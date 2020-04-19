A Complete Instagram Fail Between Two Legends: Teddy Riley & Babyface

What a roller coaster ride we have been on with these two super producers. Saturday night the highly anticipated Instagram battle between Teddy Riley & Babyface was an epic fail.

Everyone has been talking about this moment since it was re-announced by Babyface himself. The night started so well as Teddy Riley was the one to initiate the Instagram live battle having a full production set on his side.

The battle initially was set to start at 9 p.m., but Teddy’s team seemed to have trouble locating Babyface for them to come together. A few minutes later, Babyface joined in, and the world was ready with their drinks in hand, cell phones charged, and speakers turned up.

Comments became the highlight of the night since everyone looked at this moment as music history. As Teddy Riley was queuing up his songs and band, Babyface sat in Verzuz battle fashion in his in-home studio by himself.

As the battle began, immediately, we were met with audio issues mainly coming from Teddy Riley’s side as he’s the one with three mics, a keyboard, a drummer, a DJ, and a hype man in the background. Not knowing there was an audio issue for over 350,000 viewers, the two kept going.

The comments lit up as people from Tyrese, Snoop, Toni Braxton, and even Missy Elliot were trying to tell them the sound was not clear at all. Babyface’s sound was perfect, but he was also unaware of the audio issues and allowed the battle to continued.

After about three rounds, a few dramatic Teddy Riley dances, and Babyface shade to the music, Teddy’s team realized they were having a bit of trouble with the sound. At this point, we’re now an hour into the live and only heard four songs.

You can see the frustration in both Teddy Riley and Baby Face, as this has become a quick battle of old men vs. new technology.

Teddy’s team came to him at about 10 p.m., letting him know of the issues, and he then stated that they would be back at 10:30. But all the viewers knew it was a wrap at this point and was not expecting the two to come back.

At about 10:45 Babyface went to Instagram to announce that the battle will be once again postponed to another day as they get the audio correct.

Following Babyface, Teddy Riley went to Instagram as well saying, “Just like a boxing match, if something goes wrong, we gotta do it again.”

Before the night was over, social media flooded with jokes, video reenacting, and memes towards the battle as most of the viewers watched their favorite uncles struggle to work Instagram live. Whether we got the music or not, this was still one for the books and pure comedy for everyone in attendance. Still, much respect to the legends, the first attempt of this battle, although failed, was needed entertainment while in COVID-19 quarantine.

Now the battle is scheduled for a rematch for Monday, April 20th, 8 PM, with hopes that Teddy learned that less is more in this case.