Casting Call: Wanna be directed by Dirty Harry? See what type of extras Clint needs this week.
What's Filming Around Atlanta, and Who They're Looking For
Here's a current list of job opportunities as an "Extra" for the week of May 9 - 16
Greg’s email: [email protected]
Follow the link to find out: How to Submit Yourself
Get the latest street closings due to filming by following: The City of Atlanta's Office of Film & Entertainment Twitter account.
“IMPORTANT INFO” – New Child Labor Laws
Parents need to get a Certificate Number from the “Georgia Department of Labor” for your child (or any minor) to work in Georgia. Minors can’t work on any film/tv set without a Certificate Number from the Georgia DOL dol.state.ga.us/public/es/mie/minor/login
Tammy Smith Casting
“Mule” (Film)
(Directed by Clint Eastwood)
* An “Asian Wedding Party” bride, groom, bridesmaids, groomsman, and parents.
* Shoots in Augusta, Ga. – Dates TBA 18yrs & Older
* Put “Asian Wedding” in subject line
Tammy Smith Casting
“Mule” (Film)
(Directed by Clint Eastwood)
* Men & Women who know how to “Polka Dance” 45yrs & Older
* Shoots in Atlanta – Dates TBA
* Put “Polka Dance” in subject line
Central Casting
OPEN CALL – “Nancy Drew and the Hidden Staircase”
* Seeking ALL PEOPLE local in and around Monroe & Social Circle, Ga.
* When: THIS SATURDAY May 12th // 10:00am – 2:00pm
* Where: City of Monroe Community Center
602 E. Church St., Monroe, Ga. 30655
* Visit website for more info & list of documents to bring: CentralCasting.com
Central Casting Georgia (Casting Multiple Projects)
* To enter their database – Stop by their offices weekdays at 10:00am & 2:00pm
235 Peachtree St. NE – Suite 217 – Atlanta, GA. 30303
* Headshots will be taken at their Office.
* Visit website for info & list of documents to bring: CentralCasting.com
Hylton Casting
“REAL COUPLES in ATLANTA” (Docu–Series)
* Seeking: “Real Atlanta Couples” that are dating – but their families disapprove.
* ALSO SEEKING: “Parents” who disapprove of their Children’s Spouse.
* Reasons for disapproval: Religion, Interracial, Age Difference, Political Views,
Sexual Orientation, In-Shape or Out of Shape, etc. ALL STORIES WELCOME
* Experts will work w/you & your family to remove the barriers & find common ground.
* TO SUBMIT YOUR STORY – USE THE LINK & FILL OUT APPLICATION:
http://hyltoncasting.com/couplesdocuseries/
Hylton Casting
“Couples Court with The Cutlers” (Season 2)
* Apply now to be a PAID Studio Audience Member for this Daytime Court TV Show
* Shoots: Thur October 2018 (All Ethnicities) 18yrs & Older
* More info & how to submit, please visit:
http://hyltoncasting.com/submissions/couplescourtaudience/
Casting TaylorMade
“Stranger Things” (Netflix)
(Be Sure To Check Out Current Casting on Website)
* Seeking Caucasian “Identical Twin Babies” (Boys, Girls, or Combo)
* To Submit: visit our website & click on the Netflix 80’s Show button
Casting TaylorMade
“Stranger Things” (Netflix)
(Be Sure To Check Out Current Casting on Website)
* Seeking Classic Cars from “1960 – 1986”
* To Submit: visit our website & click on the Netflix 80’s Show button
Casting TaylorMade
“Stranger Things” (Netflix)
(Be Sure To Check Out Current Casting on Website)
* Seeking ALL Types of (Good Condition) “Vehicles from the 1990’s”
* Please submit pics of you & your car – include the car's Year, Color, Make, and Model
* To Submit: visit our website & click on the Netflix 80’s Show button
Get Scene Studios (Local Acting Studio)
* Register for: The “GSS” May Special Offer – FREE Acting Class
* Send Email: w/Name, Age, Contact Info to: [email protected]
* ALSO – Their website offers Classes of ALL levels, How to meet Industry Insiders,
and Info regarding registration for upcoming Summer Camps & Workshops.
* Be sure to put “CASTING CALL” in subject Line
Marion Designs
Book Cover Models (Photo Shoot Opportunity – Pays More $$$)
* Seeking In Shape Black Males 18 – 35yrs
* Submit: 2 Photos (Head & Full Body) w/Stats and Contact Info to: [email protected]
Bina Warren Casting
Will Packer Dating Show (Reality)
* Attractive Atlanta Singles seeking that “Special Someone” (All Ethnicities) 30 – 50yrs
* You MUST live within 1 hour of Atlanta to be considered.
