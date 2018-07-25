Casting Call: If you're a stylist, there's a role for you this week.

Here's a current list of job opportunities as an "Extra" for the week of July 25 - Aug. 1

“IMPORTANT INFO”

ALL MINORS must have a Certificate Number from the “Georgia Department of Labor”. NO minor can work on any Film/TV set without that Certificate Number from the GDOL

Extras Casting Atlanta

“The Walking Dead” (TV) [email protected]

* Seeking Skinny Men & Women (All Ethnicities) 18yrs & Older

* Put “Skinny Female, or Skinny Male” in subject line.

Extras Casting Atlanta

“The Walking Dead” (TV) [email protected]

* Seeking: Thin Men & Women with LONG Hair!! 18yrs & Older

* Put “LONG HAIR” in subject line.

Cab Casting

“Step Up: High Water” (TV) [email protected]

(FUNERAL SCENE)

* Seeking: Black Males & Females for a Big Funeral Scene 25yrs & Older

* Please submit an email w/Age, Ht, Wt, All Contact Info.

* Put “Black Male, or Black Female” in subject line.

Catrett & Associates Casting

“Poms” (Film) [email protected]

(Starring: Diane Keaton)

* Seeking: Older Men & Women of ALL Ethnicities 65yrs & Older

* Put “Older Man, or Older Woman” in subject line

Get Scene Studios & Gray Studios

“Kids (Film) Summer Camp”

* Here’s a chance for your child to spend a week w/Gray Studios making a MOVIE!

* Every child receives IMDB credit, Footage for their Reel, and a Red Carpet screening

* For more info & to sign up…email: [email protected]

Get Scene Studios (Local Acting Studio)

* Register for: The “GSS” July/August Special Offer – FREE Acting Class

* Send Email: w/Name, Age, Contact Info to: [email protected]

* ALSO – Their website offers Classes of ALL levels, How to meet Industry Insiders,

and Info regarding registration for upcoming Summer Camps & Workshops.

* Be sure to put “CASTING CALL” in subject Line

Bina Warren Casting

Wife Swap (TV)

(Curious if the grass is greener on the other side?)

* Seeking ALL types of Modern (and Traditional) Families in the Atlanta Area.

* If booked, the pay is $5000.00

* Submit 2 Photos of your Family, Include Everyone’s Full name & Contact Info to:

[email protected]

Bina Warren Casting

Relation-Shipped (Facebook)

(Nationwide Search for Single Men)

* Seeking: Single Professional Men (ALL Ethnicities) looking for Love 25 – 35yrs

* Submit 3 Photos, Contact Info, a short description of why you’re a great catch.

* Send all that info to: [email protected]

Marion Designs

Book Cover Models (Photo Shoot Opportunity – Pays More $$$)

* Seeking: Athletic/Muscular Males 18 – 35yrs

* Submit: 2 Photos (Head & Full Body) w/Stats and Contact Info to: [email protected]

Hylton Casting

“Lauren Lake’s Paternity Court” (TV)

* Apply now to be a PAID Studio Audience Member for this Daytime Court TV Show

* Taping in Atlanta: Thru September 2018 (All Ethnicities) 18yrs & Older

* More info & how to submit, please visit: www.HyltonCasting.com/Audience

Hylton Casting

“Divorce Court” (TV)

* Apply now to be a PAID Studio Audience Member for this Daytime Court TV Show

* Taping in Atlanta: August – November 2018 (All Ethnicities) 18yrs & Older

* More info & how to submit, please visit:

www.HyltonCasting.com/DivorceCourtAudience

Hylton Casting

“Untitled TV Movie”

* We are currently casting the following extra roles:

* Male & Female Hip, Stylish, Instagram Model types - ALL Ethnicities Ages 20s – 30s

* “Hipsters” of All Ethnicities 18yrs & Older

* Executive types of All Ethnicities 21yrs & Older

* Kids of All Shapes, Sizes, and Ethnicities Ages 8 –15yrs

* Men & Women w/Bartending and Server Experience - All Ethnicities 21yrs & Older

* Experienced Hair Dressers and Stylists All Ethnicities 18yrs & Older

* Security Guard types - All Ethnicities 18yrs & Older

* Experienced DJ w/Equipment – All Ethnicities 18yrs & Older

* Everyday looking People of All Shapes, Sizes, and Ethnicities 18yrs & Older

* Shoots: July – August 2018

* To submit, please visit: http://hyltoncasting.com/submissions/extras/

Casting TaylorMade

“After” (Film)

* Seeking: ALL Types of College Students…Jocks, Techies, Performers, Activist, Etc.

* All Ethnicities 18 – 30yrs

* Please visit our website for more info and to submit: CastingTaylorMade.com

Casting TaylorMade

“Stranger Things” (Netflix)

* Seeking: Real Families of All Ethnicities w/Kids 8 – 12yrs

* Seeking: Real Couples of All Ethnicities 18yrs & Older

* Please visit our website for more info and to submit: CastingTaylorMade.com

Rose Locke Casting

“SUPERINTELLIGENCE” (Film) [email protected]

(Starring: Melissa McCarthy, James Corden)

* Seeking: People with Bikes (All Ethnicities) 20 – 45yrs

* If you fit the description please submit an email w/Age, Ht, Wt, All Contact Info.

* Shoots: This Saturday July 28th (Downtown Atlanta)

* Put “BIKERS” in subject line



Rose Locke Casting

“SUPERINTELLIGENCE” (Film) [email protected]

(Starring: Melissa McCarthy, James Corden)

* Seeking: Russian Men & Women 18yrs & Older

* If you fit the description please submit an email w/Age, Ht, Wt, Contact Info.

