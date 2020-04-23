Atlanta Super Producers Announce IG Live Session, "I Wrote That Song"

It looks like the music industry has found its way to keep everyone entertained. The highlight of our week has now come from the new Instagram sessions, VERZUZ, created by Swizz Beats and Timbaland.

Last week the legendary super producer's Babyface and Teddy Riley took a stab at the battle platform to showcase all the music behind both of their names and broke the internet with nearly 4 million viewers watching on Instagram.



This week the battle comes to Atlanta with our very own legendary super producers Jermaine Dupri and Dallas Austin. The two have announced their version but with a discussion called, "I Wrote That Song," this head to head match is more of a sit down telling us the experience behind some of their biggest hits to date.

As legendary as these two are, we know they have stories for days, and we'll be learning something new. After watching the number of Instagram Live's over the week, we've learned that Instagram has become a platform where people feel more intimate and comfortable while talking to their fans, so we're bound to hear anything.

Let’s goooo I Wrote That Song

4/24 Friday

9pm on IG LIVE



Super Producers and Songwriters Hall of Fame inductees, Dallas Austin and Jermaine Dupri, come together to give you the stories behind how they wrote some of their biggest hits. pic.twitter.com/dKUiZLFbXt — Dallas Austin (@DALLASAUSTIN) April 20, 2020

Jermaine Dupri and Dallas Austin will be going live on Instagram Friday 04/24 at 9PM EST