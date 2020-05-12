Big Tigger Goes Live with Jill Scott After 'Verzuz' Battle

For her second time on Instagram Live, Jill Scott takes a visit with our very own Big Tigger at the Verizon Artist Lounge from V-103 Atlanta's Instagram account.

With her stunning personality and beautiful spirit, Jill Scott arrived to talk about her Verzuz with Erykah Badu, life in quarantine, and her music. Bringing in over 68,000 views and a surprise attendance form Swizz Beats who is the founder of the Verzuz platform alongside Timbaland.

The conversation between the two friends was needed as Jill Scott and Erykah Badu's battle hit record-breaking numbers sitting in the billions for views and impression surpassing Babyface Vs. Teddy Riley. Jill Scott's high from the battle was still evident as she talked with Big Tigger about her streams, and music purchases going up since last Saturday. Aside from talks on the battle, she updates us on the status of new music, possible tours, her mentor program, and more.

Big Tigger brought everything to light that we wanted to know about the soulful singer, while asking questions from the fans as well.

If you missed it, we got you covered here!