Casting Call: If you're a stylist, there's a role for you this week.

What's Filming Around Atlanta, and Who They're Looking For

July 25, 2018
Casting Call

Here's a current list of job opportunities as an "Extra" for the week of July 25 - Aug. 1 

Greg’s email: [email protected]

Follow the link to find out: How to Submit Yourself

Get the latest street closings due to filming by following: The City of Atlanta's Office of Film & Entertainment Twitter account.

 

“IMPORTANT INFO”      

ALL MINORS must have a Certificate Number from the “Georgia Department of Labor”.  NO minor can work on any Film/TV set without that Certificate Number from the GDOL

dol.state.ga.us/public/es/mie/minor/login

 

 

Extras Casting Atlanta

“The Walking Dead” (TV)  [email protected]

* Seeking Skinny Men & Women   (All Ethnicities)   18yrs & Older           

* Put “Skinny Female, or Skinny Male” in subject line.

 

 

Extras Casting Atlanta

“The Walking Dead” (TV)  [email protected]

* Seeking: Thin Men & Women with LONG Hair!!  18yrs & Older           

* Put “LONG HAIR” in subject line.

 

 

Cab Casting

“Step Up: High Water” (TV)  [email protected]

    (FUNERAL SCENE)   

* Seeking: Black Males & Females for a Big Funeral Scene   25yrs & Older           

* Please submit an email w/Age, Ht, Wt, All Contact Info.

* Put “Black Male, or Black Female” in subject line.

 

 

Catrett & Associates Casting   

“Poms” (Film)   [email protected]  

   (Starring: Diane Keaton)

* Seeking: Older Men & Women of ALL Ethnicities   65yrs & Older 

* Put “Older Man, or Older Woman” in subject line

 

 

Get Scene Studios & Gray Studios 

 “Kids (Film) Summer Camp”

* Here’s a chance for your child to spend a week w/Gray Studios making a MOVIE!

* Every child receives IMDB credit, Footage for their Reel, and a Red Carpet screening

* For more info & to sign up…email: [email protected]   

 

 

Get Scene Studios (Local Acting Studio)  

* Register for: The “GSS” July/August Special Offer – FREE Acting Class

* Send Email: w/Name, Age, Contact Info to: [email protected]

* ALSO – Their website offers Classes of ALL levels, How to meet Industry Insiders,

and Info regarding registration for upcoming Summer Camps & Workshops.  

* Be sure to put “CASTING CALL” in subject Line

 

 

Bina Warren Casting    

 Wife Swap  (TV)

   (Curious if the grass is greener on the other side?) 

* Seeking ALL types of Modern (and Traditional) Families in the Atlanta Area. 

* If booked, the pay is $5000.00

* Submit 2 Photos of your Family, Include Everyone’s Full name & Contact Info to:

[email protected]

 

 

Bina Warren Casting    

 Relation-Shipped  (Facebook)

   (Nationwide Search for Single Men)

* Seeking: Single Professional Men (ALL Ethnicities) looking for Love   25 – 35yrs

* Submit 3 Photos, Contact Info, a short description of why you’re a  great catch. 

* Send all that info to: [email protected]

 

 

Marion Designs 

Book Cover Models  (Photo Shoot Opportunity – Pays More $$$)

* Seeking: Athletic/Muscular Males   18 – 35yrs

* Submit: 2 Photos (Head & Full Body) w/Stats and Contact Info to: [email protected]

 

Hylton Casting

“Lauren Lake’s Paternity Court” (TV)  

* Apply now to be a PAID Studio Audience Member for this Daytime Court TV Show

* Taping in Atlanta: Thru September 2018  (All Ethnicities)  18yrs & Older          

* More info & how to submit, please visit: www.HyltonCasting.com/Audience

 

 

Hylton Casting

“Divorce Court” (TV)  

* Apply now to be a PAID Studio Audience Member for this Daytime Court TV Show

* Taping in Atlanta: August – November 2018  (All Ethnicities)  18yrs & Older          

* More info & how to submit, please visit:

www.HyltonCasting.com/DivorceCourtAudience

 

