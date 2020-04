Atlanta native, A.J. Terrell has just been drafted by the Falcons in the 2020 NFL draft during the first-round within the top 20 picks. The Clemson cornerback once played for Westlake High School in Atlanta as well as performed for our very own Frank Ski's annual youth football bowl.

