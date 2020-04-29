Babyface Announces Instagram Live Mother's Day Special

It looks like Babyface has found his lane on social media. It appears he is now more comfortable on Instagram Live, as he just announced that he would be having a Mother's Day Special. The Instagram live special will be featuring tracks from the "Waiting to Exhale" soundtrack, which was solely written and produced by Babyface.

Babyface noticed during the infamous Instagram Live with Teddy Riley that many wanted to hear songs from the "Waiting to Exhale" soundtrack. He also took heed that we all loved the stories behind the tracks he was playing during the live. So with that insight, he is now giving us what we want: stories behind the "Waiting to Exhale" tracks.

"Waiting To Exhale" is a classic movie released in 1995 that holds excellent music, and memories, so this is a perfect gift during these trying times.

As he kicks off his Mother's Day Special, the super-producer who also holds 26 #1 hits will also be releasing new music after five years.

Make sure to tune into Babyface's Instagram account for more details on his Mother's Day Special.