Casting Call: 2020 Begins w/Dwayne Johnson's Latest Project Hiring Men To Portray Prisoners.
Open Roles for January 8th - 15th
Here's a list of job opportunities as an "Extra" for January 8th - 15th
Greg’s email: greg.clarkson@entercom.com
Follow the link to find out: How to Submit Yourself
Get the latest street closings due to filming by following: The City of Atlanta's Office of Film & Entertainment Twitter account.
CL Casting
“New Feature Film” submissions@catrettcasting.com
(KIDS)
* Boys & Girls of All Ethnicities (2 – 16yrs) to portray “Homeless Children”
* All Minors must have a Certificate Number from the “Georgia Department of Labor”
* Submit: 3 pics (Headshot, Waist Up, Full body)
* Also Include: Name / Age / Height / Weight / Parents Contact Info
* Shoots: Feb. 10th – Mar. 15th (will work multiple days – but not everyday)
* Put “MULTI–DAY KIDS” in subject line
CL Casting
“New Feature Film” submissions@catrettcasting.com
(MULTI-DAY CAR BOOKING)
* Male & Females of All Ethnicities w/Cars that are not Black, Red, or White 18 – 55yrs
* Submit: 3 pics of yourself – along w/Make, Model, Yr, Color & photos of the Car.
* Also Include: Name / Age / Height / Weight / Contact Info
* Shoots: Feb. 10th – Mar. 15th (will work multiple days - $25 Car Bump)
* Must be fully available Monday - Friday during that period
* Put “TOWNIE w/CAR” in subject line
Destination Casting
“Untitled TV Show” extras@destinationcasting.com
(FRESH FACES)
* Males & Females of All Shapes & Ethnicities for “Multiple Scenes” 18yrs & Older
* Submit: 2 Current photos wearing Casual Attire (Headshot & Full body)
* Also Include: Name / Age / Height / Weight / Current Location / Contact Info
* No filters / No other people / No Selfies in the mirror where we see your phone.
* Put “(Male or Female) FRESH FACE” in subject line
Tammy Smith Casting
“Red Notice” (Film) RedNoticeExtras@TSCasting.com
(Dwayne Johnson, Ryan Reynolds)
* Caucasian Men w/a Russian, Middle Eastern or Hispanic look to portray “Prisoners”
* BIG or SKINNY TOUGH CHARACTER LOOKS 18 – 80yrs
* Submit: 2 CURRENT photos Mid Chest Up & Knees Up Full Body
* Submit photos wearing either a TANK TOP or NO SHIRT and SHORTS.
* IMPORTANT: Submit Photos w/you looking Serious – NON–SMILING
* Also Submit: Contact Info, Email, City & State you’re coming from.
* Age, Weight, Height, List you Current Sizes (pants, shirts, etc), and if you have Tattoos.
* Fitting: Next Week (Mon, Tues or Wed)
* Shoots: Thursday Jan. 16th // Sunday Feb. 16th & Tuesday Feb. 18th
* Put “RUSSIAN PRISONER” in subject line
Casting All Talent
“Legacies” (CW) Signup.castingalltalent.com
* Male & Females of All Ethnicities (18 – 22yrs) to portray Vampires, Witches, Werewolves….This is an Ongoing Need For “Casting All Talent”
* Submit 3 pics (head, full body & Recent dated selfie), Age, Ht, Wt, Contact info
* Shoots: TBA (in Conyers)
* Put “SUPERNATURAL” in subject line.
B.A.C.A. Casting
“Black Lightning” (TV) Blacklightningextras@gmail.com
(MILITARY – PAYS MORE $$$) This Is An Ongoing Need
* Male & Females of All Ethnicities portray “Military” for multiple scenes 18yrs & Older
* Current Military welcome & will receive a higher pay rate if booked!
* Must list ALL military experience in your email submission.
* SUBMIT 3 Current Photos (Headshot, Waist up, Full body), Age, Ht, Wt, Contact Info
* Shoots: TBA
* Put “MILITARY” in subject line.
Hylton Casting
“Upcoming Project”
(FRESH FACES)
* Men & Women of All Sizes & Ethnicities for Multiple Upcoming Scenes. 18yrs & Older
* SUBMIT 3 Current Photos (Headshot, Waist up, Full body), Age, Ht, Wt, Contact Info
* To submit, please visit: Hyltoncasting.com/submission/extras
Central Casting Georgia (Casting Multiple Projects)
* To Enter their database – Stop by their offices Mon – Thurs @ 10:00am & 2:00pm
* If Already Registered - you can update photos Monday – Friday 4:00pm – 6:00pm
* OFFICES: 235 Peachtree St. NE – Suite 217 – Atlanta, GA. 30303
* Headshots will be taken at their Office.
* Visit website for info & list of documents to bring: CentralCasting.com
Behind The Camera: “Industry Jobs, Classes & more”
* Visit: www.georgia.org
* Go to Menu (top of page)
* Then hit Industries
* Scroll down to Film & Entertainment
* Click On: Georgia Film & TV Production
* You’ll See: Help Wanted Hotline (crew jobs) & Upcoming Classes & Workshops
Bill Celler Voiceovers
* Bill is your guy for everything voiceover related.
* If you’re a beginner, Bill helps w/equipment, and producing your demo.
* If your current demo needs updating, Bill is your guy.
* For more information, please visit: billdoesvoices.com
* For any questions, please email: bill@billdoesvoices.com
“OFFICIAL INFO”
ALL MINORS must have a Certificate Number from the “Georgia Department of Labor” NO minor can work on any Film/TV set without that Certificate Number.
To receive your number visit: www.dol.state.ga.us/public/es/mie/minor/login