18th   

* Put “ATHLETE” in subject line

 

 

Destination Casting   

“Untitled Christmas Film” 

[email protected]  

  (NEIGHBORHOOD KIDS)     

* Boys & Girls of ALL Ethnicities  (7 – 13yrs)  

* All Minors must have a Certificate Number from the “Georgia Department of Labor”

* SUBMIT: Name / Age / Height / Weight / Phone number / 3 CURRENT photos 

* Submissions without all required info will not be considered. See you on set!

* Must have open availability between  August 1st –  August 18th   

* Put “KIDS” in subject line

 

 

Destination Casting   

“Untitled Christmas Film” 

[email protected]  

  (NEIGHBORS)       

* Men & Women w/a Trendy, Hip Look & Wardrobe (ALL Ethnicities)   18 – 40yrs 

* SUBMIT: Name / Age / Height / Weight / Phone number / 3 CURRENT photos 

* Submissions without all required info will not be considered. See you on set!

* Must have open availability between  August 1st –  August 18th   

* Put “NEIGHBORS” in subject line

 

 

Cab Casting

“Step Up: High Water” (TV) 

[email protected]

    (LUAU PARTY)  

* Seeking: Males & Females for a BIG Millennial Luau Party   18 – 35yrs           

* Along w/your Pictures & Sizes - Please submit Age, Ht, Wt, All Contact Info.

* Put “LUAU” in subject line.

 

 

Catrett & Associates Casting   

“Poms” (Film)  

[email protected]  

   (Starring: Diane Keaton)

* Seeking: Males & Females of ALL Ethnicities   60yrs & Older 

* To portray a person walking your “Dog in a Cart” at a Retirement Community. 

* You must own your own dog & cart (Dog must be well behaved and shots up to date)

* Shoots: Thursday August 9th // Tuesday August 14th  (MUST be available both dates)

* Put “WOOF WOOF” in subject line

 

 

Catrett & Associates Casting   

“Poms” (Film)  

[email protected]  

   (Starring: Diane Keaton)

* Seeking: Real-Life Older Husband & Wife or Couple (ALL Ethnicities)  60yrs & Older 

* To portray a Couple in Love at a Retirement Community - may have to KISS on camera

* Shoots: Thursday August 9th // Tuesday August 14th  (MUST be available both dates)

* Put “GRANNY STILL GOT IT” in subject line

 

 

Catrett & Associates Casting   

“Poms” (Film)  

[email protected]  

   (Starring: Diane Keaton)

* Seeking: Older Males & Females (ALL Ethnicities)   60yrs & Older 

* To portray Active Senior Citizens at a Retirement Community. 

* Please list if you have Water Aerobics experience, or are willing to swim.

* Also Seeking: experienced tennis player, and enjoy lawn games (Bocce Ball, etc)

* Shoots: Several days in August – Please have open availability

* Put “SUNRISE” in subject line

 

 

Catrett & Associates Casting   

“Poms” (Film)  

[email protected]  

   (Starring: Diane Keaton)

* Seeking: Mature Ladies (ALL Ethnicities)  55yrs & Older 

* To portray Mean, Nosey, Gossiping women at a Retirement Community.

* Shoots: Thursday August 9th // Tuesday August 14th  (MUST be available both dates)

* Put “SILVER FOX” in subject line

 

 

Get Scene Studios (Local Acting Studio)  

* Register for: The “GSS” August Special Offer – FREE Acting Class

* Send Email: w/Name, Age, Contact Info to: [email protected]

* ALSO – Their website offers Classes of ALL levels, How to meet Industry Insiders,

and Info regarding registration for upcoming Workshops.  

* Be sure to put “CASTING CALL” in subject Line

 

 

Casting TaylorMade    

“After” (Film) 

* Seeking: ALL Types of College Students…Jocks, Techies, Performers, Activist, Etc.

* All Ethnicities  18 – 30yrs  

* Please visit our website for more info and to submit: CastingTaylorMade.com

 

 

Casting TaylorMade    

“Stranger Things” (Netflix) 

* Seeking: Real Couples of All Ethnicities 18yrs & Older      

* Please visit our website for more info and to submit: CastingTaylorMade.com

 

 

Marion Designs 

Book Cover Models  (Photo Shoot Opportunity – Pays More $$$)

* Seeking: Athletic/Muscular Males  18 – 35yrs

* Submit: 2 Photos (Head & Full Body) w/Stats and Contact Info to: [email protected]

 

 

Bina Warren Casting    

 “Wife Swap”  (TV)

   (Curious if the grass is greener on the other side?) 

