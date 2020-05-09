BREAKING: Legendary Music Executive Andre Harrell Passes at 59
Legendary music executive Andre Harrell who was pivotal in shaping hip-hop and R&B during the '90s, has died. His death is not clear yet.
He was 59.
The news was announced during DJ D-Nice IG Live DJ set, Club Quarantine, early Saturday morning.
Andre Harrell has been in the music industry since the early '80s as 1/2 of the rap group, Dr. Jekyll, and Mr. Hyde, but was later inspired by Russell Simmons to take on other avenues within the industry. Andre Harrell later founded Uptown records in 1986, where he discovered Sead 'Diddy' Combs, who was once his intern. Andre Harrell also has assisted in the careers of Mary J. Blige, Teddy Riley, Jodeci, and Heavy D. After Uptown Records, he became the CEO/ President at Motown Records. Andre Harrell was not only a music executive but also known for working in film as a producer. His most known film, 'Honey,' with Jessica Alba, is a 2000's classic.
The executive was finally about to put all aspects of his life together with music and film, as he just announced his partnership with 'BET' to make a 3 part mini-series about the Uptown Records story. It was set to air later in 2020.
Andre Harrell is a true legend to the hip-hop community and made sure the culture always stayed ahead of the game.
R.I.P to a true legend who has paved the way for many of our favorites in the industry.
Another sad day------ We've lost one of the greatest mentors in my life. I'm so happy I got to tell you 1 hour before the versus Battle, how much I respect and love you, as my big brother and mentor! The pep talk that you've giving me right before, felt like the same pep talks that you've given me the beginning of Uptown records, sleeping on the couch at your office (Brownstone) in BK. You chose me out of all the kids that you could have picked to work with you. I can replay IT in my head, all of the moments that I've taken the train and when I got my first car driving to Brooklyn, skipping school, and becoming that sponge just to learn and get my hands on that mixing board at Chung King Studios. I will never forget, all of these cherished moments and I will never forget you!!! ---- ---- ---- I salute you...King of New Jack Swing------ My condolences to the Harrell family & to my Uptown family 4life!!! #rip #greatest #legend #legacy #newjackswing #king