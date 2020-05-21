V-103 Remembers and Celebrates the Life of The Notorious BIG

He is the rapper who appears on your favorite rapper's "favorite rapper's" list, he is the only Christopher we acknowledge, he is Notorious BIG.

Today we celebrate the New York rapper, Christopher Wallace, who is best known as Notorious BIG, Biggie Smalls, Big Poppa, or just Biggie. As we celebrate the life and birth of legendary rapper, we remember all he has done for the culture and give him credit to the drastic shift he has created in Hip-Hop. Today May 21st is not only Biggie's birthday but a holiday (Biggie Day) to most to commend the rapper who would have been 48 years old.

During his five years in the music industry, starting in 1992 to 1997, he has made such an impact with his laidback flow and braggadocious lyrics over a one-of-a-kind beat. Biggies' lyrics and records are continuously sampled by other artists to this day, giving us all the reason to call him "The GOAT."

Biggie is the type of rapper that allows you to express all of your vulnerable feelings, even in a hyper-masculine space. Biggie gave us cookout music, drug-dealing music, struggle music, even romance. Hits like "Juicy," "Hypnotize," "Mo Money, Mo Problems," and "10 Crack-Commandments" are just a few hits that show his versatility that still manages to be "Biggie."

V-103 remembers Biggie as one of the greatest MC's of all time and will be playing your favorites from the rapper throughout the day.

Tune in to V-103 or download the Radio.com app to listen

LISTEN NOW on the RADIO.COM App

Follow RADIO.COM

Facebook | Twitter | Instagram