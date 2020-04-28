'Little Women': Atlanta Reality Star Dies in Car Crash

Late Sunday evening 'Little Women': Atlanta reality T.V star Ashley Ross was involved in a hit-in-run accident in the city of South Fulton.

The 34-year-old was in the accident Sunday evening and died later at Grady Memorial Hospital.

Ross, also known as "Ms. Minnie," has been apart of the Lifetime series since its first season in 2016.

Her team confirmed her passing on her Instagram late Monday night.