The 2020 March on Washington is Still Happening

Earlier this year in June, Reverand Al Sharpton announced a March on Washington to happen on August 28th. The official announcement came during the memorial service of George Floyd, who was wrongfully killed by police officers in Minneapolis. As the death of George Floyd brought outrage to the Black community, the March is needed as our society is, unfortunately, experiencing a continued increase in ongoing police brutality and racism. The National Action Network presents "Commitment: Get Your Knee Off Our Necks."

This year August 28th will hold a lot of significance as we also celebrate the 57th Anniversary of the March on Washington, led by Martin Luther King in 1963, where he delivered his famous "I Have A Dream" speech.

The March will begin at the Lincoln Memorial, starting at 11am to 3pm. With increased COVID-19 cases nationally, changes were made to follow the protocol as people from all over prepared for the March at our Nations's capital. Reverend Al Sharpton has encouraged others to join via marching in their own state, especially ones considered hot spots for COVID-19 cases as numbers rise. Reverend Al Sharpton believes there will still be a good crowd despite the pandemic. The March will begin at the Lincoln Memorial to the Martin Luther King Jr. Memorial.

Families of George Floyd, Trayvon Martin, Eric Garner, Ahmaud Arbery, and Breonna Taylor are expected to participate as the theme is based on police and criminal justice reform while emphasizing the importance of voting and census participation.

While social distancing will be hard to obtain marching amongst hundreds, organizers have implemented sanitizing stations and temperature checks throughout the March.

Whether you can physically or virtually be there, the point is to continue to push the movement. Any participation is better than none at all.

For more information, please visit 2020march.com or nationalactionanetwork.com.