Kanye West Returns With New Tracks 'Lift Yourself,' 'Ye vs. The People'

He's back

April 27, 2018
Christopher Rosen

Kanye West closed out his newsmaking week by releasing new music.

The rapper dropped a new track called "Lift Yourself" on Friday evening, hours after teasing the release via Twitter.

The new song samples the 1973 Amnesty track "Liberty" and features West rapping lyrics such as, "Poop-diddy, whoop-scoop/ Poop, poop/ Scoop-diddy-whoop/ Whoop-diddy-scoop
Whoop-diddy-scoop, poop."

Later Friday, West dropped another song called "Ye vs. The People." Featuring T.I., the single's lyrics reference West's busy Twitter week, which saw him post a selfie while wearing a "Make America Great Again" hat and receive a digital thumbs-up from President Donald Trump, among other viral moments. "I never, ever stop fighting for the people/ Actually, wearing the hat will show people that we equal," West raps on the track.

Previously, West revealed he'll release a seven-song album on June 1; a collaboration with Kid Cudi will follow on June 8.

He's also used his Twitter feed to tease, among other things, a presidential run in 2024.

West's last album, The Life of Pablo, was released in 2016.

