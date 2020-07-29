V-103 International News: Revolt TV Goes International with New Series "What's Good Africa"

Revolt TV Goes to Africa

Revolt TV and What's Good Network join forces to bring a new unscripted series to the growing hip-hop network. "What's Good Africa" will be a new series giving international vibes the right way. The show will be featuring Hip-Hop Culture in Africa showing emerging artists, fashion, sports, entrepreneurship, event, parties, and more. The new ten-episode series is hosted by Remmy Majala and Nick Ndeda, who are two popular media personalities from East Africa. They both come with an extensive background in entertainment and storytelling, especially within the hip-hop culture. As Revolt found its self to reprogram the network, this type of entertainment comes with much anticipation as many within the black community are wanting to know more about their roots.

Hip-Hop is culture beyond its Bronx roots and can go past the border and should be acknowledged. Africa comes with such a vibrant,innovating energy in all aspects of the culture; its times we see it at the forefront.

Revolt is "excited to partner with What's Good Networks and What's Good Studios to spotlight the vibrant Hip Hop scene in Africa," says Jonathyn Pankratz, VP of Programming. What's Good Studios is a leading production company in Nairobi, Kenya, and ready to tell the unique story of Africa with the help of Revolt showcasing to everyone. As the show grows there are plans to put focus on other African countries in the future.

"What's Good Africa" is set to debut on Revolt Wednesday, August 12th, at 9:30PM.