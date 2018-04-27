Kanye West Releases New Track 'Lift Yourself'

Kanye West closed out his busy week by releasing new music.

The rapper dropped a new track called "Lift Yourself" on Friday evening, hours after teasing the release via Twitter.

I'm going to drop a song with a verse that will bring Ebro the closure he's been seeking



The bars ----------------------------------------------------------------------



It's called Lift Yourself — KANYE WEST (@kanyewest) April 27, 2018

The new song samples the 1973 Amnesty track "Liberty" and features West rapping lyrics such as, "Poop-diddy, whoop-scoop/ Poop, poop/ Scoop-diddy-whoop/ Whoop-diddy-scoop

Whoop-diddy-scoop, poop."

Previously, West revealed he'll release a seven-song album on June 1; a collaboration with Kid Cudi will follow on June 8.

He's also used his Twitter feed to tease, among other things, a presidential run in 2024.

West's last album, The Life of Pablo , was released in 2016.