The Dream Drops New Project, Big Tigger Gets First Hand Details on "Sextape 4"

It's been two years since we've heard from The-Dream, and what better time than now to get a dose of his unique and untouched sound. The-Dream has always had a tendency to make feel-good music that can easily become timeless to our ears and perfect for the spring and summer seasons to come.

The-Dream is one of the best songwriters and producers in our generation having written and produced songs for artists like Beyonce', Mariah Carey, Rihanna, Usher, and even Justin Bieber. As of recently, he was able to put his music to the test during the newly popular instagram live sessions titled, "VERZUZ", with another famous songwriter/producer, Sean Garret. The two went head to head for a battle, and The-Dream quickly reminded us of the true king he is when it comes to music.

His newly released project, "Sextape 4," follows the saga of his last triple album, " Ménage à Trois: Sextape Vol. 1, 2, 3". The single from "Sextape 4", "Wee Hours" featuring Jhene Aiko, has been placed on about every R&B playlist on all streaming platforms and with a touch from the songstress herself Jhene Aiko, The-Dream has created himself yet another hit.