* Seeking ALL types of Modern (and Traditional) Families in the Atlanta Area. 

* If booked, the pay is $5000.00

* Submit 2 Photos of your Family, Include Everyone’s Full name & Contact Info to:

[email protected]

 

 

Bina Warren Casting    

 “Relation-Shipped”  (Facebook)

   (Nationwide Search for Single Men)

* Seeking: Single Professional Men (ALL Ethnicities) looking for Love   25 – 35yrs

* Submit 3 Photos, Contact Info, a short description of why you’re a  great catch. 

* Send all that info to: [email protected]

 

 

Hylton Casting

“Lauren Lake’s Paternity Court” (TV)  

* Apply now to be a PAID Studio Audience Member for this Daytime Court TV Show

* Taping in Atlanta: Thru September 2018  (All Ethnicities)   18yrs & Older          

* More info & how to submit, please visit: www.HyltonCasting.com/Audience

 

 

Hylton Casting

“Divorce Court” (TV)  

* Apply now to be a PAID Studio Audience Member for this Daytime Court TV Show

* Taping in Atlanta: August – November 2018  (All Ethnicities)   18yrs & Older          

* More info & how to submit, please visit:

www.HyltonCasting.com/DivorceCourtAudience

 

 

Hylton Casting

“Untitled TV Movie”   

* We are currently casting the following extra roles:
* Male & Female Hip, Stylish, Instagram Model types - ALL Ethnicities  Ages 20s – 30s
* “Hipsters” of  All Ethnicities  18yrs & Older
* Executive types of All Ethnicities  21yrs & Older
* Kids of All Shapes, Sizes, and Ethnicities  Ages 8 –15yrs
* Men & Women w/Bartending and Server Experience - All Ethnicities  21yrs & Older
* Experienced Hair Dressers and Stylists  All Ethnicities  18yrs & Older
* Security Guard types - All Ethnicities  18yrs & Older
* Experienced DJ w/Equipment – All Ethnicities  18yrs & Older
* Everyday looking People of All Shapes, Sizes, and Ethnicities  18yrs & Older
* Shoots: July – August 2018

* To submit, please visit: http://hyltoncasting.com/submissions/extras/

 

 

Extras Casting Atlanta

“The Walking Dead” (TV) 

[email protected]

* Seeking Skinny Men & Women  (All Ethnicities)  18yrs & Older           

* Put “Skinny Female, or Skinny Male” in subject line.

 

 

Extras Casting Atlanta

“The Walking Dead” (TV) 

[email protected]

* Seeking: Thin Men & Women with LONG Hair!!  18yrs & Older           

* Put “LONG HAIR” in subject line.

 

 

Rose Locke Casting   

“SUPERINTELLIGENCE” (Film)

[email protected]

   (Starring: Melissa McCarthy, James Corden)

* Seeking: Men & Women w/Upscale Wardrobe to be Elite Shoppers   30yrs & Older           

* Along w/your 3 Pictures - please submit Age, Ht, Wt, All Contact Info.

* Shoots: August 22nd & 23rd  (Buckhead)

* Put “SI UPSCALE” in subject line


 

Rose Locke Casting   

“SUPERINTELLIGENCE” (Film)

[email protected]

   (Starring: Melissa McCarthy, James Corden)

* Seeking: Asian Men & Women   20yrs & Older           

* If you fit the description please submit an email w/Age, Ht, Wt, All Contact Info.

* Shoots: August 13th & 14st  // two day recall – August 15th & 16th  (GA Tech Area)

* You do not have to be available all days 

* Put “ASIAN Man, or ASIAN Woman” in subject line

 

 

Rose Locke Casting   

“SUPERINTELLIGENCE” (Film)

[email protected]

   (Starring: Melissa McCarthy, James Corden)

* Seeking: “Tech Types” of ALL Ethnicities   20yrs & Older           

* If you fit the description please submit an email w/Age, Ht, Wt, All Contact Info.

* Shoots: August 13th & 14st  //  Two day recall  August 15th & 16th  (GA Tech Area)

* You do not have to be available all days 

* Put “MICROSOFT” in subject line

 

