BREAKING: Legendary Music Executive Andre Harrell Passes at 59

Legendary music executive Andre Harrell who was pivotal in shaping hip-hop and R&B during the '90s, has died. His death is not clear yet.

He was 59.

The news was announced during DJ D-Nice IG Live DJ set, Club Quarantine, early Saturday morning.

Andre Harrell has been in the music industry since the early '80s as 1/2 of the rap group, Dr. Jekyll, and Mr. Hyde, but was later inspired by Russell Simmons to take on other avenues within the industry. Andre Harrell later founded Uptown records in 1986, where he discovered Sead 'Diddy' Combs, who was once his intern. Andre Harrell also has assisted in the careers of Mary J. Blige, Teddy Riley, Jodeci, and Heavy D. After Uptown Records, he became the CEO/ President at Motown Records. Andre Harrell was not only a music executive but also known for working in film as a producer. His most known film, 'Honey,' with Jessica Alba, is a 2000's classic.

The executive was finally about to put all aspects of his life together with music and film, as he just announced his partnership with 'BET' to make a 3 part mini-series about the Uptown Records story. It was set to air later in 2020.

Andre Harrell is a true legend to the hip-hop community and made sure the culture always stayed ahead of the game.

R.I.P to a true legend who has paved the way for many of our favorites in the industry.