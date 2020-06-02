Need Assistance finding an affordable, engaging and SAFE camp for your child this summer?

Looking for SAFE, AFFORDABLE, and ENGAGING Summer camp options for the kids? Georgia Department of early care and learning and quality for children have answered all your questions about all summer camps and here to help in the search

Summer Camp should be a fun and safe place for children to play and learn.

FOR HELP FINDING AN AFFORDABLE, ENGAGING, AND SAFE CAMP FOR YOUR CHILD, CALL 1-877-ALL G.A. KIDS. ​

THIS MESSAGE IS FROM THE GEORGIA DEPARTMENT OF EARLY CARE AND LEARNING AND QUALITY CARE FOR CHILDREN