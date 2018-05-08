Casting Call: Wanna be directed by Dirty Harry? See what type of extras Clint needs this week.

What's Filming Around Atlanta, and Who They're Looking For

May 8, 2018
Casting Call with Greg Clarkson
Casting Call
Entertainment

Here's a current list of job opportunities as an "Extra" for the week of May 9 - 16

Greg’s email: [email protected]

Follow the link to find out: How to Submit Yourself

Get the latest street closings due to filming by following: The City of Atlanta's Office of Film & Entertainment Twitter account. 

 

“IMPORTANT INFO” – New Child Labor Laws    

Parents need to get a Certificate Number from the “Georgia Department of Labor” for your child (or any minor) to work in Georgia. Minors can’t work on any film/tv set without a Certificate Number from the Georgia DOL dol.state.ga.us/public/es/mie/minor/login

 

Tammy Smith Casting

“Mule” (Film)  

[email protected]

   (Directed by Clint Eastwood)

* An “Asian Wedding Party” bride, groom, bridesmaids, groomsman, and parents. 

* Shoots in Augusta, Ga. – Dates TBA   18yrs & Older          

* Put “Asian Wedding” in subject line

 

Tammy Smith Casting

“Mule” (Film)  

[email protected]

  (Directed by Clint Eastwood)

* Men & Women who know how to “Polka Dance”  45yrs & Older          

* Shoots in Atlanta – Dates TBA  

* Put “Polka Dance” in subject line

 

Central Casting   

 OPEN CALL – “Nancy Drew and the Hidden Staircase”

* Seeking ALL PEOPLE local in and around Monroe & Social Circle, Ga.

* When: THIS SATURDAY May 12th // 10:00am – 2:00pm

* Where: City of Monroe Community Center

                602 E. Church St., Monroe, Ga. 30655

* Visit website for more info & list of documents to bring: CentralCasting.com

 

Central Casting Georgia   (Casting Multiple Projects)

 * To enter their database – Stop by their offices weekdays at 10:00am & 2:00pm

    235 Peachtree St. NE – Suite 217 – Atlanta, GA. 30303

* Headshots will be taken at their Office. 

* Visit website for info & list of documents to bring: CentralCasting.com

 

Hylton Casting   

 “REAL COUPLES in ATLANTA” (Docu–Series)     

* Seeking: “Real Atlanta Couples” that are dating – but their families disapprove.

* ALSO SEEKING: “Parents” who disapprove of their Children’s Spouse. 

* Reasons for disapproval: Religion, Interracial, Age Difference, Political Views,

   Sexual Orientation, In-Shape or Out of Shape, etc.  ALL STORIES WELCOME

 * Experts will work w/you & your family to remove the barriers & find common ground.

* TO SUBMIT YOUR STORY – USE THE LINK & FILL OUT APPLICATION:   

http://hyltoncasting.com/couplesdocuseries/

 

Hylton Casting

“Couples Court with The Cutlers”  (Season 2)  

* Apply now to be a PAID Studio Audience Member for this Daytime Court TV Show

* Shoots: Thur October 2018  (All Ethnicities)  18yrs & Older          

* More info & how to submit, please visit:

http://hyltoncasting.com/submissions/couplescourtaudience/

 

Casting TaylorMade

“Stranger Things” (Netflix) 

   (Be Sure To Check Out Current Casting on Website)

* Seeking Caucasian “Identical Twin Babies” (Boys, Girls, or Combo)  

* To Submit: visit our website & click on the Netflix 80’s Show button

CastingTaylorMade.com

 

Casting TaylorMade    

“Stranger Things” (Netflix) 

   (Be Sure To Check Out Current Casting on Website)

* Seeking Classic Cars from “1960 – 1986”    

* To Submit: visit our website & click on the Netflix 80’s Show button

CastingTaylorMade.com

 

Casting TaylorMade

“Stranger Things” (Netflix) 

  (Be Sure To Check Out Current Casting on Website)

* Seeking ALL Types of (Good Condition) “Vehicles from the 1990’s”

* Please submit pics of you & your car – include the car's Year, Color, Make, and Model

* To Submit: visit our website & click on the Netflix 80’s Show button

CastingTaylorMade.com

 

Get Scene Studios (Local Acting Studio)  

* Register for: The “GSS” May Special Offer – FREE Acting Class

* Send Email: w/Name, Age, Contact Info to: [email protected]

* ALSO – Their website offers Classes of ALL levels, How to meet Industry Insiders,

and Info regarding registration for upcoming Summer Camps & Workshops.  

* Be sure to put “CASTING CALL” in subject Line

 

Marion Designs 

Book Cover Models  (Photo Shoot Opportunity – Pays More $$$)

* Seeking In Shape Black Males  18 – 35yrs

* Submit: 2 Photos (Head & Full Body) w/Stats and Contact Info to: [email protected]

 

Bina Warren Casting    

 Will Packer Dating Show  (Reality)     

* Attractive Atlanta Singles seeking that “Special Someone” (All Ethnicities)  30 – 50yrs

* You MUST live within 1 hour of Atlanta to be considered.

