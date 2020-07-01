Essence Festival of Culture Virtual Experience

It’s the fourth of July weekend, and many are used to preparing for black excellence in New Orleans. Rounding up your girlfriends, and getting ready for some fun on Bourbon Street is looking a bit different this year. This time it’s rounding up your girlfriends and off to the living room, 6 ft apart of course. The Black excellence we are used to seeing will now be from your television or phone screen.

This year Essense Fest brings the same stance as many other festivals, conferences, and concerts that canceled the physical aspect of the festival due to Covid-19. The 2020 Essense Festival has decided for the safety of our community, has decided to refrain from giving the festival to the public; instead, we will be granted a virtual experience.

The festival usually brings in more than 500,000 attendees during the fourth of July weekend in New Orleans. This year a virtual experience will take the place of the usual festivities. Starting July 2nd through July 5th, “2020 Essence Festival of Culture: Unstoppable Virtual Experience” will be streaming on Essencestudios.com. The festival will feature virtual performances, summits, and panels from our favorite musical artists, experts, and influencers. Essence Festival has always been known to put on a great show, turning it virtual this year doesn’t stop them.

The line-up still consists of the top of the line names within Black culture. Artists such as Patti Labelle, Rapsody, MC Lyte, Teyana Taylor, Tank, D-Nice, Swizz Beats, Marvin Sapp, and more are set to perform for the virtual experience. Essence Festival would be nothing without its inspritational speakers so we welcome our Forever First Lady Michelle Obama, Lena Waithe, Tamika Mallory, Rev Al Sharpton, Naomi Campbell,Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms, Tabitha Brown and more to speak.

Take note that the star-studded event will have empowerment experiences during the day and concerts at night.

A post shared by ESSENCE Festival (@essencefest) on Jun 24, 2020 at 7:33am PDT

The festival will also be raising funds to support Black and Brown entrepreneurs, micro and small business, and organizations focused on racial equality across the US.

Although The 2020 ESSENCE festival is in a different setting this year, it is still the most anticipated celebration in Black culture.

To attend, please log in to ESSENCEStudios.com for more information and to stream the festivities.

Join the conversation via social media @EssenceFest.