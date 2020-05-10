R&B Phenomenon Betty Wright Dies at 66

Phenomenal R&B Singer Betty Wright has died.



She was 66.



On May 2nd, Chaka Khan tweeted, "Calling all my #PrayWarriors | My beloved sister, Betty Wright @MsBettyWright, is now in need of all your prays.

"Que Sera, Sera | Whatever Will Be, Will Be" In Jesus Name We Pray for Sister Betty ".



Her cause of death has not yet been announced, but we were aware of something being wrong after Chaka Khan's tweet from last week.

A lot of Betty Wright songs have been sampled throughout music, as she has given us timeless cookout music that we will never forget. Her hits, "Clean Up Woman," "No Pain, No Gain," and "Tonight is the Night" are instant classics where Betty Wright gave us grown-up music.



She is truly a musical queen and composed and produced music that is necessary from generation to generation.

R.I.P Betty Wright