 

Hylton Casting

“Untitled TV Movie”   

* We are currently casting the following extra roles:
* Male & Female Hip, Stylish, Instagram Model types - ALL Ethnicities  Ages 20s – 30s
* “Hipsters” of  All Ethnicities  18yrs & Older
* Executive types of All Ethnicities  21yrs & Older
* Kids of All Shapes, Sizes, and Ethnicities  Ages 8 –15yrs
* Men & Women w/Bartending and Server Experience - All Ethnicities  21yrs & Older
* Experienced Hair Dressers and Stylists  All Ethnicities  18yrs & Older
* Security Guard types - All Ethnicities  18yrs & Older
* Experienced DJ w/Equipment – All Ethnicities  18yrs & Older
* Everyday looking People of All Shapes, Sizes, and Ethnicities  18yrs & Older
* Shoots: July – August 2018

* To submit, please visit: http://hyltoncasting.com/submissions/extras/

 

 

Casting TaylorMade    

“After” (Film) 

* Seeking: ALL Types of College Students…Jocks, Techies, Performers, Activist, Etc.

* All Ethnicities   18 – 30yrs  

* Please visit our website for more info and to submit: CastingTaylorMade.com

 

 

Casting TaylorMade    

“Stranger Things” (Netflix) 

* Seeking: Real Families of All Ethnicities w/Kids 8 – 12yrs  

* Seeking: Real Couples of All Ethnicities 18yrs & Older       

* Please visit our website for more info and to submit: CastingTaylorMade.com

 

 

Rose Locke Casting   

“SUPERINTELLIGENCE” (Film) [email protected]

   (Starring: Melissa McCarthy, James Corden)

* Seeking: People with Bikes  (All Ethnicities)    20 – 45yrs            

* If you fit the description please submit an email w/Age, Ht, Wt, All Contact Info.

* Shoots: This Saturday July 28th (Downtown Atlanta)

* Put “BIKERS” in subject line
 

 

Rose Locke Casting   

“SUPERINTELLIGENCE” (Film) [email protected]

   (Starring: Melissa McCarthy, James Corden)

* Seeking: Russian Men & Women  18yrs & Older           

* If you fit the description please submit an email w/Age, Ht, Wt, Contact Info.
* ALSO include w/your 3 pics (One Selfie Holding a Dated Piece of Paper)

* Shoots: August 9th   

* Put “RUSSIAN” in subject line
 

 

Rose Locke Casting   

“SUPERINTELLIGENCE” (Film) [email protected]

   (Starring: Melissa McCarthy, James Corden)

* Seeking: Middle Eastern Men & Women   20yrs & Older           

* If you fit the description please submit an email w/Age, Ht, Wt, All Contact Info.

* Shoots: August 13th & 14st  // two day recall – August 15th & 16th  (GA Tech Area)

* You do not have to be available all days 

* Put “MIDDLE EASTERN” in subject line

 

 

Rose Locke Casting   

“SUPERINTELLIGENCE” (Film) [email protected]

   (Starring: Melissa McCarthy, James Corden)

* Seeking: Asian Men & Women   20yrs & Older           

* If you fit the description please submit an email w/Age, Ht, Wt, All Contact Info.

* Shoots: August 13th & 14st  // two day recall – August 15th & 16th  (GA Tech Area)

* You do not have to be available all days 

* Put “ASIAN” in subject line

 

 

Rose Locke Casting   

“SUPERINTELLIGENCE” (Film) [email protected]

   (Starring: Melissa McCarthy, James Corden)

* Seeking: “Tech Types” of ALL Ethnicities   20yrs & Older           

* If you fit the description please submit an email w/Age, Ht, Wt, All Contact Info.

