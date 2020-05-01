Brandy & Chance The Rapper Pay Tribute to Mothers With New Song 'Baby Mama'

With Mother's Day around the corner, we are welcome with a tribute song that'll not only make you feel good but dance too.



Brandy's new song, 'Baby Mama,' featuring Chance The Rapper with production credits to Hitmaka, was released just on time.



The Grammy-nominated singer brings us a song that has the perfect horns made to be an anthem for mothers all over. "This song ain't just for me; it's for every mama" comes from Brandy as she expresses her love to her daughter while shedding light on other single mothers telling them it's going to be alright.



As a family man himself, Chance The Rapper comes on the song with a male point of view expressing how independent mothers can be. Chance is the perfect person to have on this track as he has several songs that pay tribute to his wife and family.



It's not often that Brandy comes with a rapper on her records, but this one worked perfectly.

