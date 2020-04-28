'Little Women': Atlanta Reality Star Dies in Car Crash
Late Sunday evening 'Little Women': Atlanta reality T.V star Ashley Ross was involved in a hit-in-run accident in the city of South Fulton.
The 34-year-old was in the accident Sunday evening and died later at Grady Memorial Hospital.
Ross, also known as "Ms. Minnie," has been apart of the Lifetime series since its first season in 2016.
Her team confirmed her passing on her Instagram late Monday night.
Full Statement from the management team of @MsMinnieLWA It is with profound sadness that we confirm on behalf of the family of Ashley Ross aka “Ms Minnie” of Little Women Atlanta has succumbed to injuries from a tragic hit and run car accident today at the age of 34. The family respectfully asks for their privacy as they grieve during this very difficult time. Please direct all media requests to: Liz Dixson Publicist for Ms Minnie 404-410-6912 ldixson@mediamcs.com