* Shoots: August 13th & 14st  //  Two day recall -  August 15th & 16th  (GA Tech Area)

* You do not have to be available all days 

* Put “MICROSOFT” in subject line

 


Destination Casting   

“Untitled TV Project”  (Pilot)

* Submit all info to: [email protected] 

    (TRENDY STYLIST)

* Seeking: Experienced Male & Female “Hair Stylist”  (ALL Ethnicities)   18 – 40yrs 

* SUBMIT: Name / Age / Height / Weight / Phone number / 3 CURRENT photos 

* Submissions without all required info will not be considered. See you on set!

* Put “STYLIST” in subject line

 

 

Destination Casting   

“Untitled TV Project”  (Pilot)

* Submit all info to: [email protected] 

    (SALON PATRONS)

* Seeking: Men & Women to portray “Salon Patrons” (ALL Ethnicities)   18 – 40yrs 

* SUBMIT: Name / Age / Height / Weight / Phone number / 3 CURRENT photos 

* Submissions without all required info will not be considered. See you on set!

* Put “PATRONS” in subject line

 

 

Destination Casting   

“Untitled TV Project”  (Pilot)

* Submit all info to: [email protected] 

    (IN THE CLUB)

* Male & Female Hot, Trendy looking “Club Goers”  (ALL Ethnicities)   21 – 34yrs 

* SUBMIT: Name / Age / Height / Weight / Phone number / 3 CURRENT photos 

* Submissions without all required info will not be considered. See you on set!

* Put “CLUB” in subject line

 

 

Destination Casting   

“Untitled Christmas Film”  [email protected]  

  (NEIGHBORHOOD KIDS)     

* Boys & Girls of ALL Ethnicities  (7 – 13yrs)  

* All Minors must have a Certificate Number from the “Georgia Department of Labor”

* SUBMIT: Name / Age / Height / Weight / Phone number / 3 CURRENT photos 

* Submissions without all required info will not be considered. See you on set!

* Must have open availability between  July 31st –  August 18th   

* Put “KIDS” in subject line

 

 

Destination Casting   

“Untitled Christmas Film”   [email protected]  

  (BROOKLYN NEIGHBORS)   

* Men & Women w/a Trendy, Hip Look & Wardrobe (ALL Ethnicities)   18 – 40yrs 

* SUBMIT: Name / Age / Height / Weight / Phone number / 3 CURRENT photos 

* Submissions without all required info will not be considered. See you on set!

* Must have open availability between  July 31st –  August 18th   

* Put “NEIGHBORS” in subject line

 

 

Destination Casting   

“Untitled Christmas Film”  [email protected]  

  (BUSINESS WARDROBE)      

* Men & Women w/a Trendy Business Wardrobe (ALL Ethnicities)   21 – 50yrs 

* SUBMIT: Name / Age / Height / Weight / Phone number / 3 CURRENT photos 

* Submissions without all required info will not be considered. See you on set!

* Must have open availability between  July 31st –  August 18th   

* Put “BUSINESS” in subject line

 

 

Destination Casting   

“Untitled Christmas Film”  [email protected]  

  (OLDER WOMEN) 

* Women of ALL Ethnicities to portray a Customer   60yrs & Older 

* SUBMIT: Name / Age / Height / Weight / Phone number / 3 CURRENT photos 

* Submissions without all required info will not be considered. See you on set!

* Must have open availability between  July 31st –  August 18th   

* Put “Older Female Customer” in subject line

 

 

Central Casting Georgia   

“Queen America” (Facebook)  [email protected]

* Seeking: Men & Women w/Eveningwear – Women w/a Gown, Men w/a Tuxedo

* All Ethnicities   18yrs & Older   

* Put “Eveningwear Woman, or Eveningwear Man” in subject line.

 

 

Central Casting Georgia   

“Raising Dion” (Netflix) 

   (Starring: Michael B. Jordan, Jason Ritter)

* Seeking: Men, Women, and Kids of All Ethnicities  8 – 80yrs    

* To Submit for this project – stop by their offices weekdays at  10:00am & 2:00pm

    235 Peachtree St. NE – Suite 217 – Atlanta, GA. 30303

* Headshots will be taken at their Office. 

* Visit website for info & list of documents to bring: CentralCasting.com

 

