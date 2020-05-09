Rock & Roll Icon Little Richard Dead at 87

Rock & Roll pioneer Little Richard has just been reported dead.

His son, Danny Penniman, has confirmed his death with Rolling Stone but stating, "The cause of death is unknown".

He was 87.

Little Richard is known for his flamboyant and unique personality, adding a whole lot of spunk to Rock & Roll. His most known hits are "Tutti Frutti" and "Good Golly Miss Molly," to name a few.

As a black man in Rock & Roll during the 50's he most definitely was a pioneer, breaking musical and racial barriers.

Little Richard was truly one of a kind, and we are honored to have seen such a musician at this time.