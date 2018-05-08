Casting Call: Wanna be directed by Dirty Harry? See what type of extras Clint needs this week.

Here's a current list of job opportunities as an "Extra" for the week of May 9 - 16

“IMPORTANT INFO” – New Child Labor Laws

Parents need to get a Certificate Number from the “Georgia Department of Labor” for your child (or any minor) to work in Georgia. Minors can’t work on any film/tv set without a Certificate Number from the Georgia DOL dol.state.ga.us/public/es/mie/minor/login

“Mule” (Film)

(Directed by Clint Eastwood)

* An “Asian Wedding Party” bride, groom, bridesmaids, groomsman, and parents.

* Shoots in Augusta, Ga. – Dates TBA 18yrs & Older

* Put “Asian Wedding” in subject line

* Men & Women who know how to “Polka Dance” 45yrs & Older

* Shoots in Atlanta – Dates TBA

* Put “Polka Dance” in subject line

OPEN CALL – “Nancy Drew and the Hidden Staircase”

* Seeking ALL PEOPLE local in and around Monroe & Social Circle, Ga.

* When: THIS SATURDAY May 12th // 10:00am – 2:00pm

* Where: City of Monroe Community Center

602 E. Church St., Monroe, Ga. 30655

* Visit website for more info & list of documents to bring: CentralCasting.com

Central Casting Georgia (Casting Multiple Projects)

* To enter their database – Stop by their offices weekdays at 10:00am & 2:00pm

235 Peachtree St. NE – Suite 217 – Atlanta, GA. 30303

* Headshots will be taken at their Office.

* Visit website for info & list of documents to bring: CentralCasting.com

“REAL COUPLES in ATLANTA” (Docu–Series)

* Seeking: “Real Atlanta Couples” that are dating – but their families disapprove.

* ALSO SEEKING: “Parents” who disapprove of their Children’s Spouse.

* Reasons for disapproval: Religion, Interracial, Age Difference, Political Views,

Sexual Orientation, In-Shape or Out of Shape, etc. ALL STORIES WELCOME

* Experts will work w/you & your family to remove the barriers & find common ground.

* TO SUBMIT YOUR STORY – USE THE LINK & FILL OUT APPLICATION:

http://hyltoncasting.com/couplesdocuseries/

“Couples Court with The Cutlers” (Season 2)

* Apply now to be a PAID Studio Audience Member for this Daytime Court TV Show

* Shoots: Thur October 2018 (All Ethnicities) 18yrs & Older

* More info & how to submit, please visit:

http://hyltoncasting.com/submissions/couplescourtaudience/

“Stranger Things” (Netflix)

(Be Sure To Check Out Current Casting on Website)

* Seeking Caucasian “Identical Twin Babies” (Boys, Girls, or Combo)

* To Submit: visit our website & click on the Netflix 80’s Show button

CastingTaylorMade.com

“Stranger Things” (Netflix)

(Be Sure To Check Out Current Casting on Website)

* Seeking Classic Cars from “1960 – 1986”

* To Submit: visit our website & click on the Netflix 80’s Show button

CastingTaylorMade.com

“Stranger Things” (Netflix)

(Be Sure To Check Out Current Casting on Website)

* Seeking ALL Types of (Good Condition) “Vehicles from the 1990’s”

* Please submit pics of you & your car – include the car's Year, Color, Make, and Model

* To Submit: visit our website & click on the Netflix 80’s Show button

CastingTaylorMade.com

Get Scene Studios (Local Acting Studio)

* Register for: The “GSS” May Special Offer – FREE Acting Class

* Send Email: w/Name, Age, Contact Info to: [email protected]

* ALSO – Their website offers Classes of ALL levels, How to meet Industry Insiders,

and Info regarding registration for upcoming Summer Camps & Workshops.

* Be sure to put “CASTING CALL” in subject Line

Marion Designs

Book Cover Models (Photo Shoot Opportunity – Pays More $$$)

* Seeking In Shape Black Males 18 – 35yrs

* Submit: 2 Photos (Head & Full Body) w/Stats and Contact Info to: [email protected]

Will Packer Dating Show (Reality)

* Attractive Atlanta Singles seeking that “Special Someone” (All Ethnicities) 30 – 50yrs

* You MUST live within 1 hour of Atlanta to be considered.

* Submit 3 Photos (Headshot, Front Full Body, Sideview) w/Stats & Contact Info to:

[email protected]

“VERY Popular TV Show” (TV)

[email protected]

* Seeking SUPER Skinny Men & Women (All Ethnicities) 18yrs & Older

* Put “Skinny Female, or Skinny Male” in subject line.

