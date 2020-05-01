Erykah Badu Vs. Jill Scott in First Female Verzuz Battle

Timbaland and Swizz Beatz have been listening and giving us the battle we all wanted with some female representation.

The Verzuz battle platform just announced today on their Instagram account that we will see Erykah Badu and Jill Scott up next in a head to head battle.



This will be the first battle with two females. The platform has had several battles, including Manny Fresh and Scott Storch, Lil Jon and T-Pain, and the last infamous battle with Teddy Riley and Babyface.



Erykah Badu and Jill Scott are the perfect pair for this #FemmeItForward battle. This one is going to be tough, though, as Erykah Badu comes with an extensive amount of classics like "Tyrone" and "Window Seat", while Jill Scott is known to be an impeccable singer with her hits like "Golden" and "Long Walk". The energy of both of these soulful singers is something that we need for the community, and we wouldn't have wanted it any other way.

Go ahead light your candles, and get your sage out for this battle. Tune on May 9th, 7 pm on IG Live