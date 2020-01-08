Casting Call: 2020 Begins w/Dwayne Johnson's Latest Project Hiring Men To Portray Prisoners.

Here's a list of job opportunities as an "Extra" for January 8th - 15th

CL Casting

“New Feature Film” submissions@catrettcasting.com

(KIDS)

* Boys & Girls of All Ethnicities (2 – 16yrs) to portray “Homeless Children”

* All Minors must have a Certificate Number from the “Georgia Department of Labor”

* Submit: 3 pics (Headshot, Waist Up, Full body)

* Also Include: Name / Age / Height / Weight / Parents Contact Info

* Shoots: Feb. 10th – Mar. 15th (will work multiple days – but not everyday)

* Put “MULTI–DAY KIDS” in subject line

CL Casting

“New Feature Film” submissions@catrettcasting.com

(MULTI-DAY CAR BOOKING)

* Male & Females of All Ethnicities w/Cars that are not Black, Red, or White 18 – 55yrs

* Submit: 3 pics of yourself – along w/Make, Model, Yr, Color & photos of the Car.

* Also Include: Name / Age / Height / Weight / Contact Info

* Shoots: Feb. 10th – Mar. 15th (will work multiple days - $25 Car Bump)

* Must be fully available Monday - Friday during that period

* Put “TOWNIE w/CAR” in subject line

Destination Casting

“Untitled TV Show” extras@destinationcasting.com

(FRESH FACES)

* Males & Females of All Shapes & Ethnicities for “Multiple Scenes” 18yrs & Older

* Submit: 2 Current photos wearing Casual Attire (Headshot & Full body)

* Also Include: Name / Age / Height / Weight / Current Location / Contact Info

* No filters / No other people / No Selfies in the mirror where we see your phone.

* Put “(Male or Female) FRESH FACE” in subject line

Tammy Smith Casting

“Red Notice” (Film) RedNoticeExtras@TSCasting.com

(Dwayne Johnson, Ryan Reynolds)

* Caucasian Men w/a Russian, Middle Eastern or Hispanic look to portray “Prisoners”

* BIG or SKINNY TOUGH CHARACTER LOOKS 18 – 80yrs

* Submit: 2 CURRENT photos Mid Chest Up & Knees Up Full Body

* Submit photos wearing either a TANK TOP or NO SHIRT and SHORTS.

* IMPORTANT: Submit Photos w/you looking Serious – NON–SMILING

* Also Submit: Contact Info, Email, City & State you’re coming from.

* Age, Weight, Height, List you Current Sizes (pants, shirts, etc), and if you have Tattoos.

* Fitting: Next Week (Mon, Tues or Wed)

* Shoots: Thursday Jan. 16th // Sunday Feb. 16th & Tuesday Feb. 18th

* Put “RUSSIAN PRISONER” in subject line

Casting All Talent

“Legacies” (CW) Signup.castingalltalent.com

* Male & Females of All Ethnicities (18 – 22yrs) to portray Vampires, Witches, Werewolves….This is an Ongoing Need For “Casting All Talent”

* Submit 3 pics (head, full body & Recent dated selfie), Age, Ht, Wt, Contact info

* Shoots: TBA (in Conyers)

* Put “SUPERNATURAL” in subject line.

B.A.C.A. Casting

“Black Lightning” (TV) Blacklightningextras@gmail.com

(MILITARY – PAYS MORE $$$) This Is An Ongoing Need

* Male & Females of All Ethnicities portray “Military” for multiple scenes 18yrs & Older

* Current Military welcome & will receive a higher pay rate if booked!

* Must list ALL military experience in your email submission.

* SUBMIT 3 Current Photos (Headshot, Waist up, Full body), Age, Ht, Wt, Contact Info

* Shoots: TBA

* Put “MILITARY” in subject line.

Hylton Casting

“Upcoming Project”

(FRESH FACES)

* Men & Women of All Sizes & Ethnicities for Multiple Upcoming Scenes. 18yrs & Older

* SUBMIT 3 Current Photos (Headshot, Waist up, Full body), Age, Ht, Wt, Contact Info

* To submit, please visit: Hyltoncasting.com/submission/extras

Central Casting Georgia (Casting Multiple Projects)

* To Enter their database – Stop by their offices Mon – Thurs @ 10:00am & 2:00pm

* If Already Registered - you can update photos Monday – Friday 4:00pm – 6:00pm

* OFFICES: 235 Peachtree St. NE – Suite 217 – Atlanta, GA. 30303

* Headshots will be taken at their Office.

* Visit website for info & list of documents to bring: CentralCasting.com

Behind The Camera: “Industry Jobs, Classes & more”

* Visit: www.georgia.org

* Go to Menu (top of page)

* Then hit Industries

* Scroll down to Film & Entertainment

* Click On: Georgia Film & TV Production

* You’ll See: Help Wanted Hotline (crew jobs) & Upcoming Classes & Workshops

Bill Celler Voiceovers

* Bill is your guy for everything voiceover related.

* If you’re a beginner, Bill helps w/equipment, and producing your demo.

* If your current demo needs updating, Bill is your guy.

* For more information, please visit: billdoesvoices.com

* For any questions, please email: bill@billdoesvoices.com

“OFFICIAL INFO”

ALL MINORS must have a Certificate Number from the “Georgia Department of Labor” NO minor can work on any Film/TV set without that Certificate Number.

To receive your number visit: www.dol.state.ga.us/public/es/mie/minor/login