* Submit 3 Photos (Headshot, Front Full Body, Sideview) w/Stats & Contact Info to:

[email protected]

 

Extras Casting Atlanta

“VERY Popular TV Show” (TV) 

[email protected]

* Seeking SUPER Skinny Men & Women  (All Ethnicities)  18yrs & Older           

* Put “Skinny Female, or Skinny Male” in subject line.

 

Destination Casting   

“Chicago Steppers” (Film)  

[email protected]  

  (HOT LATINA)

* Seeking: Latino Female – Fit Model types // NO height requirements  21 – 30yrs  

* To be considered please send: Full Name, Age (in months for minors), Phone Number, Email (yes include in your email), All Sizes (top/bottom/waist/jacket/inseam), Height & Weight, 3 Current Photos (Face/Waist Up/Full Body)

* Shoots: May 11th (Subject to change)

* Put “HOT  LATINA” in subject line

 

Destination Casting   

“Chicago Steppers” (Film)  

[email protected]  

  (CHICAGO STYLE STEPPERS)

* Seeking: Black Males & Females (Must Send Links to Stepping)  18yrs & Older

* To be considered please send: Full Name, Age (in months for minors), Phone Number, Email (yes include in your email), All Sizes (top/bottom/waist/jacket/inseam), Height & Weight, 3 Current Photos (Face/Waist Up/Full Body)

* Shoots: May 14th & 15th (Subject to change)

* Put “STEPPERS” in subject line

 

Rose Locke Casting   

“Brooklyn”  (HBO)    

[email protected]

   (CEDARTOWN)

* Black Men & Women w/Natural Hair & Color – This scene takes place in “1921”   

* NO Extensions // NO Shaved Heads // NO Fake Nails // NO Visible Tattoos

* Please Send a Current Selfie – With Natural hair & NO makeup on, holding a piece

of paper w/Todays Date written on it.

* Will require a fitting in Union City – Date TBD   18yrs & Older

* Shoots in Cedartown, GA: May 30th & Thurs. May 31st – Must be available Both Days

* There will be a $25.00 gas bump

* Put “CEDARTOWN” in subject line
 

Rose Locke Casting   

“Brooklyn”  (HBO)    

[email protected]

   (TOUGH MALES)

* Caucasian Men – w/a Tough/Character/Unique face – This scene takes place in "1921"  

* NO Extensions // NO Shaved Heads // NO Fake Nails // NO Visible Tattoos

* Must be willing to alter Hair & Facial Hair slightly 

* Please Send a Current Selfie – holding a piece of paper w/ Todays Date written on it.

* Will require a fitting in Union City – Date TBD  18 – 80yrs       

* Shoots in Cedartown, GA: May 30th & Thurs. May 31st – Must be available Both Days

* There will be a $25.00 gas bump

* Put “TOUGH MALES” in subject line
 

Rose Locke Casting   

“Brooklyn”  (HBO)    

[email protected]

   (Macon Piano Player)

* Experienced Black Female “Piano Player” available to travel to Macon.   25 – 45yrs       

* There will be a $25.00 gas bump

* Shoots: In Macon, Ga. – Dates TBA  

* Put “PIANO” in subject line
 

Rose Locke Casting    

“STUBER”  (Film)  

[email protected]  

   (UBER CARS – OVERNIGHT SHOOT)

* Men/Women to portray Uber Drivers // If you’re an actual Uber driver – even better!  

* Please submit pics of you & your car – include the car's Year, Color, Make, and Model

* All Ethnicities   35yrs & Older      

* Shoots: May 15th (Overnight Shoot)

* Put “UBER CAR” in subject line
 

Rose Locke Casting   

“STUBER”  (Film)  

[email protected]  

   (TATTOO LATINOS)

* Seeking Tough looking Latino Men & Women w/TATTOOS

* Must have clearance on your Tattoos (language, pictures, etc.) 

* All Ethnicities  18yrs & Older      

* Shoots: June 14th

* Put “TATTOO HISPANIC” in subject line
 

Rose Locke Casting   

“STUBER”  (Film)  

[email protected]  

   (FLIGHT ATTENDANTS)

* Seeking Male & Female to portray “Flight Attendants”  (All Ethnicities)  25 – 45yrs       

* Women Size – 2/4   &   Men Jacket 38/40

* Shoots: Tuesday May 15th (Overnight Shoot)

* Put “FLY ME” in subject line
 

Rose Locke Casting   

“STUBER”  (Film)  

[email protected]  

   (DETECTIVE KRAMER)

* Seeking Caucasian Male w/a Great Mustache to portray a detective   45 – 70yrs       

* Shoots: June 8th

* Put “KRAMER” in subject line
 

Rose Locke Casting   

“STUBER”  (Film)  

[email protected]  

   (MULTI DAY FEATURED ROLE – More $$$)

* “Asian” Men & Women – Please include your Asian descent in your email submission.     

* Dates:

* May 20th – Late Morning Call

* May 30th & 31st – Overnights

* June 29th – Day Shoot

* Must Be Available ALL DATES  

* Put “MULTI DAY ASIAN” in subject line
 

 

casting call
Greg Clarkson
Ramona DeBreaux
Rashad Richey
films
movies
television
TV