“Chicago Steppers” (Film)

[email protected]

(HOT LATINA)

* Seeking: Latino Female – Fit Model types // NO height requirements 21 – 30yrs

* To be considered please send: Full Name, Age (in months for minors), Phone Number, Email (yes include in your email), All Sizes (top/bottom/waist/jacket/inseam), Height & Weight, 3 Current Photos (Face/Waist Up/Full Body)

* Shoots: May 11th (Subject to change)

* Put “HOT LATINA” in subject line

“Chicago Steppers” (Film)

[email protected]

(CHICAGO STYLE STEPPERS)

* Seeking: Black Males & Females (Must Send Links to Stepping) 18yrs & Older

* To be considered please send: Full Name, Age (in months for minors), Phone Number, Email (yes include in your email), All Sizes (top/bottom/waist/jacket/inseam), Height & Weight, 3 Current Photos (Face/Waist Up/Full Body)

* Shoots: May 14th & 15th (Subject to change)

* Put “STEPPERS” in subject line

“Brooklyn” (HBO)

[email protected]

(CEDARTOWN)

* Black Men & Women w/Natural Hair & Color – This scene takes place in “1921”

* NO Extensions // NO Shaved Heads // NO Fake Nails // NO Visible Tattoos

* Please Send a Current Selfie – With Natural hair & NO makeup on, holding a piece

of paper w/Todays Date written on it.

* Will require a fitting in Union City – Date TBD 18yrs & Older

* Shoots in Cedartown, GA: May 30th & Thurs. May 31st – Must be available Both Days

* There will be a $25.00 gas bump

* Put “CEDARTOWN” in subject line



“Brooklyn” (HBO)

[email protected]

(TOUGH MALES)

* Caucasian Men – w/a Tough/Character/Unique face – This scene takes place in "1921"

* NO Extensions // NO Shaved Heads // NO Fake Nails // NO Visible Tattoos

* Must be willing to alter Hair & Facial Hair slightly

* Please Send a Current Selfie – holding a piece of paper w/ Todays Date written on it.

* Will require a fitting in Union City – Date TBD 18 – 80yrs

* Shoots in Cedartown, GA: May 30th & Thurs. May 31st – Must be available Both Days

* There will be a $25.00 gas bump

* Put “TOUGH MALES” in subject line



“Brooklyn” (HBO)

[email protected]

(Macon Piano Player)

* Experienced Black Female “Piano Player” available to travel to Macon. 25 – 45yrs

* There will be a $25.00 gas bump

* Shoots: In Macon, Ga. – Dates TBA

* Put “PIANO” in subject line



“STUBER” (Film)

[email protected]

(UBER CARS – OVERNIGHT SHOOT)

* Men/Women to portray Uber Drivers // If you’re an actual Uber driver – even better!

* Please submit pics of you & your car – include the car's Year, Color, Make, and Model

* All Ethnicities 35yrs & Older

* Shoots: May 15th (Overnight Shoot)

* Put “UBER CAR” in subject line



“STUBER” (Film)

[email protected]

(TATTOO LATINOS)

* Seeking Tough looking Latino Men & Women w/TATTOOS

* Must have clearance on your Tattoos (language, pictures, etc.)

* All Ethnicities 18yrs & Older

* Shoots: June 14th

* Put “TATTOO HISPANIC” in subject line



“STUBER” (Film)

[email protected]

(FLIGHT ATTENDANTS)

* Seeking Male & Female to portray “Flight Attendants” (All Ethnicities) 25 – 45yrs

* Women Size – 2/4 & Men Jacket 38/40

* Shoots: Tuesday May 15th (Overnight Shoot)

* Put “FLY ME” in subject line



“STUBER” (Film)

[email protected]

(DETECTIVE KRAMER)

* Seeking Caucasian Male w/a Great Mustache to portray a detective 45 – 70yrs

* Shoots: June 8th

* Put “KRAMER” in subject line



“STUBER” (Film)

[email protected]

(MULTI DAY FEATURED ROLE – More $$$)

* “Asian” Men & Women – Please include your Asian descent in your email submission.

* Dates:

* May 20th – Late Morning Call

* May 30th & 31st – Overnights

* June 29th – Day Shoot

* Must Be Available ALL DATES

* Put “MULTI DAY ASIAN” in subject line

