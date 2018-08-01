Casting Call: There's a Film looking for a Jolly Fellow this week.
What's Filming Around Atlanta, and Who They're Looking For
Here's a current list of job opportunities as an "Extra" for the week of Aug. 1 - 8
“IMPORTANT INFO”
ALL MINORS must have a Certificate Number from the “Georgia Department of Labor”. NO minor can work on any Film/TV set without that Certificate Number from the GDOL
dol.state.ga.us/public/es/mie/minor/login
Central Casting Georgia
“STAR” (FOX)
(URGENT – SHOOTS THIS FRIDAY)
* Male & Females w/Hip, Trendy, Hot Looking Wardrobe (All Ethnicities) 18 – 35yrs
* Along w/your 3 Pictures - Please submit Age, Ht, Wt, All Contact Info.
* Shoots: This Friday – August 3rd
* Put “HIP & TRENDY” in subject line.
Central Casting Georgia
“The Resident” (FOX)
* Seeking: Male & Females (16yrs & Older) who still look like High School students.
* Experienced at Skateboard, Rollerblade, Hoverboard, BMX Rider (All Ethnicities)
* Shoots: This Friday – August 3rd
* Put “Skateboard, Rollerblade, Hoverboard, or BMX Rider” in subject line.
Central Casting Georgia
“Queen America” (Facebook)
* Seeking: Men & Women w/Eveningwear – Women w/a Gown, Men w/a Tuxedo
* All Ethnicities 18yrs & Older
* Put “Eveningwear Woman, or Eveningwear Man” in subject line.
Central Casting Georgia
“Raising Dion” (Netflix)
(Starring: Michael B. Jordan, Jason Ritter)
* Seeking: Men, Women, and Kids of All Ethnicities 8 – 80yrs
* To Submit for this project – stop by their offices weekdays at 10:00am & 2:00pm
235 Peachtree St. NE – Suite 217 – Atlanta, GA. 30303
* Headshots will be taken at their Office.
* Visit website for info & list of documents to bring: CentralCasting.com
Destination Casting
“Untitled Christmas Film”
(SANTA)
* Round and Jolly Men (All Ethnicities) 40 – 50yrs
* SUBMIT: Name / Age / Height / Weight / Phone number / 3 CURRENT photos
* Submissions without all required info will not be considered. See you on set!
* Must have open availability between August 1st – August 18th
* Put “SANTA” in subject line
Destination Casting
“Untitled Christmas Film”
(ELF)
* VERY THIN Men & Women – OK w/being in fitted Elf Costume 40 – 50yrs
* SUBMIT: Name / Age / Height / Weight / Phone number / 3 CURRENT photos
* Submissions without all required info will not be considered. See you on set!
* Must have open availability between August 1st – August 18th
* Put “ELF” in subject line
Destination Casting
“Untitled Christmas Film”
(WHO’S WHO’S)
* People who resemble Models & A-List Actors – Must have Trendy wardrobe 21 – 34yrs
* SUBMIT: Name / Age / Height / Weight / Phone number / 3 CURRENT photos
* Submissions without all required info will not be considered. See you on set!
* Must have open availability between August 1st – August 18th
* Put “WHO’S WHO’S” in subject line
Destination Casting
“Untitled Christmas Film”
(PROFESSIONAL ATHLETES)
* Men of All Ethnicities (w/Nice wardrobe) who resemble a Pro Athlete. 20 – 40yrs
* SUBMIT: Name / Age / Height / Weight / Phone number / 3 CURRENT photos
* Submissions without all required info will not be considered. See you on set!
* Must have open availability between August 1st – August 18th
* Put “ATHLETE” in subject line
Destination Casting
“Untitled Christmas Film”
(NEIGHBORHOOD KIDS)
* Boys & Girls of ALL Ethnicities (7 – 13yrs)
* All Minors must have a Certificate Number from the “Georgia Department of Labor”
* SUBMIT: Name / Age / Height / Weight / Phone number / 3 CURRENT photos
* Submissions without all required info will not be considered. See you on set!
* Must have open availability between August 1st – August 18th
* Put “KIDS” in subject line
Destination Casting
“Untitled Christmas Film”
(NEIGHBORS)
* Men & Women w/a Trendy, Hip Look & Wardrobe (ALL Ethnicities) 18 – 40yrs
* SUBMIT: Name / Age / Height / Weight / Phone number / 3 CURRENT photos
* Submissions without all required info will not be considered. See you on set!
* Must have open availability between August 1st – August 18th
* Put “NEIGHBORS” in subject line
Cab Casting
“Step Up: High Water” (TV)
(LUAU PARTY)
* Seeking: Males & Females for a BIG Millennial Luau Party 18 – 35yrs
* Along w/your Pictures & Sizes - Please submit Age, Ht, Wt, All Contact Info.
* Put “LUAU” in subject line.
Catrett & Associates Casting
“Poms” (Film)
(Starring: Diane Keaton)
* Seeking: Males & Females of ALL Ethnicities 60yrs & Older
* To portray a person walking your “Dog in a Cart” at a Retirement Community.
* You must own your own dog & cart (Dog must be well behaved and shots up to date)
* Shoots: Thursday August 9th // Tuesday August 14th (MUST be available both dates)
* Put “WOOF WOOF” in subject line
Catrett & Associates Casting
“Poms” (Film)
(Starring: Diane Keaton)
* Seeking: Real-Life Older Husband & Wife or Couple (ALL Ethnicities) 60yrs & Older
* To portray a Couple in Love at a Retirement Community - may have to KISS on camera
* Shoots: Thursday August 9th // Tuesday August 14th (MUST be available both dates)
* Put “GRANNY STILL GOT IT” in subject line
Catrett & Associates Casting
“Poms” (Film)
(Starring: Diane Keaton)
* Seeking: Older Males & Females (ALL Ethnicities) 60yrs & Older
* To portray Active Senior Citizens at a Retirement Community.