* Submit 3 Photos (Headshot, Front Full Body, Sideview) w/Stats & Contact Info to:
Extras Casting Atlanta
“VERY Popular TV Show” (TV)
* Seeking SUPER Skinny Men & Women (All Ethnicities) 18yrs & Older
* Put “Skinny Female, or Skinny Male” in subject line.
Destination Casting
“Chicago Steppers” (Film)
(HOT LATINA)
* Seeking: Latino Female – Fit Model types // NO height requirements 21 – 30yrs
* To be considered please send: Full Name, Age (in months for minors), Phone Number, Email (yes include in your email), All Sizes (top/bottom/waist/jacket/inseam), Height & Weight, 3 Current Photos (Face/Waist Up/Full Body)
* Shoots: May 11th (Subject to change)
* Put “HOT LATINA” in subject line
Destination Casting
“Chicago Steppers” (Film)
(CHICAGO STYLE STEPPERS)
* Seeking: Black Males & Females (Must Send Links to Stepping) 18yrs & Older
* To be considered please send: Full Name, Age (in months for minors), Phone Number, Email (yes include in your email), All Sizes (top/bottom/waist/jacket/inseam), Height & Weight, 3 Current Photos (Face/Waist Up/Full Body)
* Shoots: May 14th & 15th (Subject to change)
* Put “STEPPERS” in subject line
Rose Locke Casting
“Brooklyn” (HBO)
(CEDARTOWN)
* Black Men & Women w/Natural Hair & Color – This scene takes place in “1921”
* NO Extensions // NO Shaved Heads // NO Fake Nails // NO Visible Tattoos
* Please Send a Current Selfie – With Natural hair & NO makeup on, holding a piece
of paper w/Todays Date written on it.
* Will require a fitting in Union City – Date TBD 18yrs & Older
* Shoots in Cedartown, GA: May 30th & Thurs. May 31st – Must be available Both Days
* There will be a $25.00 gas bump
* Put “CEDARTOWN” in subject line
Rose Locke Casting
“Brooklyn” (HBO)
(TOUGH MALES)
* Caucasian Men – w/a Tough/Character/Unique face – This scene takes place in "1921"
* NO Extensions // NO Shaved Heads // NO Fake Nails // NO Visible Tattoos
* Must be willing to alter Hair & Facial Hair slightly
* Please Send a Current Selfie – holding a piece of paper w/ Todays Date written on it.
* Will require a fitting in Union City – Date TBD 18 – 80yrs
* Shoots in Cedartown, GA: May 30th & Thurs. May 31st – Must be available Both Days
* There will be a $25.00 gas bump
* Put “TOUGH MALES” in subject line
Rose Locke Casting
“Brooklyn” (HBO)
(Macon Piano Player)
* Experienced Black Female “Piano Player” available to travel to Macon. 25 – 45yrs
* There will be a $25.00 gas bump
* Shoots: In Macon, Ga. – Dates TBA
* Put “PIANO” in subject line
Rose Locke Casting
“STUBER” (Film)
(UBER CARS – OVERNIGHT SHOOT)
* Men/Women to portray Uber Drivers // If you’re an actual Uber driver – even better!
* Please submit pics of you & your car – include the car's Year, Color, Make, and Model
* All Ethnicities 35yrs & Older
* Shoots: May 15th (Overnight Shoot)
* Put “UBER CAR” in subject line
Rose Locke Casting
“STUBER” (Film)
(TATTOO LATINOS)
* Seeking Tough looking Latino Men & Women w/TATTOOS
* Must have clearance on your Tattoos (language, pictures, etc.)
* All Ethnicities 18yrs & Older
* Shoots: June 14th
* Put “TATTOO HISPANIC” in subject line
Rose Locke Casting
“STUBER” (Film)
(FLIGHT ATTENDANTS)
* Seeking Male & Female to portray “Flight Attendants” (All Ethnicities) 25 – 45yrs
* Women Size – 2/4 & Men Jacket 38/40
* Shoots: Tuesday May 15th (Overnight Shoot)
* Put “FLY ME” in subject line
Rose Locke Casting
“STUBER” (Film)
(DETECTIVE KRAMER)
* Seeking Caucasian Male w/a Great Mustache to portray a detective 45 – 70yrs
* Shoots: June 8th
* Put “KRAMER” in subject line
Rose Locke Casting
“STUBER” (Film)
(MULTI DAY FEATURED ROLE – More $$$)
* “Asian” Men & Women – Please include your Asian descent in your email submission.
* Dates:
* May 20th – Late Morning Call
* May 30th & 31st – Overnights
* June 29th – Day Shoot
* Must Be Available ALL DATES
* Put “MULTI DAY ASIAN” in subject line