Early Voting Saved the Day for Poll Workers Expecting Precinct Chaos

The presidential elections are over, but some states are still recounting ballots from one of the most historic elections America has seen, from the president himself, the running mate and his VP, the voter turnout, and the new method of casting ballots, and more.

We know this year has been one of the most challenging years this generation has seen. Starting with the COVID-19 pandemic, we realized this was the beginning of complete change within our society. Nothing would be the same, including the 2020 election, which occurred eight months after the United States went on lockdown.

As quarantine locked in the nations vulnerable, a massive call to young adults were made to work the polls as we got closer to the election. Over the years, polls were driven by the older generation, who now had no reason to be out of the house if it wasn't to get groceries or a doctor's appointment. Many, including myself, took it upon ourselves to step up and work the polls in light of stopping voter suppression, which was unfortunately common in Georgia.

With the 2020 presidential election upon us, if many like myself did not show up, a few things could have gone wrong at individual precincts with low staff.

Slower voter check-in

Longer wait time

As a new poll worker, I had no expectations of how the day would be. The process of becoming a poll worker did not require much skill but required a short 4-hour training class and a manual that you must live and breathe by upon election day. With election day approaching, I had to mentally prepare for the day as I set myself up to be in one place for over 12 hours. The day started at 4:30 am and ended at 9:30 pm for me, but 11:00 pm for others. Walking and meeting other poll workers, we realized that this was our first time together. Per conversation with some of the other newbies, we prepared for a room filled with people with their mask on, long lines, long waits, and hecticness. We saw what happened during the election with Brian Kemp and Stacey Abrams while also considering the presidential election that had major uproar. We were ready for the ultimate chaos.

To our surprise, the day was light as a feather with only one moment of a slight rush, which happened between 7:00 am - 10:00 am. After that, people came in sparingly and surprised at the easiness of getting access to Voting with no wait, no line, and social distancing security. To think we were preparing for the worst but got the lightest of a turn out on actual election day. Gathering all of the information from the election turnout, it seemed that early voting and absentee ballots saved the day when it came to the citizens' health concerns on election day.

Moving forward, we all must take note that early Voting makes a significant difference when casting your ballot. It saves us all trouble and allows us all the right to vote without any setbacks. As we approach another vital election in Georgia, we must continue to early vote to make the actual election day an easy process.

Georgia Senate Runoff Dates

Nov 5. Begin Requesting Absentee ballots

Dec 7. Deadline for Voter registration

Dec 14. Early Voting begins

Jan 5. Election Day