* Please list if you have Water Aerobics experience, or are willing to swim.
* Also Seeking: experienced tennis player, and enjoy lawn games (Bocce Ball, etc)
* Shoots: Several days in August – Please have open availability
* Put “SUNRISE” in subject line
Catrett & Associates Casting
“Poms” (Film)
(Starring: Diane Keaton)
* Seeking: Mature Ladies (ALL Ethnicities) 55yrs & Older
* To portray Mean, Nosey, Gossiping women at a Retirement Community.
* Shoots: Thursday August 9th // Tuesday August 14th (MUST be available both dates)
* Put “SILVER FOX” in subject line
Get Scene Studios (Local Acting Studio)
* Register for: The “GSS” August Special Offer – FREE Acting Class
* Send Email: w/Name, Age, Contact Info to: [email protected]
* ALSO – Their website offers Classes of ALL levels, How to meet Industry Insiders,
and Info regarding registration for upcoming Workshops.
* Be sure to put “CASTING CALL” in subject Line
Casting TaylorMade
“After” (Film)
* Seeking: ALL Types of College Students…Jocks, Techies, Performers, Activist, Etc.
* All Ethnicities 18 – 30yrs
* Please visit our website for more info and to submit: CastingTaylorMade.com
Casting TaylorMade
“Stranger Things” (Netflix)
* Seeking: Real Couples of All Ethnicities 18yrs & Older
* Please visit our website for more info and to submit: CastingTaylorMade.com
Marion Designs
Book Cover Models (Photo Shoot Opportunity – Pays More $$$)
* Seeking: Athletic/Muscular Males 18 – 35yrs
* Submit: 2 Photos (Head & Full Body) w/Stats and Contact Info to: [email protected]
Bina Warren Casting
“Wife Swap” (TV)
(Curious if the grass is greener on the other side?)
* Seeking ALL types of Modern (and Traditional) Families in the Atlanta Area.
* If booked, the pay is $5000.00
* Submit 2 Photos of your Family, Include Everyone’s Full name & Contact Info to:
Bina Warren Casting
“Relation-Shipped” (Facebook)
(Nationwide Search for Single Men)
* Seeking: Single Professional Men (ALL Ethnicities) looking for Love 25 – 35yrs
* Submit 3 Photos, Contact Info, a short description of why you’re a great catch.
* Send all that info to: [email protected]
Hylton Casting
“Lauren Lake’s Paternity Court” (TV)
* Apply now to be a PAID Studio Audience Member for this Daytime Court TV Show
* Taping in Atlanta: Thru September 2018 (All Ethnicities) 18yrs & Older
* More info & how to submit, please visit: www.HyltonCasting.com/Audience
Hylton Casting
“Divorce Court” (TV)
* Apply now to be a PAID Studio Audience Member for this Daytime Court TV Show
* Taping in Atlanta: August – November 2018 (All Ethnicities) 18yrs & Older
* More info & how to submit, please visit:
www.HyltonCasting.com/DivorceCourtAudience
Hylton Casting
“Untitled TV Movie”
* We are currently casting the following extra roles:
* Male & Female Hip, Stylish, Instagram Model types - ALL Ethnicities Ages 20s – 30s
* “Hipsters” of All Ethnicities 18yrs & Older
* Executive types of All Ethnicities 21yrs & Older
* Kids of All Shapes, Sizes, and Ethnicities Ages 8 –15yrs
* Men & Women w/Bartending and Server Experience - All Ethnicities 21yrs & Older
* Experienced Hair Dressers and Stylists All Ethnicities 18yrs & Older
* Security Guard types - All Ethnicities 18yrs & Older
* Experienced DJ w/Equipment – All Ethnicities 18yrs & Older
* Everyday looking People of All Shapes, Sizes, and Ethnicities 18yrs & Older
* Shoots: July – August 2018
* To submit, please visit: http://hyltoncasting.com/submissions/extras/
Extras Casting Atlanta
“The Walking Dead” (TV)
* Seeking Skinny Men & Women (All Ethnicities) 18yrs & Older
* Put “Skinny Female, or Skinny Male” in subject line.
Extras Casting Atlanta
“The Walking Dead” (TV)
* Seeking: Thin Men & Women with LONG Hair!! 18yrs & Older
* Put “LONG HAIR” in subject line.
Rose Locke Casting
“SUPERINTELLIGENCE” (Film)
(Starring: Melissa McCarthy, James Corden)
* Seeking: Men & Women w/Upscale Wardrobe to be Elite Shoppers 30yrs & Older
* Along w/your 3 Pictures - please submit Age, Ht, Wt, All Contact Info.
* Shoots: August 22nd & 23rd (Buckhead)
* Put “SI UPSCALE” in subject line
Rose Locke Casting
“SUPERINTELLIGENCE” (Film)
(Starring: Melissa McCarthy, James Corden)
* Seeking: Asian Men & Women 20yrs & Older
* If you fit the description please submit an email w/Age, Ht, Wt, All Contact Info.
* Shoots: August 13th & 14st // two day recall – August 15th & 16th (GA Tech Area)
* You do not have to be available all days
* Put “ASIAN Man, or ASIAN Woman” in subject line
Rose Locke Casting
“SUPERINTELLIGENCE” (Film)
(Starring: Melissa McCarthy, James Corden)
* Seeking: “Tech Types” of ALL Ethnicities 20yrs & Older
* If you fit the description please submit an email w/Age, Ht, Wt, All Contact Info.
* Shoots: August 13th & 14st // Two day recall August 15th & 16th (GA Tech Area)
* You do not have to be available all days
* Put “MICROSOFT” in subject line