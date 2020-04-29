Beyonce Jumps on Megan Thee Stallion's Hit "Savage" Remix

The duo we have been waiting for has finally arrived.

Beyonce' has surprisingly jumped on Megan Thee Stallion's hit song "Savage" for the remix. Backed by a few other heavy hitters, The-Dream holds writing credit, and produced by J. White Did It, who also produced Cardi B's hit song, "Bodak Yellow".

For their first song together, this was an excellent intro for working together. Savage has become an instant hit as it has become one of the most popular Tik Tok dance challenges. Both are deriving from Houston, Texas; this was bound to happen.

When Beyonce' is quiet for some time, she knows how to grab our attention. She not only sings on the song to give it a flare, but she also adds her gritty bars to make us never forget she's "Queen B." Megan Thee Stallion also comes with new bars on the remixes making this another Hot Girl Anthem.

Megan Thee Stallion posted on her Instagram account the cover of the remix while stating that all proceeds of the song will go to "Bread of Life Houston" to support Houston during the COVID-19 Pandemic.

