4 Things We Learned Watching Jermaine Dupri & Dallas Austin's "I Wrote That Song"

If you watched the live with Dallas Austin and Jermaine Dupri, then you walked away learning something new !

Unlike the Verzuz battles, the two super producers went track for track, explaining how the songs came to fruition in their new live Instagram session' "I Wrote That Song." The two were getting push back since this seems similar to Verzuz, curated by producers Timbaland and Swizz Beats.

The Atlanta super producers clarified that this is more of a master class for the fans and other songwriters of how some of their biggest hits came about.

4 Things we learned about Dallas Austin & Jermaine Dupri's biggest hits

Dallas

TLC- What About Your friends Dallas revealed that the song is actually about Pebbles & LA Reid when referring to What about your friends. We all know the infamous story of how Pebbles treated the girl group, and it was one situation that changed their musical lives forever. The girls didn't understand the treatment from Pebbles and at the point of her turning on them, they couldnt trust her as a friend. As a result we got one of our favorite TLC tracks.

Blu Cantrell- Hit Em Up Style (Oops) The melody of this song is inspired by a classic Mary Melodies cartoon song that he heard late in the night after Blu Cantrell left the studio. After getting the melody, he wrote the entire song for Blu Cantrell, and LA Reid loved it and declared it her single.



Rihanna, Paul McCartney, Kanye West- 4-5 Seconds Dallas was asked to help write the song as it was developing. At the time, it was people humming with a guitar in a hotel room trying to put something together. He flew out to help write the song and after about 35 tries he finally got it right for Kanye. The song also had about ten different writers, and he just wanted Kanye to like it. Extra Fact: Rihanna was not originally on this song when Dallas wrote it.

TLC- Creep Dallas Austin's high school sweetheart cheated on him with his neighbor, and he found out because he visited him and went through his poetry book. Reading the poetry book revealed he was dealing with Dallas's girlfriend and he was reminising about the two spending time together. Dallas confronted his girlfriend about what he read, she admitted to her wrongdoings, and Creep was created.



Jermaine Dupri

Usher - You Make Me Wanna Usher did not like this at all until they hit the bridge of it of the track. You make me wanna was also the song that solidified Jermaine Dupri and Usher continuing to work together.

TLC - Kick Your Game The record, Kick Your Game, was the first song Jermain Dupri did for TLC off their sophomore album Crazy Sexy Cool . He tried to recreate the vibe of how men kick it to women but revamped it in a sense of women kicking it to men. Once that had a strong foundation he added the Atlanta flare to it, giving it a "make you want to dance" vibe.

Xscape- My Little Secret This song was a resemblence of Usher's Nice & Slow. Since Nice & slow was a hit record, he made it sound like the same as Usher's song to give Xscape a hit record as well. Having the beat built up, he then wanted to create a song from the perspective of women confessing to cheating since he's never heard of a record like that. He reveals that My Little Secret is a combination of Just Kicking It and Nice & Slow.

Usher- Confessions Pt 1 The original title was supposed to be titled "All Bad." This song also did not initially make the cut for the Confession's album.



"I Wrote That Song," comes with an in-depth history for the fans and tips for songwriters.

Dallas Austin and Jermaine Dupri just gave us all the more reason to call them legends.