* ALSO include w/your 3 pics (One Selfie Holding a Dated Piece of Paper)

* Shoots: August 9th

* Put “RUSSIAN” in subject line



Rose Locke Casting

“SUPERINTELLIGENCE” (Film) [email protected]

(Starring: Melissa McCarthy, James Corden)

* Seeking: Middle Eastern Men & Women 20yrs & Older

* If you fit the description please submit an email w/Age, Ht, Wt, All Contact Info.

* Shoots: August 13th & 14st // two day recall – August 15th & 16th (GA Tech Area)

* You do not have to be available all days

* Put “MIDDLE EASTERN” in subject line





Rose Locke Casting

“SUPERINTELLIGENCE” (Film) [email protected]

(Starring: Melissa McCarthy, James Corden)

* Seeking: Asian Men & Women 20yrs & Older

* If you fit the description please submit an email w/Age, Ht, Wt, All Contact Info.

* Shoots: August 13th & 14st // two day recall – August 15th & 16th (GA Tech Area)

* You do not have to be available all days

* Put “ASIAN” in subject line





Rose Locke Casting

“SUPERINTELLIGENCE” (Film) [email protected]

(Starring: Melissa McCarthy, James Corden)

* Seeking: “Tech Types” of ALL Ethnicities 20yrs & Older

* If you fit the description please submit an email w/Age, Ht, Wt, All Contact Info.

* Shoots: August 13th & 14st // Two day recall - August 15th & 16th (GA Tech Area)

* You do not have to be available all days

* Put “MICROSOFT” in subject line







Destination Casting

“Untitled TV Project” (Pilot)

* Submit all info to: [email protected]

(TRENDY STYLIST)

* Seeking: Experienced Male & Female “Hair Stylist” (ALL Ethnicities) 18 – 40yrs

* SUBMIT: Name / Age / Height / Weight / Phone number / 3 CURRENT photos

* Submissions without all required info will not be considered. See you on set!

* Put “STYLIST” in subject line

Destination Casting

“Untitled TV Project” (Pilot)

* Submit all info to: [email protected]

(SALON PATRONS)

* Seeking: Men & Women to portray “Salon Patrons” (ALL Ethnicities) 18 – 40yrs

* SUBMIT: Name / Age / Height / Weight / Phone number / 3 CURRENT photos

* Submissions without all required info will not be considered. See you on set!

* Put “PATRONS” in subject line

Destination Casting

“Untitled TV Project” (Pilot)

* Submit all info to: [email protected]

(IN THE CLUB)

* Male & Female Hot, Trendy looking “Club Goers” (ALL Ethnicities) 21 – 34yrs

* SUBMIT: Name / Age / Height / Weight / Phone number / 3 CURRENT photos

* Submissions without all required info will not be considered. See you on set!

* Put “CLUB” in subject line

Destination Casting

“Untitled Christmas Film” [email protected]

(NEIGHBORHOOD KIDS)

* Boys & Girls of ALL Ethnicities (7 – 13yrs)

* All Minors must have a Certificate Number from the “Georgia Department of Labor”

* SUBMIT: Name / Age / Height / Weight / Phone number / 3 CURRENT photos

* Submissions without all required info will not be considered. See you on set!

* Must have open availability between July 31st – August 18th

* Put “KIDS” in subject line

Destination Casting

“Untitled Christmas Film” [email protected]

(BROOKLYN NEIGHBORS)

* Men & Women w/a Trendy, Hip Look & Wardrobe (ALL Ethnicities) 18 – 40yrs

* SUBMIT: Name / Age / Height / Weight / Phone number / 3 CURRENT photos

* Submissions without all required info will not be considered. See you on set!

* Must have open availability between July 31st – August 18th

* Put “NEIGHBORS” in subject line

Destination Casting

“Untitled Christmas Film” [email protected]

(BUSINESS WARDROBE)

* Men & Women w/a Trendy Business Wardrobe (ALL Ethnicities) 21 – 50yrs

* SUBMIT: Name / Age / Height / Weight / Phone number / 3 CURRENT photos

* Submissions without all required info will not be considered. See you on set!

* Must have open availability between July 31st – August 18th

* Put “BUSINESS” in subject line

Destination Casting

“Untitled Christmas Film” [email protected]

(OLDER WOMEN)

* Women of ALL Ethnicities to portray a Customer 60yrs & Older

* SUBMIT: Name / Age / Height / Weight / Phone number / 3 CURRENT photos

* Submissions without all required info will not be considered. See you on set!

* Must have open availability between July 31st – August 18th

* Put “Older Female Customer” in subject line

Central Casting Georgia

“Queen America” (Facebook) [email protected]

* Seeking: Men & Women w/Eveningwear – Women w/a Gown, Men w/a Tuxedo

* All Ethnicities 18yrs & Older

* Put “Eveningwear Woman, or Eveningwear Man” in subject line.

Central Casting Georgia

“Raising Dion” (Netflix)

(Starring: Michael B. Jordan, Jason Ritter)

* Seeking: Men, Women, and Kids of All Ethnicities 8 – 80yrs

* To Submit for this project – stop by their offices weekdays at 10:00am & 2:00pm

235 Peachtree St. NE – Suite 217 – Atlanta, GA. 30303

* Headshots will be taken at their Office.

* Visit website for info & list of documents to bring: CentralCasting.com